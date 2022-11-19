Read full article on original website
Related
Thiago Silva backs 'humble' Neymar to shine ahead of Brazil's World Cup opener against Serbia, as the veteran defender insists his countrymen will make the forward play better than he does for PSG
Captain Thiago Silva knows Brazil face 'fierce competition' in Qatar but feels the squad are relaxed as they prepare to kick off their bid for World Cup glory with their opening Group G game against Serbia. The Selecao headed to the Gulf state as number one in the FIFA rankings...
'No one can replace the quality he has': Gary Neville admits he is 'worried' about Harry Kane's injury with the England captain a doubt for Friday's World Cup clash against USA after damaging his ankle in opening win over Iran
Gary Neville admits he is 'worried' about Harry Kane after the England captain suffered an ankle injury in Monday's opening World Cup win over Iran. Kane shipped a heavy challenge from Morteza Pouraliganji in the 48th minute of England's 6-2 victory, though despite appearing to be in considerable pain he played on for close to half an hour in Doha.
Fans are all saying the same thing as Perisic appeals for handball after Morocco star smacks ball off his own FACE
IVAN PERISIC baffled fans this morning by appealing for a penalty kick... despite a Morocco star kicking the ball off his own face. The Tottenham ace was in action for Croatia as they looked to kick off their World Cup campaign with a win against their North African opponents. They...
WTNH.com
World Cup ticketing app problem delays fans at England-Iran
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Problems with FIFA’s mobile application for World Cup tickets caused hundreds of fans to miss the start of England’s match against Iran on Monday. Fans said their tickets had disappeared from their phone apps and lines began to form outside the Khalifa International Stadium about an hour before the 4 p.m. kickoff in Doha.
Comments / 0