FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Brooklyn-Based Barber Is Offering Free Housing and Haircuts To NYC Asylum SeekersAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Hate Crime On NYC SubwayBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight
ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
Elizabeth Man Convicted In Deadly Bar Fight
A Union County jury voted to convict an Elizabeth man who killed a 28-year-old during a 2019 bar fight, authorities announced. Laquan McCall, 31, was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and aggravated assault on Friday, Nov. 18 after three days of jury deliberation, county Prosecutor Wi…
Officer’s dismissed indictment latest black eye for state integrity office
A judge dismissed a misconduct indictment against a state correctional officer, the latest flub by the Attorney General's integrity office. The post Officer’s dismissed indictment latest black eye for state integrity office appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Man was beaten by N.J. police officers in ‘unprovoked’ attack, federal lawsuit says
A Paterson man on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the city and its police department saying he was beaten on the street in an “unprovoked” police attack and then arrested by officers who lied about the incident in their reports. Osamah Alsaidi, 20, states in court papers...
Family member taken into custody in Queens triple murders, awaiting extradition to NY: Police
Police say the relative of the three women who were killed in Queens was in Virginia police custody and is now in the process of being extradited back to NY.
Errors give new trial to man convicted of shooting at crowd on N.J. street
A Paterson man convicted of five counts of attempted murder for a July 2017 shooting that wounded a man will get a new trial due to police testimony at his trial that an appeals court found Thursday were prejudicial. A Passaic County jury in 2018 convicted Luis Rivera of 17...
Dog was missing, then taken, in Little Silver, NJ, cops believe
LITTLE SILVER — A dog that had gone missing in this Monmouth County borough was apparently taken by whomever located the animal. According to Little Silver police, the dog named Gemma went missing on Nov. 14 in the area of Silverwhite Road and White Road. According to a witness...
fox29.com
DA approves charges for suspect accused of fatally striking man with vehicle outside NE Philly bar
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say they believe he intentionally struck another man with his car over the weekend, killing him. The incident occurred early Sunday morning after an altercation inside a bar near Comly Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. Police responded to the scene and...
Arrest made in fatal shooting of N.J. man after argument
A Jersey City man was arrested Saturday after allegedly gunning down another man in Hoboken in September, according to Hudson County authorities. Deon Williams, 25, is accused of first-degree murder and unlawful weapons possession in connection to the Sept. 24 killing of Hoboken resident Christopher Garcia. Authorities say they responded...
NJ State Senate Confirms Raymond S. Santiago As Monmouth County Prosecutor
November 21, 2022 FREEHOLD, NJ (MONMOUTH) – The New Jersey State Senate interviewed Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago…
fox29.com
South Jersey mother gets life without parole in death of 17-month-old son
CAMDEN, N.J. - A New Jersey woman convicted of murder in the death of her 17-month-old son 4 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Judge Gwendolyn Blue also sentenced 45-year-old Heather Reynolds of Sicklerville last week to concurrent terms on child endangerment and drug counts.
New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say
CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Threatening calls lead to evacuation of charter school in Kingsessing, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Students and staff at a charter school in Kingsessing were evacuated due to threatening calls made to the school, police say. According to the Philadelphia Police Department, Independence Charter School on the 5600 block of Chester Avenue received two calls just after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. One call...
fox29.com
Video: Gunman opens fire on man standing outside of West Philadelphia market, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a gunman wanted in a West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera. According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday morning at 8:42 a.m. on the 5500 block of Market Street. Authorities say an...
Drunk driver crashes through N.J. house, police say
A drunk driver crashed through a Toms River house and into the living room of the residence Sunday night, police said. Officers responded to a residence on Frann Road at 11:35 p.m. and found the vehicle occupied by a 24-year-old male from Toms River, officials said. The homeowners were inside...
Monmouth County union manager avoids going to prison for embezzling funds
An administrative manager of a carpenters’ union pension fund was sentenced today to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for embezzling approximately $140,000 and falsifying a U.S. government report. Department of Labor (DOL), U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. George R. Laufenberg, 72, of Wall Township, New Jersey, pleaded guilty earlier this year before United States District Judge Kevin R. McNulty to two counts of an indictment charging him with embezzling approximately $140,000 in pension benefits and making false statements to the DOL. Judge McNulty imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court. The Northeast Carpenters The post Monmouth County union manager avoids going to prison for embezzling funds appeared first on Shore News Network.
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Morristown Man Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Other Offenses
Tyrone Ellison, 35, of Morristown, New Jersey was found guilty of a number of offenses.Morristown Minute. Morristown man found guilty of kidnapping, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, aggravated criminal sexual contact, and more.
wrnjradio.com
Somerset County man admits $850K Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme
NORTH PLAINFIELD BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County man admitted fraudulently obtaining over $850,000 in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Butherde Darius, 50, of North Plainfield Borough pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan in Trenton federal...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video: Vehicle Burglary in Toms River
Early this morning in Toms River. Anyone with information is asked to call the Toms River Police Department.
