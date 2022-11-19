Read full article on original website
‘Holiday Pops’ Concert Happening Nov. 29 In Warsaw
WARSAW — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Regional Holiday Pops concert will be from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Warsaw Performing Arts Center auditorium. This performance of classic holiday hits is conducted by Caleb Young, guest conductor for engagement, with featured vocalist Stephanie Carlson and the Warsaw Community High School Select Chorale Members. This concert is made possible through the financial support of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation and Ruoff Mortgage.
North Webster Community Public Library — Teens Can Make A Pumpkin Pie
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Attendees do not need a library card to participate in any of these events. Teen Events. Do you like pie? Teen Bake and Take will be happening from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov....
Kosciusko County Hometown Hero Presented To Dr. William Katip
WARSAW – The Salvation Army Advisory Board has presented the 2022 Kosciusko County Hometown Hero Award to Dr. William “Bill” Katip, sixth President of Grace College and Seminary. Katip was named the 2022 Kosciusko County Hometown Hero for his exemplary leadership and modeling service to others in...
Second Fiddle Offers Food And Vintage, Handmade Items
PIERCETON — Those looking for vintage and handmade home decor can find it at Second Fiddle in Pierceton. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for the shop, located at 119 N. First St., on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Second Fiddle sells antiques, including furniture, and items made by...
Thursday’s Community Dinner In Warsaw Offers Carryout And Delivery
WARSAW — The Warsaw Elks Lodge No. 802 is once again offering a Thanksgiving dinner to everyone, including those looking for a quick and easy option. The Lodge, in conjunction with American Legion Post 49, is having the community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24. It’s open to anyone in the area regardless of need.
Judith Anne Worrel
Judith Anne Worrel, 85, Wabash, died at 4:24 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Sept. 11, 1937. She married Lennie Worrel Jr. on Aug. 4, 1979; he survives in Wabash. She is also survived by son, William A. (Diana) Bever, Wabash; five grandchildren;...
Miracle Trees Up At Mentone, Akron Libraries
AKRON — Anyone looking for a way to give back this Christmas season can sponsor a family in need within the Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. through the Miracle Tree program. On Saturday, Nov. 12, trees were set up at Bell Memorial Public Library in Mentone and Akron Carnegie Public Library. Families throughout the Tippecanoe Valley community who need help were assigned a number.
Live Well Kosciusko Announces Upcoming Fundraiser
WARSAW — Live Well Kosciusko will kick off its first annual funding campaign on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. Every dollar donated will be matched by a grant from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. With a small internal team and over one hundred volunteers, the non-profit organization has been working...
Robert ‘Bob’ Gale Benson — UPDATED
Robert “Bob” Gale Benson, 59, Plymouth, died at 2:23 p.m. Nov. 20, 2022, at his residence in Plymouth. He was born Nov. 28, 1962. On Sept. 1, 1989, he married Tami Young; they later divorced. Robert is survived by his mother, Carol (Berger) Benson, Plymouth; children, Celia Rosales,...
Roy A. Norman
Roy A. Norman, Warsaw, passed away at his residence surrounded by family at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov.18, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born on May 4, 1930, in Macy to Judel (Aulspaugh) Norman and Jesse Franklin Norman. On July 21, 1951, he married the love of...
Shirley Ann Williams
Shirley Ann Williams, 85, North Manchester, died peacefully Nov. 22, 2022, at her home in North Manchester. The daughter of the late Arlo Severence and Martha (Moog) Bowers, Shirley was born Sept. 23, 1937, in Bryan, Ohio. Two years after graduating from New Haven High School in 1955, Shirley married...
Betty Webb — UPDATED
Betty Webb, 86, Warsaw, died in the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born Sept. 24, 1936, Betty was the daughter of William and Zura Loy. She was a graduate of Elwood High School and attended cosmetology school. She was married to Dallas Webb in 1956 and shared more than 30 years with him before his death in August 1986.
Joy Renier — PENDING
Joy Renier, 91, Winona Lake, died Nov. 22, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Ruth Hazel — UPDATED
Ruth Ann Hazel, 80, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. She was born Oct. 30, 1942. She married Dennis M. Hazel on May 31, 1995; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Mitch Feldman, Tracy (Ron Pease) Feldman and Tina...
County’s Recycling Drop-Off Sites Will Close This Year
WARSAW — All outdoor recycling drop-off stations managed by the Kosciusko County Recycling Depot will close this year. During a Tuesday, Nov. 22 meeting, the Kosciusko County Solid Waste Management District voted to close the sites at Claypool, Leesburg, Mentone, Milford, North Webster, Pierceton, Silver Lake, Syracuse and Warsaw.
Penguin Point Closes Seven Restaurants, Including Lake Street Warsaw Location
WARSAW — Penguin Point has permanently closed seven of its restaurants. These recent closures include Warsaw’s Penguin Point location at 1115 W. Lake St. Paper signs taped on the restaurant’s doors and drive-thru menu board state: “Sorry, we are closed. Please visit our other two Warsaw locations. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
Curtis Hartbarger
Curtis Hartbarger, 75, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Curtis was born April 30, 1947. Curtis is survived by his children, Teresa (David) Rock, Tippecanoe, Johnny (Tammy) Hartbarger, Rochester and Ricky Hartbarger, Tippecanoe; three grandchildren; his brothers, Kernie (Karen) Rowe, North Manchester and Frank Hartbarger, Osceola; and his children’s mother, Ruth Truman, Beaver Dam Lake.
Participants Brave Cold For CCS’ Turkey Lurkey 5K
WINONA LAKE — The temperature was about 20 degrees Saturday morning, Nov. 19, in Winona Lake. However, that didn’t stop the participants of Combined Community Services’ Turkey Lurkey 5K Run/Walk from braving the cold for a good cause. About 40 people took part in the race which...
Ivan Carl Good
Ivan Carl Good, 73, South Bend, died Nov.18, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Ivan was born May 18, 1949. On Dec. 13, 2013, he married Christine Ann (Dombrowski) Good, who survives. He is also survived by his son, Kristopher G. (Amber) Good, Westfield; son-in-law; Mark Rayburn, Goshen; stepchildren; Kelsey...
Ruth Baldridge
Ruth Baldridge, 91, Wabash, died at noon Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Sept. 27, 1931. She married Lenvil Baldridge on Oct. 16, 1954; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Kenny (Laurie) Baldridge, Marion, Bruce (Deborah) Baldridge, Lawton, Okla....
