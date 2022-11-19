Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler on Main Event for Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series
– A report by PWInsider has an update on the expected main event for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. According to the report, the Men’s WarGames match will headline tonight’s show. The men’s WarGames match will feature The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew...
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 11.26.22 – Team Damage CTRL and Team Brawling Brutes Talk War Games!
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 11.26.22. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is alone in WWE HQ as Matt Camp is joining us from Boston. He is there for Survivor Series and it seems there will be a special edition of The Bump from Boston as well.
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
411mania.com
Impact News: Champions Get New Title Belts, Scott D’Amore Confronts Bully Ray At Over Drive In New Video
– The champions of Impact Wrestling got new title belts over the weekend. As you can see below, Top Rope Belts provided Jordynne Grace, Josh Alexander and Heath & Rhino with new versions of their title belts:. – Impact posted a video of Scott D’Amore confronting Bully Ray following Impact...
411mania.com
GCW Settlement Series Part 7 Results 11.19.22: Bam Sullivan Victorious
– Results are now available for the GCW Settlement Series Part 7. It was previously held on November 19 from Boonton Elks Lodge in Boonton, New Jersey. It recently aired on IWTV. Below are some results, per PWPonderings. * Yoya beat Terry Yaki. * Cole Radrick beat Bobby Flaco. *...
411mania.com
Becky Lynch Returns On WWE Smackdown, Joins Survivor Series Team
Becky Lynch is officially back, making her return and joining Team Bianca for WarGames on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The former multi-time women’s champion was revealed as Belair’s final team member for WarGames in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Lynch came out and joined Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim in brawling with Team Bayley, as you can see below.
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 11.23.22
It’s the first show after Full Gear and thanks to William Regal, MJF is the new World Champion. That is enough of a story to carry things for the time being, but we have more important things to get to right now: like building up a Ring Of Honor pay per view in the next few weeks. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer Again In NJPW Starting In February
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will be allowed to cheer and boo again starting this February. Fans have not been allowed to vocally react to NJPW events since the pandemic started over two years ago. They had previously only been allowed to clap. However, that will change with The New Beginning on Osaka on February 11. The announcement reads:
411mania.com
Thunder Rosa Forfeits Women’s Title On AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter Named Undisputed Champion
Thunder Rosa is officially no longer the AEW Women’s Champion, as she was stripped of the title on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Renee Paquette announce that Rosa had been asked to forfeit the title due to her being out of action from injury. Rosa agreed to...
411mania.com
Details On Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite next week at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The early lineup includes:. * Best of 7 Series for AEW Trios Titles (Match 3): Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite (0-2) * MJF to speak. * Jade Cargill &...
411mania.com
Shawn Spears On Why He’s Not With MJF Anymore On AEW TV
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Spears spoke about why he’s no longer paired with MJF on AEW television. Spears recently returned on the side of Wardlow, turning babyface in the process. He said: “I think that was just the end of the story...
WWE Survivor Series 2022: WarGames -- live results and analysis
Two WarGames matches highlight the final WWE major of the year. Follow live.
411mania.com
Mia Yim on Triple H Being the Reason for Her WWE Return
– During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, newly returned WWE Superstar Mia Yim discussed returning to the WWE being an easy decision with Triple H in charge of the TV product now and more. Below are some highlights:. Mia Yim on Triple H being...
411mania.com
Shawn Spears Says Cassie Lee Is Focused On Being a Mom, Comments On Her Wrestling Future
Cassie Lee is taking time off from the ring to be a mom, and husband Shawn Spears recently weighed in on a possible return for her. Lee and Spears announced in August that they were having their first child, and Spears was asked about Lee in a recent virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
AEW News: Chris Jericho Praises Tomohiro Ishii Following Match, Saraya Chats With AEW Unrestricted, Nyla Rose on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling
– The AEW Japan Twitter account released a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho after his main event match with Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out that promo below. Jericho discussed his history with Ishii and praised his “strong style” and “great fighting spirit.”
411mania.com
WWE News: Sneak Peek Of The Shield On This Is Awesome, Best of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Video, More
– WWE featured a sneak peek clip from Peacock’s This Is Awesome focusing on The Shield, described as:. WWE Superstars as well as members of The Shield themselves discuss the impactful debut of The Shield and how the landscape of WWE changed forever on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
411mania.com
Tickets For AEW Debuts in San Francisco and Phoenix On Sale Today
Tickets went on sale today for upcoming AEW debuts in both San Francisco, CA and Phoenix, AZ. AEW will hit Phoenix for an episode of Dynamite at the Footprint Arena on February 23, 2023. You can get tickets here. AEW will debut in San Francisco at the Cow Place for...
411mania.com
ROH Tag Team Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
FTR will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships among the matches on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following matches & segments for Friday’s show, which airs at a special time this week at 4 PM ET:. * ROH Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Top Flight.
411mania.com
WWE News: Elite Squad Reveals Latest Mattel Action Figures, New ‘Box Office Bex’ Shirt for Becky Lynch
– The WWE Elite Squad’s Johnny Gargano and Sam Roberts, as well as The Boogeyman, revealed some of the latest upcoming WWE action figures this week. – WWE Shop has released a new “Box Office Bex” shirt for the newly returned Becky Lynch:
411mania.com
Alexa Bliss on Her Plans for 2023, How the Creative Aspect of Her Character Drives Her
– Alexa Bliss spoke to BT Sport’s Rob Armstrong for The Run-In ahead of today’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. Alexa Bliss will be competing in the women’s WarGames match at today’s event below are some highlights. Bliss on this not being the first women’s WarGames...
