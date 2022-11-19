ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

411mania.com

Tyrus Comments On Being The Largest NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion

In the aftermath of winning the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship, Tyrus spoke to the Miamai Herald’s Jim Varsallone about his new status as champion (per Fightful). He expressed pride in being the physically largest billed wrestler to gain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title and also talked about wearing the title on his other television appearances. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
411mania.com

Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown

We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show. Team Bianca...
411mania.com

Tony Khan On Considering Other Options For a ROH Show, Says a ‘Place Holder’ Show Would Be a Trade Off

Tony Khan says he doesn’t want to do a ROH series on YouTube quite yet when there are other options out there that he’s looking at. Khan was asked during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum whether, with no ROH weekly series as of yet, he’s considered doing a series on YouTube until they can get a TV series on a more traditional platform. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com

Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone

On a recent edition of Foley is Pod, the Hardcore Legend revealed that poor treatment of his wife and family by WWF officials during his first five months was weighing on him going into his match against the Undertaker at Survivor Series 1996 at Madison Square Garden. Mick detailed how from then on, Colette Foley felt uncomfortable backstage at WWE events, and how a specific incident the day of Survivor Series became one of several contributing factors to what he considers a mediocre in-ring performance and a personal, family hurt. Highlights below:
411mania.com

AAA Confirms Cain Velasquez Will Wrestle At December Event

It was reported yesterday that Cain Velasquez will be allowed to wrestle for AAA while he is out on bail for charges of attempted murder. AAA has confirmed that Velasquez will compete at their December 3 event in Tempe, AZ. He will team with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr to take on Black Taurus, Sam Adonis & Gringo Loco. This will be his first match in two years after previously wrestling at AAA TripleMania Regia II in December 2021.
TEMPE, AZ
411mania.com

Ricky Steamboat On Making His In-Ring Return and Teaming With FTR

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ricky Steamboat spoke about making his return to the ring and teaming up with FTR for the match. Steamboat will wrestle at Big Time Wrestling’s ‘Return of the Dragon’ event this Sunday. His team will take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson and a mystery partner. Here are highlights:
RALEIGH, NC
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: World Title Eliminator Tournament Final

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. The lineup includes:. * AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks. * Best of 7 Series for AEW Trios Titles (Match 2): Death Triangle (1-0)...
411mania.com

PWG Announces Dates For Battle Of Los Angeles 2023

The 2023 iteration of PWG Battle of Los Angeles has official dates. Pro Wrestling Guerilla announced on Monday night that the 2023 version of the tournament will take place on January 7th and 8th. Last year’s BOLA was won by Daniel Garcia.
411mania.com

Kenny Omega Says No One Can Talk About AEW All Out Incident, Advises Fans To Let It Go

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega reiterated that no one involved with the incident at AEW All Out is allowed to talk about it. He also suggested that fans let it go. Of course, it has been widely reported that there was a brawl at the event between The Elite, CM Punk and Ace Steel. Punk is now rumored to be on his way out of the company, although he’s reportedly still under contract at this time. Here are highlights:
411mania.com

Pre-Sale Codes For AEW Shows in Phoenix & San Francisco

AEW is heading to Phoenix and San Francisco in the spring, and the pre-sale codes for the shows are online. PWInsder reports that pre-sales for the shows start Wednesday morning at 10 AM ET, and the codes are as follows:. * February 23rd in Phoenix, Arizona: WGJH88 (Code here). *...
PHOENIX, AZ
411mania.com

MLW News: Cold Open For This Week’s Fusion, Trailer For Shun Skywalker’s Arrival

– MLW has released the cold open for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can check out the video below for the episode, which airs on Thanksgiving and has the following matches set:. * MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Featherweight...
411mania.com

Andrade El Idolo Says ‘Bye’ In New Social Media Post

Andrade El Idolo has fans speculating on his AEW status after posting a “bye” message to social media. The AEW star posted to his Instagram with a series of photos of himself with his AEW mask, which was captioned:. “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye #howyouknow”
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Akira Tozawa def. Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match.
411mania.com

Madusa On Her WWE Run & Who Got Her Signed, Why She Was Released

Madusa was brought into WWE in the early 1990s to help revive the women’s division, and she recently discussed her run in the company as well as her release. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with The A2theK Wrestling Show for a new interview and talked about coming into WWE in 1993 as well as how and why she was let go in 1995. You can see some highlights below:

