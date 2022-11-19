ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine COP House arson: Kylie Gelmi sentenced, 8 years in prison

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Kylie Gelmi on Monday, Nov. 21 to eight years in prison plus another four years of extended supervision in connection with the arson of the Thelma Orr Community-Oriented Policing House that happened in June 2020. Gelmi had pleaded guilty in July to...
RACINE, WI
WSPY NEWS

DeKalb man charged in crash that resulted in death of four-year-old

A DeKalb man is facing multiple charges stemming from a crash that resulted in the death of a four-year-old girl in early October near Maple Park. 20-year-old Edgar Barrios is charged with aggravated DUI, reckless homicide, and others. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says Barrios was heading eastbound on Route...
DEKALB, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment

November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
JOLIET, IL
wearegreenbay.com

10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSPY NEWS

Elgin man killed in Kane County crash

An Elgin man was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Plank Road, south of Pingree Grove in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as 22-year-old Harvey S. Barrios, of Elgin. Police say Barrios was attempting to pass a vehicle while he was eastbound on Plank Road when his vehicle hit a westbound vehicle head-on. Barrios was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Q98.5

Illinois Man Shoots His Mom’s Boyfriend Because Of Stolen Salad

The world just keeps on getting crazy as the reason for a shooting in Illinois involved a salad. Personally, I've never had to experience any parents on the dating scene. I believe it can't be easy. I have a friend whose mom has a live-in boyfriend and he's not a big fan at all. They argue all the time.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Human remains found in Libertyville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation human is underway after human remains were found in Libertyville on Saturday. According to police, officers responded to the 1800 block of Hollister Drive around 8:15 a.m. where partial skeletal remains were found. Police confirmed the remains were human. After a search with K-9 units, additional remains were found in a wooded area. The Lake County Coroner's office said it appears that all of the remains belong to one person, an unidentified female. An autopsy was conducted on Monday, but was inconclusive as authorities await results from toxicological tests.Police said an investigation is underway and there is no threat to the community. 
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Wisconsin police issue warning about man using dating apps to victimize women

RACINE, Wis. - Police in Wisconsin issued another warning about a man they say is using dating apps to victimize women. A news release by Racine Police Department Monday links Timothy Olson, 52, to another woman in a bar who fell unconscious while in his presence. The incident happened last Thursday, and officials say this is now the third woman that they know of who ended up in a similar situation.
RACINE, WI
WGN News

Man killed, 6 hurt in Near South Side car crash

CHICAGO — A man was killed in a car crash as he made a sudden u-turn when police attempted to make a traffic stop on him. The police pulled over the 22-year-old man at the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue around 8:00 p.m. when he made a sudden U-turn as officers approached on foot […]
CHICAGO, IL

Community Policy