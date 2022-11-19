Read full article on original website
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Ink 4-Star Wing J.J. Taylor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis head men's basketball coach Penny Hardaway announced that J.J. Taylor has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Tiger program for the 2023-24 season. Taylor is rated a 4-star by 247Sports Composite and ranks as the No. 41 overall prospect in the class...
Seton Hall faces NCAA Tournament-résumé game against Memphis, No. 1 transfer Kendric Davis
Shaheen Holloway and Seton Hall missed out on their first opportunity for an NCAA Tournament résumé win when they fell to Iowa last Wednesday in the Gavitt Games. Now comes another golden opportunity against coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis on Thursday in the ESPN Events International in Orlando (7:30 p.m., ESPNews). Seton Hall will leave for Florida on Tuesday.
Covington Leader
Covington erases memory of last season with win that sends Chargers to semifinals
Last year Covington’s season ended with a controversial loss at Dyersburg in the state quarterfinals. The year before that the Chargers’ season was stopped by COVID-19. Neither Trojans nor global pandemic could slow down the Chargers this time around. Using its typical dominant rushing attack and stellar defense,...
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee
A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Memphis, Tennessee – (With Photos)
Looking for the best breakfast in Memphis? Look no further! Here at Memphis, they have the best breakfast options in town. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, this city has something for everyone. Most of the restaurant’s breakfast menu is available all day, so you can come in anytime and enjoy...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores Nov. 15-21
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Ali Baba Mediterranean Grill […]
WAAY-TV
Buc-ee's opens for business in Athens
Dozens of excited customers lined up early Monday morning, waiting to get inside when the doors opened at 6 a.m. "We had to check it out," Eunice Fry of Clarksville, Tennessee, said. "You can get everything you need at Buc-ee's!" The store opening has been a long time coming for...
actionnews5.com
Meal giveaways happening across Memphis for Thanksgiving
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church presents MemFeast along with other community organizations to giveaway meals on Thanksgiving. The annual MemFeast will be on Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to feed the homeless and hungry. There are several locations listed below:. Christ Missionary Baptist -...
birchrestaurant.com
25 Best Restaurants in Memphis, TN
Although it’s known for its barbecue, this Tennessee town’s food scene is as diverse as its people. We found the 25 best restaurants in Memphis based on creativity, taste, atmosphere, and ingredients. Whether you’re spending the day cruising town with the kids, fueling your working lunch, or celebrating...
Memphis choosing revenue or safety in road design, leads to accidents, traffic expert says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 Investigates is looking at some of the most dangerous intersections in Shelby County, places where cars fly, people wildly switch lanes and others slam on brakes. FOX13 Investigates has been tracking the issue at these intersections for months, dating back to last winter. The accidents...
Justin Johnson, charged in Memphis rapper Young Dolph's murder, has phone privileges suspended over rap song
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Johnson, charged in the murder of Memphis Rapper Young Dolph, had his phone, writing, and visitation privileges suspended Tuesday, after reportedly releasing a rap song on YouTube. Johnson, known as rapper Straight Drop, reportedly released a song on YouTube a few days before a Nov....
Mid-South woman among victims of the deadly Colorado LGBTQ+ shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman among the victims of the deadly Colorado LGBTQ+ club shooting. Kelly Loving, known by friends as Jenna Sno, was one of five people killed and 19 injured in the shooting Saturday at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Monday night in Memphis, a candlelight...
Woman shot at fast food restaurant in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday following a shooting in Raleigh. Memphis Police responded to the shooting around 10:30 a.m. and located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say it happened at the Krystal fast food restaurant on Austin Peay Highway near Coleman Road. The woman is […]
Many Mid-South school districts closed for week of Thanksgiving
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A number of Mid-South schools are out the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 21-25. The following school districts are closed through Friday:. Students will return to classes Monday, Nov. 28. ©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.
Things are warming up at Horn Lake Animal Shelter, thanks to some Mid-South businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some DeSoto County businesses have come together to make the holidays better for the animals and workers at the Horn Lake Animal Shelter. The folks at I Need Coffee & Sushi Now in Southaven organized a fundraiser to get a new heat and air conditioning for the shelter.
localmemphis.com
Teen girl has died after shooting Monday night in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage girl has died after a shooting Monday night in Parkway Village, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, the shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of Curtis St. MPD said the girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition, but she died Tuesday morning.
VIDEO: Northeast Memphis store ransacked, burglarized a third time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convenience store owner says he’s tired of thieves targeting his business on Bartlett Road in Northeast Memphis. Mohamood Shah said his store has been ransacked and burglarized three times over the last year, costing him thousands of dollars. “The three times, maybe, $36,000-$37,000,” said Shah. The latest break-in at the Minit […]
Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
Registration is now open for MLGW’s Winter Moratorium program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration is now open for MLGW’s Winter Moratorium program. During the colder temperatures, the program offers a way for senior and disabled customers to avoid disconnection if they get behind on their utility bills. The program runs December, January, and February. Those who take part...
3,800 boxes of food delivered to Mid-South families ahead of holidays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of families across the Mid-South will be getting some relief this holiday season as organizations come together to help feed those in need. WREG spoke to organizers who say they’ve made it their life mission to feed the needy. Ruth Rawlings-Bank, CEO and President of Feed the Needy, says volunteers from […]
