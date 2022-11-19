Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s office: Texas woman burns down boyfriend’s house in Atascosa
ATASCOSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman they alleged burned down her boyfriend’s house after another woman answered his phone. Senaida Soto, 23, was arrested Monday on charges of burglary of a habitation and arson, according to a post by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:45 a.m. Sunday, authorities […]
news4sanantonio.com
Alleged intruder killed by homeowner near Southtown identified
SAN ANTONIO – There’s new information on a shooting that was reported last week, where a homeowner confronted and fatally shot an intruder near Southtown. A medical examiner has identified the man who was killed as 37-year-old Joshua Rodriguez. Rodriguez died of gunshot wounds to the chest after...
KSAT 12
Fugitive in state’s 10 most-wanted list arrested in San Antonio, DPS says
SAN ANTONIO – One of state’s 10 most-wanted fugitives was arrested in San Antonio by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was taken into custody on Nov. 17. He had been wanted...
KSAT 12
St. Mary’s Strip bar owners rally for Colorado victims while SAPD increases patrols amid shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs has bar and club owners on the St. Mary’s Strip in San Antonio rallying together to reassure patrons that all are welcome to their establishments. Aaron Pena owns the Squeezebox on the strip, and like many...
KSAT 12
Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
Police investigating after man found shot in back
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the back on the east side of town overnight. It happened around 1:05 a.m. on Roland at J Street near Herrera Park. SAPD says they’re hearing different stories from the victim as to what actually occurred...
Investigation underway after off-duty police officer fired his weapon at suspected carjacker
SAN ANTONIO — A man has been taken into custody after police say he stole a vehicle at gunpoint and then failed to stop when officers tried to pull him over. It happened on SW Military Drive at Whitewood around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Police say that a man’s...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for attempting to burn down apartment on Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say tried to set fire to his Northeast Side apartment on multiple occasions. Roger Ray Roel, 38, has been charged with arson-habitat/place of assembly, a first-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show. An arrest warrant...
KSAT 12
Woman killed in head-on vehicle crash on Loop 410, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A female driver is dead following a head-on vehicle crash on Loop 410 early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. between Harry Wurzbach and Nacogdoches Road. According to police, the woman was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes...
KSAT 12
Good Samaritan arrives in time to save stabbing victim, ends up late for work
SAN ANTONIO – What began as a normal work day for Chris Caruso took a very different turn as he approached his usual downtown bus stop around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Within a split second of arriving in the 900 block of W. Martin Street, Caruso had to go into life-saving mode and help a man who had been attacked.
KSAT 12
BCSO deputy suspended after repeated outbursts toward female sergeants
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy who repeatedly yelled at female sergeants in a series of incidents this spring was suspended 15 days, BCSO discipline records show. Deputy Aaron Holleman engaged in the outbursts toward sergeants who are women from March to May of this year,...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in murder of 48-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information to identify and locate a suspect(s) accused of killing a 48-year-old man this month. On November 12, Cornelius Brown was sitting in his front yard alongside his neighbors in the 4800 block of Castle...
news4sanantonio.com
Off-duty officer shoots at suspect who stole vehicle at gunpoint
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he stole a vehicle at gunpoint and failed to stop when officers attempted to stop him. The incident happened at the 5500 block of Old Pearsall Road after 4 p.m. Police say that a man’s Dodge Charger was stolen at gunpoint....
'Tis the season for stealing
SAN ANTONIO — As shoppers hunt for bargains, some people are looking for a ‘real steal.’. Texas is among the top five states for holiday auto theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). San Antonio is already seeing a spike. The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD)...
KSAT 12
Crime stoppers offering reward for information related to deadly bar shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying and locating the suspect, or suspects, in a deadly bar shooting. Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot on Sept. 26 near Tropicana Bar at 1515 South Gevers Street. According to police, Gonzales and some friends were at the...
news4sanantonio.com
Man killed by hit-and-run vehicle following argument with girlfriend identified
An update on a fatal accident on Saturday, when a man walking on the shoulder of Northwest Loop 410 near the Ingram exit was struck by a vehicle. The man has been identified as 25-year-old Ruben Antonio Griego Junior. The driver who struck him left the scene and was found...
foxsanantonio.com
Man indicted after fatally stabbing former News4 employee
SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of stabbing one of our former colleagues to death, has now been indicted for his murder. 40-year-old Chris Olivarez, who worked with us here at News 4 and Fox San Antonio from 2012 to 2016 was killed at his home back in September of last year.
KSAT 12
Pug stolen in San Antonio reunited with owner after being found in ‘unsanitary conditions,’ ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A 3-month-old pug that was stolen several weeks ago in San Antonio was reunited with her family after police discovered her in “unsanitary conditions,” according to Animal Care Services. ACS said that last week, ACS and SAPD officers responded to a home where several...
KSAT 12
Late-night fire damages fast food restaurant on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A late-night fire has damaged a fast food restaurant on the city’s West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in just before 11 p.m. at a Wendy’s restaurant in the 4400 block of West Commerce Street, not far from South General McMullen and Our Lady of the Lake University.
KSAT 12
Sheriff warns public of phone scammers impersonating high-ranking BCSO officials
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar issued a Scam Alert Sunday, warning residents of scammers calling and impersonating “high-ranking members” who claim to have a warrant for their arrest. BCSO said scammers are telling people they missed court or jury duty and are threatening to...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
