ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Focus Daily News

What You Need To Know Before You Go: 2022 Prairie Lights

Prairie Lights is a two-mile, drive-through holiday park experience featuring a stunning display of more than four million lights arranged in hundreds of festive scenes throughout the park. Since its premiere in 2005, Prairie Lights has become one of the top holiday attractions in the region, drawing *hundreds of thousands of visitors each year from North Texas and beyond. *Nearly 37,00 vehicles came through the park in 2021.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Focus Daily News

Thanksgiving Offers Make Family Gatherings Easier

Bread Winners is offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners for $25 a person, realizing that families come in many different sizes. Orders are available for pickup at any of their four locations in North Texas, and must be placed by 3 p.m. Nov. 21 for pickup Nov. 23. Dinners come with a...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Blue Goose Cantina breaks ground on Grand Prairie location

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Tex-Mex lovers will have something to look forward to in 2023, the opening of a Blue Goose Cantina in Grand Prairie, Texas. Located at 2536 West Interstate 20 off South Bowen Road, the newest location will be one of the largest Blue Goose Cantina restaurants with more than 7,700 square feet and a 300-seating capacity. It will initially employ approximately 200 team members. The restaurant will open in early 2023.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Focus Daily News

Waxahachie HS Chefs Compete in World Food Championships

A culinary team from Waxahachie HS won a coveted chance to compete in the prestigious World Food Championships (WFC) at Fair Park Nov. 9-13. The competition draws food show fans and food lovers eager for a chance to cheer on their favorite celebrity chefs. WFC brings 1,500 top chefs and home cooks from around the globe, with over 300 teams–40 of them international–competing in ten categories. These culinary celebrities fight it out for a piece of the $300,000 prize awarded by this major food competition.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
Focus Daily News

Spain Fusion Dinner Held at Roots Southern Table

Roots Southern Table, Chef Tiffany Derry’s award-winning restaurant, recently hosted Spain Fusion, featuring Spanish Foods and Wines for a unique dining experience. The one-night-only culinary evening from Vocento Gastronomia brought Spain and Texas cuisines together with experts from both regions. A special menu by Chef Tiffany Derry of Roots...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

The largest outdoor rink in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex to open on Nov. 18 in Grapevine

Bigger, Brighter, Better! A New Ice Rink Is Coming to the Christmas Capital of Texas. GRAPEVINE, Texas [Nov. 15, 2022] – Get ready for Grapevine’s newest attraction in the Christmas Capital of Texas® on November 18 – Peace Plaza Ice Rink. The new-to-Grapevine attraction will be the largest outdoor ice rink in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, and will be one of numerous options for holiday entertainment and festivities in Grapevine this season. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at ChristmasCapitalofTexas.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Focus Daily News

Joys & Toys Concert Assists Santa Cop Program

Duncanville Police Association and Police Department are busier than those elves in Santa’s workshop, as they gather donations for the annual Santa Cop program. The program was designed to assist families who are unable to provide gifts for their children during the holidays. This program supports families by offering gifts, decorations, Christmas trees (when available), and food.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

“Six” Tony® Award-winning musical Opens Dec. 6 at Winspear Opera House

“Six,” the electrifying, Tony® Award-winning musical by Tony winner Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is presented by Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America Dec. 6-25. Performances will be held at the Winspear Opera House, AT&T Performance Center in the Dallas Arts District. It is part of the 2022-2023 Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Throw An Axe At Battle Axes In Midlothian

At the new Battle Axes in Midlothian, there is nothing to go to war over. There’s plenty of fun to be had by all. “Axe throwing is a rapidly growing sport – simply because it is fun!” exclaimed Zach Vann, owner of Battle Axes with his wife Alexsha. “Anyone can do it, even the kids. It’s also a great stress reliever because sometimes you just want to ‘throw something.’
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian Honors Veterans at 13th Annual Tribute Dinner

Nearly 400 local veterans and their guests attended Midlothian’s 13th Annual Tribute Dinner, held last Friday at the Midlothian Conference Center. A reverent ceremony recognized all branches of the U.S. military, prisoners of war, those missing in action, Purple Heart and Congressional Medal of Honor awardees. Volunteers from the...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Holiday Gift Ideas You Need Before Thanksgiving

I’m stocking the pantry and making holiday gift lists hoping to get ahead of the busy Thanksgiving to Christmas gatherings. Here are three items that make excellent gifts, and you still have time to buy them for yourself and your guests before Thanksgiving. Sam’s Famous Salsa. If you...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy