"Super weed" found in 3 more North Dakota counties

BISMARCK, N.D. — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties.That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called "super weed," also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported."We think it's a very significant threat to our growers and ranchers," said Tom Peters, an agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota.Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as seven feet, even as much as 3...
It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States

The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I sourced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
Iowa Hunter Brings Down Monster Deer With Three Main Beams

When Iowa deer hunter Justin Sieren tagged a monstrous six ½-year-old buck last month, he knew he had gotten something special. In the previous four years, he’s taken four unique deer. However, this fall’s hunt was different. Yet, it would take some research and planning on Sieren’s end to get this nontypical.
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom.
Iowa Man Takes a Wrong Turn and Saves A Family

The saying, "You never know where life is going to take you" has a whole new meaning for one young Iowa man. It has also given one Iowa family a new perspective this Thanksgiving season. Red Oak, Iowa is about an hour's drive, south, and east of Omaha, Nebraska. With...
Op-Ed: Gov. Kim Reynolds receives a mandate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is viewed as the big winner from the 2022 midterm elections. Both Gov. DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio were elected in landslides. It was proof that voters in Florida support the conservative policies of Governor DeSantis. However, much of the national media ignored the “red wave” that took place in Iowa as Gov. Kim Reynolds was also re-elected in a landslide. Iowa voters not only re-elected Gov. Reynolds, but they expanded the Republican majority in the legislature, and for the first time in decades elected a Republican Attorney General and State Treasurer. Gov. Reynolds is...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
