In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega reiterated that no one involved with the incident at AEW All Out is allowed to talk about it. He also suggested that fans let it go. Of course, it has been widely reported that there was a brawl at the event between The Elite, CM Punk and Ace Steel. Punk is now rumored to be on his way out of the company, although he’s reportedly still under contract at this time. Here are highlights:

1 HOUR AGO