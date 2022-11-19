Read full article on original website
South Texas ISD Received $8 Million MacKenzie Scott Donation
Another big financial shot in the arm for local education. Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has announced an 8-million dollar donation to the South Texas Independent School District. There are no restrictions on how the money can be used, and in a statement the school district says it will take the...
Gay Club Shooting Suspect Evaded Colorado’s Red Flag Gun Law
(AP) — The suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb last year. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says he had with him. Gun control advocates say his June 2021 threat is an example of a red flag law ignored, with potentially deadly consequences. It’s not clear the law could have prevented Saturday night’s attack, but experts say it could have at least slowed Aldrich and put him higher on the radar.
Oklahoma Police: Suspect Nabbed In Killings Of 4 At Pot Farm
Police in Oklahoma say the suspect in the killings of four people at a marijuana farm has been arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says in an evening post on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident Tuesday afternoon by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. It adds that the arrest came “after a car tag reader flagged vehicle he was driving,” and says he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.
Valley Unemployment Falls For Fourth Straight Month
For the fourth straight month, more people got jobs in the Rio Grande Valley. The October unemployment rate was down in both Cameron and Hidalgo counties. The Brownsville-Harlingen area saw a .2% decline to 5.6%. In the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area, the jobless rate dropped .6% to 6.1%. Statewide, the October unemployment rate held steady at an even 4%.
