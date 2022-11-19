ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight

ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting of N.J. man after argument

A Jersey City man was arrested Saturday after allegedly gunning down another man in Hoboken in September, according to Hudson County authorities. Deon Williams, 25, is accused of first-degree murder and unlawful weapons possession in connection to the Sept. 24 killing of Hoboken resident Christopher Garcia. Authorities say they responded...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say

CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Drunk driver crashes through N.J. house, police say

A drunk driver crashed through a Toms River house and into the living room of the residence Sunday night, police said. Officers responded to a residence on Frann Road at 11:35 p.m. and found the vehicle occupied by a 24-year-old male from Toms River, officials said. The homeowners were inside...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Monmouth County union manager avoids going to prison for embezzling funds

An administrative manager of a carpenters’ union pension fund was sentenced today to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for embezzling approximately $140,000 and falsifying a U.S. government report. Department of Labor (DOL), U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.  George R. Laufenberg, 72, of Wall Township, New Jersey, pleaded guilty earlier this year before United States District Judge Kevin R. McNulty to two counts of an indictment charging him with embezzling approximately $140,000 in pension benefits and making false statements to the DOL. Judge McNulty imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court. The Northeast Carpenters The post Monmouth County union manager avoids going to prison for embezzling funds appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Somerset County man admits $850K Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme

NORTH PLAINFIELD BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County man admitted fraudulently obtaining over $850,000 in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Butherde Darius, 50, of North Plainfield Borough pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan in Trenton federal...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

