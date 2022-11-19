ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saranac Lake, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

Teepees Light Up for Peace This Holiday in Central New York

The lighted teepees are returning for the holiday season. The Oneida Indian Nation is bringing back the Passage of Peace. Ten multicolored illuminated teepees are set up near the New York State Thruway for all to see. Teepee Meanings. Seven of the teepees are located on the westbound side of...
lonelyplanet.com

The top 5 road trips in New York State

The Adirondack Mountains serve as the picturesque backdrop for a road trip to some of New York State's best outdoor experiences © Gabriel Pevide / Getty Images. So much of the beauty of New York State isn’t just in its landmark attractions, but rather in the in-betweens – like the foliage blanketing the rolling hills in the Catskills, the serene stillness of the waters in the Finger Lakes and the silent strength of the peaks of the Adirondacks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Adirondack Explorer

Timber framer is preserving Adirondack history, one barn at a time

A potter and woodworker, Jack Van Wie, 26, possesses hands for building things. That’s why he was drawn to New Russia and fixing a barn linked to a historic family. Erin Tobin, executive director for Adirondack Architectural Heritage, toured the restoration site. “Barns have a lot to say,” she said. “Looking at the construction techniques, looking at the materials, and thinking about the farmstead and the community in which it sits, it tells you what that place was.”
NEW RUSSIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?

When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State

Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gov. Hochul Just Signed A Law Pushing New York State Closer To Gasoline Ban

Governor Kathy Hochul just signed another law pushing the state even closer to its ban on gasoline passenger vehicles. The federal government's Clean Air Act requires states to follow the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards. New York State's Senate and Assembly have passed bills (Assembly Bill A4302 / Senate Bill S2758) that ban gas passenger vehicles by 2035. Both bills, which have been signed by the governor, provide that,
NBC New York

See the First 36 NY Locations Where You Can Legally Buy Pot for Fun

New York state announced the first retail recipients of marijuana licenses on Monday, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape and one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
NEW JERSEY STATE
96.9 WOUR

The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
SCHENECTADY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: November 25 - December 1, 2022

Kristi Ing sold property at 6 Pasture Pl to Joey Ortiz for $360,000. Daniel Sullivan sold property at 18 Davids Lane to Michael Gibbons for $518,000. JKM Builders sold property at 9 Katharine Court to Tan Song Ping for $412,655. Michaels and Laraway Holdings sold property at 18 Summerhill Dr...
Lite 98.7

Does New York State Pay For Mailboxes Hit By Snowplows?

As we continue to recover from snowstorms all across the area, the sound of snowplows roaring down the street has become the background soundtrack for many of us. But what happens when the roar of the truck is interrupted by the sound of a crack, bam, pow, and the smashing of a mailbox?
mychamplainvalley.com

Plattsburgh park re-dedicated to honor local icon

May Currier helped create parks and recreation areas for young people in Plattsburgh in the 1960’s, after she died, the park on Tom Miller Road was dedicated in her honor in 1971. Now, more than 50 years later, the town of Plattsburgh is recognizing Currier again. “When a park,...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Snowstorm Of Cash In New York State?

The snow is still flying in spots around the Great Lakes in New York State. The bitter cold is expected to move on and the skies will clear this week. But for some, it can't get here soon enough after this past weekend's blast of snow. The official start to winter is still a month away but you wouldn't know it around Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Has $750 Million Of Marijuana That No One Can Buy Or Sell

A common question among cannabis consumers is 'where's the weed'? In this case, the answer is a tricky one. There is $750 million worth of legal adult-use recreational cannabis here in New York State, but it can't be sold or bought. According to Bloomberg, there is almost 300,000 pounds of marijuana, sitting at the 200 state-licensed farms. If the crop doesn't get sold soon, it could be completely ruined. Since no 'legal' recreational dispensaries have opened, the farmers have no one to sell it to.
MICHIGAN STATE
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Holiday party and auction fundraiser to benefit Women in Need

The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) will be holding a fundraiser holiday party and auction on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 – 5 p.m. at Mario’s Restaurant, 429 Canada Street, Lake George. Proceeds will further WIN’s work of directly aiding women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties. WIN helps women who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation costs and shelter by providing financial help or guidance.
LAKE GEORGE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy