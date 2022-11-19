Spain and Costa Rica meet in Group E of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Luis Enrique’s side have been drawn in a potentially tricky group that also features Germany and Japan so three points from this fixture will ease any pressure on the European side.Since winning the World Cup in 2010, La Roja have underperformed on football’s biggest stage. They crashed out in the group stages when defending the title in 2014 and lost to Russia in a last 16 penalty shootout four years ago. Enrique has gathered a squad of young, attacking talent who will no doubt...

59 MINUTES AGO