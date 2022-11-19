Read full article on original website
Thiago Silva backs 'humble' Neymar to shine ahead of Brazil's World Cup opener against Serbia, as the veteran defender insists his countrymen will make the forward play better than he does for PSG
Captain Thiago Silva knows Brazil face 'fierce competition' in Qatar but feels the squad are relaxed as they prepare to kick off their bid for World Cup glory with their opening Group G game against Serbia. The Selecao headed to the Gulf state as number one in the FIFA rankings...
Spain v Costa Rica: World Cup 2022 – live
Will the 2010 World Cup winners Spain start with victory or can Costa Rica spring a surprise in Group E? Join Rob Smyth
Fans are all saying the same thing as Perisic appeals for handball after Morocco star smacks ball off his own FACE
IVAN PERISIC baffled fans this morning by appealing for a penalty kick... despite a Morocco star kicking the ball off his own face. The Tottenham ace was in action for Croatia as they looked to kick off their World Cup campaign with a win against their North African opponents. They...
