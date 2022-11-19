ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible Spoiler on Main Event for Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series

– A report by PWInsider has an update on the expected main event for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. According to the report, the Men’s WarGames match will headline tonight’s show. The men’s WarGames match will feature The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew...
GCW Settlement Series Part 7 Results 11.19.22: Bam Sullivan Victorious

– Results are now available for the GCW Settlement Series Part 7. It was previously held on November 19 from Boonton Elks Lodge in Boonton, New Jersey. It recently aired on IWTV. Below are some results, per PWPonderings. * Yoya beat Terry Yaki. * Cole Radrick beat Bobby Flaco. *...
Becky Lynch Returns On WWE Smackdown, Joins Survivor Series Team

Becky Lynch is officially back, making her return and joining Team Bianca for WarGames on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The former multi-time women’s champion was revealed as Belair’s final team member for WarGames in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Lynch came out and joined Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim in brawling with Team Bayley, as you can see below.
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 11.23.22

It’s the first show after Full Gear and thanks to William Regal, MJF is the new World Champion. That is enough of a story to carry things for the time being, but we have more important things to get to right now: like building up a Ring Of Honor pay per view in the next few weeks. Let’s get to it.
Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer Again In NJPW Starting In February

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will be allowed to cheer and boo again starting this February. Fans have not been allowed to vocally react to NJPW events since the pandemic started over two years ago. They had previously only been allowed to clap. However, that will change with The New Beginning on Osaka on February 11. The announcement reads:
Details On Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite next week at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The early lineup includes:. * Best of 7 Series for AEW Trios Titles (Match 3): Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite (0-2) * MJF to speak. * Jade Cargill &...
Shawn Spears On Why He’s Not With MJF Anymore On AEW TV

During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Spears spoke about why he’s no longer paired with MJF on AEW television. Spears recently returned on the side of Wardlow, turning babyface in the process. He said: “I think that was just the end of the story...
Mia Yim on Triple H Being the Reason for Her WWE Return

– During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, newly returned WWE Superstar Mia Yim discussed returning to the WWE being an easy decision with Triple H in charge of the TV product now and more. Below are some highlights:. Mia Yim on Triple H being...
Shawn Spears Says Cassie Lee Is Focused On Being a Mom, Comments On Her Wrestling Future

Cassie Lee is taking time off from the ring to be a mom, and husband Shawn Spears recently weighed in on a possible return for her. Lee and Spears announced in August that they were having their first child, and Spears was asked about Lee in a recent virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
AEW News: Chris Jericho Praises Tomohiro Ishii Following Match, Saraya Chats With AEW Unrestricted, Nyla Rose on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling

– The AEW Japan Twitter account released a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho after his main event match with Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out that promo below. Jericho discussed his history with Ishii and praised his “strong style” and “great fighting spirit.”
WWE News: Sneak Peek Of The Shield On This Is Awesome, Best of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Video, More

– WWE featured a sneak peek clip from Peacock’s This Is Awesome focusing on The Shield, described as:. WWE Superstars as well as members of The Shield themselves discuss the impactful debut of The Shield and how the landscape of WWE changed forever on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
ROH Tag Team Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

FTR will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships among the matches on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following matches & segments for Friday’s show, which airs at a special time this week at 4 PM ET:. * ROH Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Top Flight.

