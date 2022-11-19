ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Comeback

Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game

The Virginia Cavaliers football program on Monday night announced the cancelation of its annual rivalry game with the Virginia Tech Hokies. The game had been scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 26th. The Cavaliers program is still dealing with the emotional fallout of the triple murder of three players. Both the ACC and Virginia decided on Read more... The post Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s 70-61 win over #19 Illinois

In the championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event Tournament, the Virginia Cavaliers beat the the Illinois Fighting Illini by a final score of 70-61. With the win, we have five takeaways. UVA gets another marquee win. After beating #5 Baylor on Friday and putting the team’s offensive potential...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
thecitymenus.com

Trojans sweep competition to claim championship title

After concluding the regular season with a 6-2 record and securing playoff wins over Milton and Walton, the Carrollton Junior High School seventh-grade Trojan football team defeated Roswell 22-12 to take the championship title for the Division A Georgia Middle School Athletic Association team Nov. 12. The seventh-grade team is...
CARROLLTON, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Cedar Grove, Marist advance in football playoffs

Cedar Grove and Marist high schools are the only teams from DeKalb left in the Georgia High School Association’s 2022 football playoffs following six Sweet 16 games that featured DeKalb teams. Cedar Grove defeated Hebron Christian Academy 70-33 at Godfrey Stadium to advance to another home game against an...
ELLENWOOD, GA
GW Hatchet

Staff Editorial: After the tragic shooting at UVA, where do we go from here?

Sandy Hook, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Robb and countless others – for as long as the members of this editorial board have been alive, school shootings have cast a shadow over our education. And now, this violence has continued into our college years. Last Sunday, a student allegedly killed three and injured two other students at the University of Virginia as they returned from a field trip.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
TheAtlantaVoice

Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’

At a get-out-the-vote rally and canvassing event this afternoon in Sandy Springs, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) addressed the recent decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox to allow counties to begin early voting for the upcoming runoff election on Saturday. “The ruling is about the people of Georgia,” said Warnock. “Yesterday’s ruling […] The post Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
ATLANTA, GA
WDBJ7.com

Threat placed toward UVA memorial event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WXIA 11 Alive

Man shot outside Atlanta recording studio, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot in the parking lot of local record studio Super Sound Studios, according to Atlanta Police. Right now, details are limited. However, officers add that the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. and the victim is in stable condition. Officers said the property manager...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting

EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot after ‘verbal altercation with spouse’ in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials say a “verbal altercation” escalated to a man being shot on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 4000 block of Cornell Blvd. SW. Upon arrival, officers say they located a male victim who had “a gunshot wound to his hand.”
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man goes missing after arriving in Atlanta for event, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The public’s help is needed in the search for a missing man. Atlanta Police say 60-year-old Ricky Hrabowskie arrived in Atlanta on Saturday for an event. They say he spoke to loved ones that day and was confused about directions. Family members say...
ATLANTA, GA

