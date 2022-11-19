Read full article on original website
CHP Officers Out In Force Over Thanksgiving Holiday
Sonora, CA – Expect to see plenty of CHP officers patrolling the highways this Thanksgiving holiday. The CHP Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) begins Wednesday at 6:01 p.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 27. Regarding what offenses officers will be targeting, CHP spokesperson Steve Machado detailed, “We’re really going to focus on DUI. We’re also going to be looking for any of those violations for vehicle safety as far as seatbelts, speeding, cell phone use, and distracted driving.”
Jamestown, CA– On November 19th at approximately 12:30 PM, a 16-year-old male from Modesto was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle, northbound on Highway 49, south of Chicken Ranch Road at approximately 60-70 MPH. At that same time, 27-year-old Bryce Hendren of Copperopolis, and his passenger Starla Hendren was traveling in a 2018 Dodge Ram pickup, northbound on Highway 49, south of Chicken Ranch Road, directly in front of the motorcycle.
River Road Accident Kills One Driver and Injures Four Others. A Rio Vista car crash head-on occurred on November 17, leaving behind a fatality and multiple injuries. The collision occurred along River Road close to Front Street at about 3:10 in the afternoon. The Rio Vista Police Department reported that the accident occurred when a male driver with a juvenile in the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a minivan.
Update: Motorcycle Vs. Truck Crash On HWY 108 Turns Deadly
Update at 1:50 p.m.: The CHP is now reporting this as a fatal collision in Jamestown on Highway 108, where traffic is slow going as officers continue to direct traffic. Travelers are asked to avoid the area if possible. The CHP hopes to completely reopen the highway within the hour. The collision happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the Chicken Ranch Road intersection, and additional details can be viewed below.
Wanted Sonora Man Arrested With Knife
Jamestown, CA — A patrol check in the Jamestown area resulted in the arrest of a Sonora man wanted on felony warrants who was also found to be carrying a knife. While patrolling in the Rawhide Road area recently, a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed a man standing in a large field. The deputy quickly recognized him to be 49-year-old John McCarthy, who had felony warrants for his arrest. Those warrants included a grand theft charge for property items stolen worth more than $950. What he was doing in the field was not immediately known.
One Dead in Early Morning Vehicle Crash on Bethel Island
The California Highway Patrol said Sunday that one person was dead after a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Bethel Island. According to CHP, at about 2:10am, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a single vehicle crash on Sugar Barge Road in Bethel Island. The preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota truck left the roadway and collided with a tree. CHP and emergency personnel arrived on scene and the driver was pronounced deceased.
