7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game
The Virginia Cavaliers football program on Monday night announced the cancelation of its annual rivalry game with the Virginia Tech Hokies. The game had been scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 26th. The Cavaliers program is still dealing with the emotional fallout of the triple murder of three players. Both the ACC and Virginia decided on Read more... The post Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
streakingthelawn.com
10 winners, 4 losers, and 3 I don’t knows from Virginia’s Las Vegas trip
The Virginia Cavaliers put together the best weekend any team in college basketball has played this season, knocking off two elite opponents in convincing fashion at the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas. After their big wins over the Baylor Bears and Illinois Fighting Illini, here’s a check-in on...
Report: UVA game at Virginia Tech may be rescheduled
The Virginia football team’s season finale at Virginia Tech scheduled for this Saturday may be pushed back to Dec. 3,
streakingthelawn.com
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s 70-61 win over #19 Illinois
In the championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event Tournament, the Virginia Cavaliers beat the the Illinois Fighting Illini by a final score of 70-61. With the win, we have five takeaways. UVA gets another marquee win. After beating #5 Baylor on Friday and putting the team’s offensive potential...
thecitymenus.com
Trojans sweep competition to claim championship title
After concluding the regular season with a 6-2 record and securing playoff wins over Milton and Walton, the Carrollton Junior High School seventh-grade Trojan football team defeated Roswell 22-12 to take the championship title for the Division A Georgia Middle School Athletic Association team Nov. 12. The seventh-grade team is...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Gwinnett puts 23 players on Atlanta Tipoff Club's Preseason Watch List
A total of 23 Gwinnett high school basketball players — 13 girls and 10 boys — were selected to the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s 2022-23 Preseason Watch List. The list features the top preseason candidates for the club’s honors and awards coming later in the season.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Cedar Grove, Marist advance in football playoffs
Cedar Grove and Marist high schools are the only teams from DeKalb left in the Georgia High School Association’s 2022 football playoffs following six Sweet 16 games that featured DeKalb teams. Cedar Grove defeated Hebron Christian Academy 70-33 at Godfrey Stadium to advance to another home game against an...
Augusta Free Press
Yes, there was a brawl in 2019: No, it’s not connected to last week’s mass shooting
Buried in a Washington Post story examining the possible motive for mass shooter Chris Jones is mention of a November 2019 brawl reportedly involving UVA football players that the authors seem to want to imply could have involved one or more of his victims. The matter does merit examination, but...
GW Hatchet
Staff Editorial: After the tragic shooting at UVA, where do we go from here?
Sandy Hook, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Robb and countless others – for as long as the members of this editorial board have been alive, school shootings have cast a shadow over our education. And now, this violence has continued into our college years. Last Sunday, a student allegedly killed three and injured two other students at the University of Virginia as they returned from a field trip.
Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’
At a get-out-the-vote rally and canvassing event this afternoon in Sandy Springs, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) addressed the recent decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox to allow counties to begin early voting for the upcoming runoff election on Saturday. “The ruling is about the people of Georgia,” said Warnock. “Yesterday’s ruling […] The post Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
WATCH: Warnock voters name surprising choices for Democratic presidential candidates
Speaking with Fox News Digital, supporters of Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock shared their preferences for future Democratic presidential candidates.
UVA Police say Additional Threats Received
VA Police say Additional Threats Received
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Exclusive: Legend T.I. talks new restaurant, Atlanta’s impact on culture, music
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon T.I. is best known as an award-winning rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and businessman around the world. He recently added restaurant owner to his growing portfolio of accolades. T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, opened his Trap City Cafe in September after...
WXIA 11 Alive
Man shot outside Atlanta recording studio, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot in the parking lot of local record studio Super Sound Studios, according to Atlanta Police. Right now, details are limited. However, officers add that the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. and the victim is in stable condition. Officers said the property manager...
fox5atlanta.com
Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting
EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot after ‘verbal altercation with spouse’ in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials say a “verbal altercation” escalated to a man being shot on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 4000 block of Cornell Blvd. SW. Upon arrival, officers say they located a male victim who had “a gunshot wound to his hand.”
Gun ownership among Black Americans rising nationwide
ATLANTA — Tuesday night is Ladies’ Night for the 9th Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers Gun Club in Atlanta. Karine Alleyn joined in 2020 and now she represents one of the fastest growing groups of new gun owners — Black women. “I feel like I’ve accomplished something,” said Alleyn....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man goes missing after arriving in Atlanta for event, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The public’s help is needed in the search for a missing man. Atlanta Police say 60-year-old Ricky Hrabowskie arrived in Atlanta on Saturday for an event. They say he spoke to loved ones that day and was confused about directions. Family members say...
