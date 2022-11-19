Read full article on original website
President Biden Declares ‘Disaster Exists’ in New York State
President Joe Biden "declared that an emergency exists in the State of New York." Over the weekend, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul submitted a request to President Joe Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for 11 counties. New York State Requests Help From Federal Government. If approved, the Emergency Declaration...
Teepees Light Up for Peace This Holiday in Central New York
The lighted teepees are returning for the holiday season. The Oneida Indian Nation is bringing back the Passage of Peace. Ten multicolored illuminated teepees are set up near the New York State Thruway for all to see. Teepee Meanings. Seven of the teepees are located on the westbound side of...
lonelyplanet.com
The top 5 road trips in New York State
The Adirondack Mountains serve as the picturesque backdrop for a road trip to some of New York State's best outdoor experiences © Gabriel Pevide / Getty Images. So much of the beauty of New York State isn’t just in its landmark attractions, but rather in the in-betweens – like the foliage blanketing the rolling hills in the Catskills, the serene stillness of the waters in the Finger Lakes and the silent strength of the peaks of the Adirondacks.
Timber framer is preserving Adirondack history, one barn at a time
A potter and woodworker, Jack Van Wie, 26, possesses hands for building things. That’s why he was drawn to New Russia and fixing a barn linked to a historic family. Erin Tobin, executive director for Adirondack Architectural Heritage, toured the restoration site. “Barns have a lot to say,” she said. “Looking at the construction techniques, looking at the materials, and thinking about the farmstead and the community in which it sits, it tells you what that place was.”
What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?
When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State
Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
Gov. Hochul Just Signed A Law Pushing New York State Closer To Gasoline Ban
Governor Kathy Hochul just signed another law pushing the state even closer to its ban on gasoline passenger vehicles. The federal government's Clean Air Act requires states to follow the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards. New York State's Senate and Assembly have passed bills (Assembly Bill A4302 / Senate Bill S2758) that ban gas passenger vehicles by 2035. Both bills, which have been signed by the governor, provide that,
NBC New York
See the First 36 NY Locations Where You Can Legally Buy Pot for Fun
New York state announced the first retail recipients of marijuana licenses on Monday, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape and one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: November 25 - December 1, 2022
Kristi Ing sold property at 6 Pasture Pl to Joey Ortiz for $360,000. Daniel Sullivan sold property at 18 Davids Lane to Michael Gibbons for $518,000. JKM Builders sold property at 9 Katharine Court to Tan Song Ping for $412,655. Michaels and Laraway Holdings sold property at 18 Summerhill Dr...
Does New York State Pay For Mailboxes Hit By Snowplows?
As we continue to recover from snowstorms all across the area, the sound of snowplows roaring down the street has become the background soundtrack for many of us. But what happens when the roar of the truck is interrupted by the sound of a crack, bam, pow, and the smashing of a mailbox?
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh park re-dedicated to honor local icon
May Currier helped create parks and recreation areas for young people in Plattsburgh in the 1960’s, after she died, the park on Tom Miller Road was dedicated in her honor in 1971. Now, more than 50 years later, the town of Plattsburgh is recognizing Currier again. “When a park,...
A Snowstorm Of Cash In New York State?
The snow is still flying in spots around the Great Lakes in New York State. The bitter cold is expected to move on and the skies will clear this week. But for some, it can't get here soon enough after this past weekend's blast of snow. The official start to winter is still a month away but you wouldn't know it around Buffalo.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh mourns the death of 9/11 first responder and firefighter Scott LaFlesh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A local hero and longtime first responder from Plattsburgh has died following a cancer diagnosis. Retired firefighter Scott LaFlesh died this week of cancer that was attributed to his work at ground zero following the events of Sept. 11, 2001, according to city of Plattsburgh Fire Chief Scott Lawliss.
mountainlake.org
Share Your Story With the Adirondack Center for Writing’s First Teen Writing Anthology!
Teens can share their unique voices, experiences, and identities with a community of writers and readers through the Adirondack Center for Writing’s Wild Words: Adirondack Teen Writing Anthology. Submissions are open for Wild Words, the first Adirondack Teen Writing Anthology. This brand new, yearly print publication is designed to...
New York State Has $750 Million Of Marijuana That No One Can Buy Or Sell
A common question among cannabis consumers is 'where's the weed'? In this case, the answer is a tricky one. There is $750 million worth of legal adult-use recreational cannabis here in New York State, but it can't be sold or bought. According to Bloomberg, there is almost 300,000 pounds of marijuana, sitting at the 200 state-licensed farms. If the crop doesn't get sold soon, it could be completely ruined. Since no 'legal' recreational dispensaries have opened, the farmers have no one to sell it to.
mynbc5.com
Beloved Plattsburgh librarian honored, chosen as grand marshal in holiday parade
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Community members in Plattsburgh came together this past weekend to honor a beloved children's librarian. Ben Carman was surprised by members of the Plattsburgh Mom's Group along with other community members who brought him cards and drawings to recognize the impact he's had on area families.
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Holiday party and auction fundraiser to benefit Women in Need
The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) will be holding a fundraiser holiday party and auction on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 – 5 p.m. at Mario’s Restaurant, 429 Canada Street, Lake George. Proceeds will further WIN’s work of directly aiding women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties. WIN helps women who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation costs and shelter by providing financial help or guidance.
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
