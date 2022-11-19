Read full article on original website
KREM
Eastbound I-90 is shut down from milepost 115, multiple crashes reported across Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement and other agencies are reporting numerous car crashes around the Inland Northwest as this week's snowy forecast continues to pummel the region. According to Washington State Police District 4, multiple collisions have been reported on State Route 291, State Route 395, State Route 2...
KHQ Right Now
Rollover crash on Government Way kills 1
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Traffic Unit Investigators remain on scene of a fatal crash that closed Government Way in both directions. On Nov. 22 Spokane County Deputies responded to a report of a rollover crash on N. Government Way near W. Greenwood Road. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, rolling it into a tree.
Police: Government Way closes after fatal morning car crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — A rollover crash on North Government Way lead to one death. At approximately 7 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff's deputies got a call about a rollover crash at North Government Way. Witnesses at the scene told officers a Ford Truck was traveling north at high speed. The driver then lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the middle of the road, rolled and hit a tree.
WSP reports three-car collision blocking right lane of eastbound I-90 at Altamont St.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Police (WSP) District 4 has tweeted out that a three-car collision is currently blocking the right lane of eastbound I-90 at Altamont Street. At this time, no injuries have been reported from the crash. WSP is saying drivers should expect delays. This is a...
Two deaths reported in a trailer fire at Bonner County
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — A trailer fire in Priest River left two people dead on Monday morning. At around 1:15 a.m. on November 20, the Priest River Police Department (PRPD) received a call about a structure fire at West Beardmore Avenue. When police arrived, they found the trailer fully engulfed in flames.
Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
Trailer fire kills 2 people in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, ID – The remains of two people were found in a trailer on Nov. 20 in Priest River. It started with a call about a structure fire at 84 West Beardmore Avenue to the Priest River Police Department at around 1:00 am. Police arrived on the scene, and found a fully engulfed trailer. The Priest River Police Department...
One killed from crash on North Government Way
SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are on the scene of a crash on North Government Way, where one person was killed Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a rollover crash early Tuesday morning near West Greenwood Road. SCSO says initial information says a man was trapped under a vehicle and was severely hurt. Witnesses told deputies...
Authorities arrest California murder suspect in Dalton Gardens
DALTON GARDENS, ID. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a California murder suspect in Dalton Gardens at a traffic stop. KCSO says on Nov. 20 at around 4:15 p.m., a KCSO deputy initiated a traffic stop around 4th Street and Canfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 39-year-old Richie W. Michelson. Michelson has an address in Coeur d’Alene and...
CBS Austin
'Violent attack': Police continue search for suspect in stabbing deaths of Idaho students
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Behavioral Analysis Unit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the search for the suspect accused of killing four students at the University of Idaho over a week ago. The victims were discovered dead in an off-campus apartment in Moscow, Idaho last Sunday...
Names of SCSO deputies who killed man during SWAT standoff released
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The names of three Spokane County Sheriff's deputies who killed a man during a SWAT standoff in Spokane Valley on Nov. 15 have been released. The deputies were identified as Deputy Davis French, Deputy Ryan Nelson-Felvarg and Deputy Thomas Walton. According to the Spokane County...
University of Idaho murders timeline: What we know about the slaughter of four students
This is what is known so far about the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home Nov. 13, according to police.
KXLY
Bellevue officer who grew up in Spokane dies in motorcycle crash
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Police officer Jordan Jackson died in the hospital after getting injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday. He was 34. Bellevue Police announced Jackson’s passing on social media. “We are devastated by Officer Jackson’s tragic death,” said Chief Wendell Shirley. “Our hearts go out...
'It's hard not to feel angry': Spokane LGBTQIA+ community leader reacts to Colorado Springs shooting
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Pride President Esteban Herevia shared his reactions after the weekend shooting at an LGBTQIA+ nightclub over the weekend in Colorado Springs, Colo., that left five people dead. Spokane Pride is a nonprofit organization that aims to promote and empower diversity for Spokane's LGBTQIA+ population....
KHQ Right Now
FOUND: 67-year-old endangered man missing in Spokane
Spokane Police Department announced just before midnight that the missing 67-year-old man was found "safe and cold" by a SPD sergeant near Sharp and Hamilton. Junior was quite cold, but unharmed, and police say he's back safe at home. Last updated on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m. From Spokane Police...
Spokane jury finds Yasir Darraji guilty of murdering ex-wife in 2020
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County jury reached a verdict Monday and found Yasir Darraji guilty of murdering his ex-wife in January 2020. Darraji was accused of strangling his ex-wife before placing her body in her car and setting it on fire. The murder trial for Darraji lasted about three weeks. Then, the jury spent Thursday afternoon and Monday morning deliberating before reaching a verdict.
KLEWTV
Two suspected Fentanyl dealers arrested after year-long investigation
The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested two people they have been investigating for a year receiving information that they were selling large amounts of Fentanyl pills in the LC Valley and trafficking the pills from Spokane, Washington. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the suspects have been...
University of Idaho murders: Here's what we know
MOSCOW, Idaho — After four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13 in a homicidal stabbing, there is still no suspect in custody, and police have somewhat cleared up some lingering questions about what happened that night at a house on 1122 King Road. The victims -- 20-year-old...
University of Idaho students ‘likely asleep’ when fatally stabbed, coroner says
MOSCOW, Idaho — The four University of Idaho students who were fatally stabbed last weekend were “likely asleep” when they were attacked, the county coroner said late Friday. Each victim was stabbed multiple times and some had defensive wounds, Latah County coroner Cathy Mabbutt said in a...
Clarkston Woman Facing DUI Charges After 17-Year-Old Flown to Spokane With Injuries From Crash
CLARKSTON - A 78-year-old Clarkston woman is being charged with DUI and Vehicular Assault following a collision on Highway 129/Riverside Drive, near Swallows Park in Asotin County, that injured a 17-year-old. According to the Washington State Patrol, Marlene Driscoll was traveling southbound in a 2019 Lexus RX at around 8:00...
