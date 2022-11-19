College football world reacts to horrible Blake Corum injury

UPDATE: Corum returned to the game in the second half despite the scary moment.

Throughout this season, Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum has been one of the most dominant running backs in the country, if not the single most dominant, and he suffered a scary and concerning knee injury during Saturday afternoon’s game against the Illinois Fighting Illini .

Late in the second quarter of Saturday’s game, Blake Corum took a carry to the right side of the field. As he neared the sideline and was about to be tackled by a number of Illinois, he jumped into the air and grabbed his left knee in obvious pain as he went down to the ground.

The pain in his knee was apparently so strong that it even caused Corum to drop the ball before he hit the ground, giving Illinois possession.

While Corum did walk off the field under his own power, he had tears in his eyes and went straight into the locker room. It was quite a shocking and concerning sight for one of the top players in college football, and the college football world had plenty to say about it.

With 1,349 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns entering Saturday’s game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, he’s been the Wolverines’ most vital and productive player by far as the team makes a push toward the College Football Playoff. His status will be huge ahead of next week’s game against the Ohio State Buckeyes .

To make matters worse, Michigan backup running back Donovan Edwards was also ruled out of Saturday’s game with an injury.

[ Bryan Fisher ]

