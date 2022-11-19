Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
Charlene Scott
Charlene "Granny" Scott, age 81, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a native of Wayne County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and of the Baptist Faith. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and always put others first.
radio7media.com
Frances Irene Martin Mercier
Frances Irene Martin Mercier, age 78, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lutts, TN, and retired manager of Southend Market. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Lonzo and Gertie Opal Powell Martin; her husband, Barth Mercier;...
chattanoogacw.com
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
Tennessee homeowner says fungus from Jack Daniels barrel house killing trees, shrubs
A homeowner in Lincoln County says that Jack Daniels, the popular liquor distillery, is building warehouses that are creating an uncontrollable whiskey fungus that’s killing his plants and trees.
Davidson County tree chosen for Christmas display at state capitol
For the first time in four years, the official Tennessee State Capitol Christmas Tree has been chosen from Davidson County.
WAAY-TV
Buc-ee's opens for business in Athens
Dozens of excited customers lined up early Monday morning, waiting to get inside when the doors opened at 6 a.m. "We had to check it out," Eunice Fry of Clarksville, Tennessee, said. "You can get everything you need at Buc-ee's!" The store opening has been a long time coming for...
wymt.com
Web Exclusive: Tour Loretta Lynn’s Tennessee ranch
HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WYMT) - If you are a Loretta Lynn fan, you most likely know about her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Visitors can see Lynn’s historic home, tour the grounds and the replica of her Butcher Hollow cabin. The Johnson County, Kentucky native...
radio7media.com
Anna McLemore
Anna McLemore of Florence died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Florence Nursing and Rehab. A Celebration of Life Memorial at First Christian Church will be Sunday November 27, 2022. Anna was a member of First Christian Church of Florence. She had her Masters Degree in nursing. She loved and would...
matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Nashville
Nashville might not immediately conjure images of queer life. This is Music City — a party town famous for its honky-tonk style and country music stars; built around an art form that historically celebrates a straight, Christian crew of boot scooters. And yet queer culture here is more vibrant than Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, with a patchwork of gay bars, clubs, and cafes around town and a history dating back nearly a century.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee leaders respond to death of toddler who lived at homeless park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News first told you about a 23-month-old who was seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. That toddler, named Ariel Rose, died Nov. 11 at a transitional housing facility in North Nashville. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Ariel’s grandfather and...
Investigation underway after fire damages home in Wilson County
Crews responded to a large fire at a junkyard in Wilson County early Tuesday morning.
newyorksocialdiary.com
Nashville’s Centennial Park Conservancy Gala Grand Finale, ‘The Sky’s The Limit’
Early blustery winds and torrential rainfall eventually made way for a gorgeous cotton candy sunset just as guests arrived at the Conservancy Gala Grand Finale, ‘The Sky’s The Limit’. With the stately to-scale model of The Parthenon as a backdrop, guests entered through multiple arches festooned with...
radio7media.com
Sonny Williams
Sonny Williams, 74, of Killen died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his residence. Funeral service will be Friday, November 25, 2022, 2 PM at Elkins East Chapel with Waylon Wright officiating. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Park. Sonny was an electrician out of the IBEW #558 and member of...
Man found shot in Franklin County home, pronounced dead at hospital
An investigation is underway in Franklin County after a burglary call led to the discovery of a shooting victim Sunday afternoon.
Tennessee drivers concerned with dangerous stretch of I-65 amid widening project
Crashes along the stretch of I-65 appear to be getting worse, and the issue mounted on Nov. 9 when there was an 11 car pile up on the interstate.
waynecountynews.net
Wayne County Commission Discusses Fate of Wayne Medical Center
The Wayne County Commission met on Tuesday, November 15 in a very important special session – a session to discuss the future of Wayne Medical Center. Chairman Pro Tem of the commission, Ricky Kelley, called the meeting to order in the absence of County Executive Jim Mangubat. All members of the commission were present: Herbert Brewer, Logan Shull, Tom Mathis, Stephen Pevahouse, Colby McDonald, Tyler McDonald, Kathryn Staggs, David Martin, Stan Hanback, Jeremy Heard, Sherrie Powers, Vickie Petty, and Alvin Creecy. Also in attendance were County Clerk Stan Horton and County Attorney Andy Yarbrough.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: LaVergne Murder Case Involving Two Sisters
(La Vergne, Tenn.) UPDATE – A murder case involving two sisters has been handed down to a Rutherford County Grand Jury. 25-Year-old Kandis Davis is accused of shooting and killing her sister Robin Taylor in LaVergne on October 6, 2022. LaVergne Police reported that 37-year-old Taylor was unresponsive when...
This Tennessee City Has The Worst Potholes In The U.S.
QuoteWizard compiled a list of the cities with the worst pothole problems, including this Tennessee city that earned the top spot.
Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally
It’s that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we’ve found three released this year that were filmed in the area. 1Santa Bootcamp. This movie features scenes filmed in Brentwood at City Park....
‘Speechless’: Dog intentionally burned in Tennessee now recovering
"Speechless" — that's how Metro Animal Care and Control officials say they feel about the latest case of animal cruelty that they are investigating.
