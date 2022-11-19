ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neil Harris insists he will not quit after Gillingham drop into bottom two

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Under-pressure Gillingham manager Neil Harris insists he will not resign despite seeing his side slip into the bottom two after a 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Newport.

Harris was in charge when the Gills were relegated from League One last season, and they have won just twice in 18 games so far this season to slump to 23rd in the League Two table – just a point above bottom club Hartlepool.

And the former Millwall and Cardiff boss was clearly unhappy with his players after the match as they allowed Exiles defender Priestley Farquharson to score from two set-pieces either side of half-time.

The centre-back headed in from an Aaron Lewis corner two minutes before the break and then claimed the final touch from a Mickey Demetriou long throw to seal the three points 11 minutes after the restart.

“I feel like the players let me down for 20 minutes, I’ve got to be honest,” said Harris, who saw his side hit the woodwork twice in the first half through Shaun Williams and Max Ehmer.

“Everything we talked about and prepared for, the players didn’t do.

“We got a foothold in the game and should have been ahead and then we didn’t defend a simple set-play.

“We’ve had three really good chances and didn’t score, they’ve had two good chances and scored both.

“I’m fed up with it. It’s the same pretty much every week at the minute.”

Asked if he would resign, Harris said: “I’m fed up with the situation and with the standards at the football club, but I enjoy the challenge. Perversely, I do enjoy my job. So, am I prepared to walk away? No.”

It was a different story for new Newport manager Graham Coughlan, who celebrated his first month in the job with the best performance of his tenure so far.

“I thought we thoroughly deserved it,” said the Irishman, who turned 48 on Friday. “We repelled everything that they threw at us, and we got our head on everything that came into the box. We put our bodies on the line.

“I thought it was a real manful, professional performance from the lads.”

Coughlan praised match-winner Farquharson, who had never previously scored a goal in professional football.

“Priestley has been different class for us,” he said. “He’s trying to claim the second one as well so he’s getting a little bit carried away with himself! But I thought he was a man-mountain today.

“And not just today, since I’ve come through the door. It’s a pleasure working with him and if he keeps churning out performances like he has been, week in and week out, he’ll go on to bigger and better things.”

newschain

Neil Harris got the response he wanted from Gillingham’s players at Crawley

Gillingham boss Neil Harris was pleased his side stopped the rot with a 0-0 draw at Crawley, but felt certain they should have won. Harris was delighted with the reaction he got after severely criticising his men following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Newport which extended their League Two losing run to four matches.
newschain

Gillingham halt losing run with dour draw against Crawley

Struggling Gillingham ended a run of four successive League Two defeats with a point from a battling 0-0 draw at Crawley. The Reds were seeking to make it four consecutive home league wins, but rarely sparkled in a game short of exciting goalmouth action. Gills boss Neil Harris went into...
newschain

Gareth Southgate should have taken Harry Kane off immediately – Graeme Souness

Former Scotland captain Graeme Souness believes England manager Gareth Southgate has to shoulder some of the responsibility for not doing more to protect Harry Kane. The Football Association remain tight-lipped about the skipper’s fitness but it is understood the striker was due for a scan before Friday’s clash with the USA.
newschain

Harry Kane to have scan on ankle ahead of United States clash

England captain Harry Kane is set to have a scan on his right ankle before Friday’s World Cup match against the United States, the PA news agency understands. The 29-year-old provided two assists in the Three Lions’ 6-2 win against Iran as they opened the tournament with a bang on Monday at the Khalifa International Stadium.
newschain

Kate and Camilla in tribute to late Queen with sparkling jewels at state banquet

The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late Queen as they stepped out in Elizabeth II’s jewels for their first state banquet in their new roles. Camilla opted for the much-missed monarch’s diamond and sapphire tiara, while Kate wore a pearl bracelet belonging to the late Queen, as well as Diana, Princess of Wales’s earrings.
newschain

Virgil van Dijk hits back over criticism for not wearing ‘OneLove’ armband

Virgil van Dijk has hit back at claims the Netherlands and other countries have been spineless in the anti-discrimination armband controversy. The Dutch were one of seven European nations, also including England and Wales, who planned to have their captains wearing the rainbow-coloured ‘OneLove’ armband at the World Cup.
newschain

Cristiano Ronaldo exit is best for both parties – Rio Ferdinand

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Cristiano Ronaldo had a plan to navigate an exit from the club and his immediate departure is exactly what the player wanted. United issued a statement announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract following the 37-year-old’s...
newschain

Jude Bellingham ‘grateful’ for stunning rise with England

Jude Bellingham has expressed surprise at the speed of his ascent to World Cup stardom after playing a pivotal role in England’s thumping opening win over Iran. Bellingham, 19, scored his first international goal in the 6-2 win in Al Rayyan, making him the second teenager to score for England at a World Cup after Michael Owen’s heroics as an 18-year-old in 1998.
newschain

Beth Mead ‘heartbroken’ after suffering ACL injury in Arsenal defeat

Arsenal and England forward Beth Mead is “heartbroken” after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday’s Women’s Super League loss to Manchester United. Arsenal said Mead “is set for an extended period on the sidelines” after confirming the extent of her injury, and will set...
newschain

Jamie George: England ‘hurting’ after NZ draw and keen to make amends against SA

Jamie George believes a confrontation with South Africa offers the perfect opportunity for England’s pack to rediscover their edge after being bullied by New Zealand. George has revealed that the red rose are “hurting” after being outmuscled in a 25-25 draw, particularly during a passive first half in which the All Blacks established a 19-point lead.
newschain

David Martindale tips Michael Beale as Giovanni van Bronckhorst successor

Livingston manager David Martindale believes QPR boss Michael Beale would be “a great fit” for the Rangers vacancy. The 42-year-old, who was an influential former coach at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard, has emerged as the favourite to succeed Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was sacked on Monday after a year at the helm.
newschain

Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday. She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged...
newschain

Jack Grealish honours celebration promise to disabled fan after World Cup goal

England’s Jack Grealish kept his promise to a young fan after he marked his first World Cup goal with a special celebration. Grealish tapped home the Three Lions’ final goal from close-range as they despatched Iran 6-2, marking the moment with a broad smile as he stretched his arms out to the side and rolled them in in waves.
newschain

Jack Grealish makes call to superfan Finley after celebration tribute

Jack Grealish on Tuesday made a surprise call to the young fan who inspired his World Cup goal celebration. Grealish had promised to perform a ‘wave arms’ celebration for Finlay Fisher when he scored his next goal after meeting the 11-year-old schoolboy, who has cerebral palsy, earlier this month.
newschain

England fans coping without access to alcohol at World Cup stadiums

England fans have said they are coping without access to alcohol at the World Cup stadiums. But concerns were voiced by some supporters about the availability of food inside the Khalifa International Stadium for England’s opening game against Iran. The sale of alcohol to fans at World Cup stadiums...
newschain

Harry Wilson bracing Wales for Iran backlash after England mauling

Harry Wilson has warned Wales to expect an Iran backlash after their World Cup thumping by England. Iran were hit for six in their Group B opener as Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions issued a clear statement of intent in Qatar. Wales play Iran next on Friday following their 1-1...
newschain

Leah Williamson determined to ensure Lionesses success has long-lasting impact

England captain Leah Williamson is hopeful that the Lionesses can “add longevity to success” following an historic year for women’s football. The Arsenal defender led a senior England side to their first major trophy since 1966 with a European Championship victory in July this year, thanks to an extra-time winner from Chloe Kelly to beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley.
newschain

newschain

