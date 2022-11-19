ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Rollover crash on Government Way kills 1

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Traffic Unit Investigators remain on scene of a fatal crash that closed Government Way in both directions. On Nov. 22 Spokane County Deputies responded to a report of a rollover crash on N. Government Way near W. Greenwood Road. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, rolling it into a tree.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Police: Government Way closes after fatal morning car crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — A rollover crash on North Government Way lead to one death. At approximately 7 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff's deputies got a call about a rollover crash at North Government Way. Witnesses at the scene told officers a Ford Truck was traveling north at high speed. The driver then lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the middle of the road, rolled and hit a tree.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Two deaths reported in a trailer fire at Bonner County

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — A trailer fire in Priest River left two people dead on Monday morning. At around 1:15 a.m. on November 20, the Priest River Police Department (PRPD) received a call about a structure fire at West Beardmore Avenue. When police arrived, they found the trailer fully engulfed in flames.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Trailer fire kills 2 people in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, ID – The remains of two people were found in a trailer on Nov. 20 in Priest River. It started with a call about a structure fire at 84 West Beardmore Avenue to the Priest River Police Department at around 1:00 am. Police arrived on the scene, and found a fully engulfed trailer. The Priest River Police Department...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One killed from crash on North Government Way

SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are on the scene of a crash on North Government Way, where one person was killed Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a rollover crash early Tuesday morning near West Greenwood Road. SCSO says initial information says a man was trapped under a vehicle and was severely hurt. Witnesses told deputies...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Authorities arrest California murder suspect in Dalton Gardens

DALTON GARDENS, ID. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a California murder suspect in Dalton Gardens at a traffic stop. KCSO says on Nov. 20 at around 4:15 p.m., a KCSO deputy initiated a traffic stop around 4th Street and Canfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 39-year-old Richie W. Michelson. Michelson has an address in Coeur d’Alene and...
DALTON GARDENS, ID
KXLY

Bellevue officer who grew up in Spokane dies in motorcycle crash

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Police officer Jordan Jackson died in the hospital after getting injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday. He was 34. Bellevue Police announced Jackson’s passing on social media. “We are devastated by Officer Jackson’s tragic death,” said Chief Wendell Shirley. “Our hearts go out...
BELLEVUE, WA
KHQ Right Now

FOUND: 67-year-old endangered man missing in Spokane

Spokane Police Department announced just before midnight that the missing 67-year-old man was found "safe and cold" by a SPD sergeant near Sharp and Hamilton. Junior was quite cold, but unharmed, and police say he's back safe at home. Last updated on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m. From Spokane Police...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane jury finds Yasir Darraji guilty of murdering ex-wife in 2020

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County jury reached a verdict Monday and found Yasir Darraji guilty of murdering his ex-wife in January 2020. Darraji was accused of strangling his ex-wife before placing her body in her car and setting it on fire. The murder trial for Darraji lasted about three weeks. Then, the jury spent Thursday afternoon and Monday morning deliberating before reaching a verdict.
SPOKANE, WA
KLEWTV

Two suspected Fentanyl dealers arrested after year-long investigation

The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested two people they have been investigating for a year receiving information that they were selling large amounts of Fentanyl pills in the LC Valley and trafficking the pills from Spokane, Washington. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the suspects have been...
LEWISTON, ID
KREM2

KREM2

