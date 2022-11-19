(AP) — The suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb last year. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says he had with him. Gun control advocates say his June 2021 threat is an example of a red flag law ignored, with potentially deadly consequences. It’s not clear the law could have prevented Saturday night’s attack, but experts say it could have at least slowed Aldrich and put him higher on the radar.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO