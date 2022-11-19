Betty Webb, 86, Warsaw, died in the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born Sept. 24, 1936, Betty was the daughter of William and Zura Loy. She was a graduate of Elwood High School and attended cosmetology school. She was married to Dallas Webb in 1956 and shared more than 30 years with him before his death in August 1986.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO