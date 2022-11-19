Read full article on original website
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Sports Commission for Multiple Games for World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
What You Need To Know Before You Go: 2022 Prairie Lights
Prairie Lights is a two-mile, drive-through holiday park experience featuring a stunning display of more than four million lights arranged in hundreds of festive scenes throughout the park. Since its premiere in 2005, Prairie Lights has become one of the top holiday attractions in the region, drawing *hundreds of thousands of visitors each year from North Texas and beyond. *Nearly 37,00 vehicles came through the park in 2021.
Thanksgiving Offers Make Family Gatherings Easier
Bread Winners is offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners for $25 a person, realizing that families come in many different sizes. Orders are available for pickup at any of their four locations in North Texas, and must be placed by 3 p.m. Nov. 21 for pickup Nov. 23. Dinners come with a...
Celebrate Christmas In DeSoto With Annual Hometown Holiday Celebration
Annual Hometown Holiday Celebration at DeSoto Town Center December 10 at Noon. This holiday festival will be filled with family fun activities, food, and vendors. Activities include:. Pictures with Santa, noon-4 p.m. Santa’s Village, noon-4 p.m. Activities will include letters to Santa, wreath designing, craft stations, cookie decorating, DIY gift...
Blue Goose Cantina breaks ground on Grand Prairie location
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Tex-Mex lovers will have something to look forward to in 2023, the opening of a Blue Goose Cantina in Grand Prairie, Texas. Located at 2536 West Interstate 20 off South Bowen Road, the newest location will be one of the largest Blue Goose Cantina restaurants with more than 7,700 square feet and a 300-seating capacity. It will initially employ approximately 200 team members. The restaurant will open in early 2023.
Waxahachie HS Chefs Compete in World Food Championships
A culinary team from Waxahachie HS won a coveted chance to compete in the prestigious World Food Championships (WFC) at Fair Park Nov. 9-13. The competition draws food show fans and food lovers eager for a chance to cheer on their favorite celebrity chefs. WFC brings 1,500 top chefs and home cooks from around the globe, with over 300 teams–40 of them international–competing in ten categories. These culinary celebrities fight it out for a piece of the $300,000 prize awarded by this major food competition.
City of Duncanville Launches Redesigned Website and New DuncanvilleTX.gov Domain
Duncanville, TX – On November 22, 2022, the City of Duncanville launched the new DuncanvilleTX.gov. The new site has an eye-catching redesign, is able to be viewed on any device, and meets ADA compliance standards for users relying on assistive technologies. According to the City of Duncanville, the website...
Holiday Festivities In Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville & More!
There’s no shortage of excitement this holiday season. Just jump in the car and go, you’re bound to come across something that brings out the holiday joy, no matter which direction you head. “We are excited to offer a full lineup of holiday activities. These events are made...
Spain Fusion Dinner Held at Roots Southern Table
Roots Southern Table, Chef Tiffany Derry’s award-winning restaurant, recently hosted Spain Fusion, featuring Spanish Foods and Wines for a unique dining experience. The one-night-only culinary evening from Vocento Gastronomia brought Spain and Texas cuisines together with experts from both regions. A special menu by Chef Tiffany Derry of Roots...
The largest outdoor rink in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex to open on Nov. 18 in Grapevine
Bigger, Brighter, Better! A New Ice Rink Is Coming to the Christmas Capital of Texas. GRAPEVINE, Texas [Nov. 15, 2022] – Get ready for Grapevine’s newest attraction in the Christmas Capital of Texas® on November 18 – Peace Plaza Ice Rink. The new-to-Grapevine attraction will be the largest outdoor ice rink in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, and will be one of numerous options for holiday entertainment and festivities in Grapevine this season. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at ChristmasCapitalofTexas.com.
Joys & Toys Concert Assists Santa Cop Program
Duncanville Police Association and Police Department are busier than those elves in Santa’s workshop, as they gather donations for the annual Santa Cop program. The program was designed to assist families who are unable to provide gifts for their children during the holidays. This program supports families by offering gifts, decorations, Christmas trees (when available), and food.
“Six” Tony® Award-winning musical Opens Dec. 6 at Winspear Opera House
“Six,” the electrifying, Tony® Award-winning musical by Tony winner Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is presented by Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America Dec. 6-25. Performances will be held at the Winspear Opera House, AT&T Performance Center in the Dallas Arts District. It is part of the 2022-2023 Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.
Tree of Angels Dedication Organized by Police in Midlothian
The Tree of Angels™ Dedication Ceremony provides a place for families and friends of those who have lost someone because of a violent crime or a sudden death event to gather and honor their loved ones. Organized by the Midlothian Police Department, the Tree of Angels™ event will be...
Midlothian Replacing Code Red Alert System With MidlothianSafe by CivicReady
Yesterday residents in Midlothian, including myself, received texts and phone calls notifying them the Code Red system is being replaced. Many of us wondered, is this legit or one of those scams going around?. The following is the text we received: “As of November 29, 2022, the City will replace...
Cedar Hill ISD’s Besse Coleman at Introducing Students to Anime
Bessie Coleman Anime Club Connects Students With Art. For those who look at anime and call it cartoons, a group of youngsters at Bessie Coleman Middle School in Cedar Hill have some information for you. Anime and cartoons are not the same. And they should know. They are members of...
Throw An Axe At Battle Axes In Midlothian
At the new Battle Axes in Midlothian, there is nothing to go to war over. There’s plenty of fun to be had by all. “Axe throwing is a rapidly growing sport – simply because it is fun!” exclaimed Zach Vann, owner of Battle Axes with his wife Alexsha. “Anyone can do it, even the kids. It’s also a great stress reliever because sometimes you just want to ‘throw something.’
The Unmatched Wit of Retired DeSoto Fire Marshal Michael Laws Remembered
DESOTO – You can often tell by photos if someone would have been a cool person to know. I never met Michael Laws who was the Fire Marshal in DeSoto from 1985 until his retirement – but I can tell he was a cool person. My publisher, Marlon...
Operation Christmas Child Drop Off Sites In DeSoto Now Open
Desoto, TX, Nov. 14, 2022 — As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are giving thanks and giving back—to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child. Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and...
Duncanville Fire Station 271 Groundbreaking Ceremony On December 1
Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville is proceeding with the construction of the new Fire Station 271. The community is invited to attend a special groundbreaking ceremony to be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 308 West Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville, Texas 75116. Attendees...
Midlothian Honors Veterans at 13th Annual Tribute Dinner
Nearly 400 local veterans and their guests attended Midlothian’s 13th Annual Tribute Dinner, held last Friday at the Midlothian Conference Center. A reverent ceremony recognized all branches of the U.S. military, prisoners of war, those missing in action, Purple Heart and Congressional Medal of Honor awardees. Volunteers from the...
Holiday Gift Ideas You Need Before Thanksgiving
I’m stocking the pantry and making holiday gift lists hoping to get ahead of the busy Thanksgiving to Christmas gatherings. Here are three items that make excellent gifts, and you still have time to buy them for yourself and your guests before Thanksgiving. Sam’s Famous Salsa. If you...
