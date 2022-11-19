Stuffed animals left in honor of Queen Elizabeth sent to children in need
More than one thousand teddy bears are currently on the move. Stuffed animals left by well-wishers after Queen Elizabeth II's death are being given to children in need. The Paddington Bears and other characters were originally placed outside castles across the U.K. Now, these comfort toys are being shipped off to children. Staff and volunteers professionally cleaned and donated the stuffed animals to Barnardo's, a British children's charity. The organization provides support services for vulnerable children and young adults. Queen Elizabeth II served as the charity's patron from 1983 to 2016, the group's website says. MORE NEWS | NYC Gridlock Alert 2022: Days to know this holiday season
Heather O'Rourke runs down the season's heavy travel days that the MTA wants all commuters to be aware of.---------- * Get Eyewitness News Delivered * Follow us on YouTube * More local news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Comments / 0