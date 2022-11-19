ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Charlene Scott

Charlene "Granny" Scott, age 81, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a native of Wayne County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and of the Baptist Faith. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and always put others first.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Frances Irene Martin Mercier

Frances Irene Martin Mercier, age 78, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lutts, TN, and retired manager of Southend Market. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Lonzo and Gertie Opal Powell Martin; her husband, Barth Mercier;...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
Buc-ee's opens for business in Athens

Dozens of excited customers lined up early Monday morning, waiting to get inside when the doors opened at 6 a.m. "We had to check it out," Eunice Fry of Clarksville, Tennessee, said. "You can get everything you need at Buc-ee's!" The store opening has been a long time coming for...
ATHENS, AL
Web Exclusive: Tour Loretta Lynn’s Tennessee ranch

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WYMT) - If you are a Loretta Lynn fan, you most likely know about her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Visitors can see Lynn’s historic home, tour the grounds and the replica of her Butcher Hollow cabin. The Johnson County, Kentucky native...
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Anna McLemore

Anna McLemore of Florence died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Florence Nursing and Rehab. A Celebration of Life Memorial at First Christian Church will be Sunday November 27, 2022. Anna was a member of First Christian Church of Florence. She had her Masters Degree in nursing. She loved and would...
FLORENCE, AL
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Nashville

Nashville might not immediately conjure images of queer life. This is Music City — a party town famous for its honky-tonk style and country music stars; built around an art form that historically celebrates a straight, Christian crew of boot scooters. And yet queer culture here is more vibrant than Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, with a patchwork of gay bars, clubs, and cafes around town and a history dating back nearly a century.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sonny Williams

Sonny Williams, 74, of Killen died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his residence. Funeral service will be Friday, November 25, 2022, 2 PM at Elkins East Chapel with Waylon Wright officiating. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Park. Sonny was an electrician out of the IBEW #558 and member of...
KILLEN, AL
Wayne County Commission Discusses Fate of Wayne Medical Center

The Wayne County Commission met on Tuesday, November 15 in a very important special session – a session to discuss the future of Wayne Medical Center. Chairman Pro Tem of the commission, Ricky Kelley, called the meeting to order in the absence of County Executive Jim Mangubat. All members of the commission were present: Herbert Brewer, Logan Shull, Tom Mathis, Stephen Pevahouse, Colby McDonald, Tyler McDonald, Kathryn Staggs, David Martin, Stan Hanback, Jeremy Heard, Sherrie Powers, Vickie Petty, and Alvin Creecy. Also in attendance were County Clerk Stan Horton and County Attorney Andy Yarbrough.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
UPDATE: LaVergne Murder Case Involving Two Sisters

(La Vergne, Tenn.) UPDATE – A murder case involving two sisters has been handed down to a Rutherford County Grand Jury. 25-Year-old Kandis Davis is accused of shooting and killing her sister Robin Taylor in LaVergne on October 6, 2022. LaVergne Police reported that 37-year-old Taylor was unresponsive when...
LA VERGNE, TN

