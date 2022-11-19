Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection
The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
wevv.com
Road closure in Jasper on Monday
Jasper will close Third Street between Newton Street and Main Street on Monday, November 21st, 2022. The closure is for the installation of storm sewer infrastructure, according to the press release. Traffic will be detoured onto Second Street and Main Street. According to the press release, trucks are encouraged to...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Residents concerned about county’s plan to add sanitary sewer district
Residents potentially impacted by the proposed sanitary sewer infrastructure showed up with questions and concerns at the public hearing held Monday morning at the Dubois County Commissioners meeting. The public hearing was to approve a resolution to petition the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for the establishment of the proposed...
wevv.com
Car overturns in Evansville crash
Crews were cleaning up a crash in Evansville Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and John Street, just off of the Lloyd Expressway. No one was injured in the crash, but one vehicle was overturned in the crash. Stay with us...
14news.com
Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Spencer County. Dispatchers say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 231 near the AEP Rockport Power Plant. We don’t have any information on injuries, but it was called as an accident with extrication.
wevv.com
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
West Franklin Road crash kills two, injures one
Breaking News from Posey County brings Eyewitness News to a car crash on West Franklin Road.
wevv.com
Henderson County Fire confirms structure fire on Pleasant Hill Road
Henderson County fire dispatch has confirmed crews are battling a structure fire on the 8000 block of Pleasant Hill Road. Dispatch says the call came in at 8:29 p.m. We are working to learn more information. We will continue to update you when we learn more.
wamwamfm.com
2 Vehicle Accident in Montgomery
A two-vehicle accident with children involved occurred yesterday evening at 6134 E 200 N in Montgomery. Air bags were deployed, but no injuries were reported. Fire departments were dispatched, then later disregarded, and the scene was cleaned up in approximately a half hour.
14news.com
PCSO: Two dead, one injured in Posey Co. crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) -A fatal crash happened in Posey County Tuesday night where two people died and one was taken to the hospital. Sheriff Tom Latham tells us that a crash along West Franklin Road just south of State Road 62 is still under investigation after the crash earlier this evening.
wevv.com
Two people dead and one injured in a single-vehicle crash in Posey County
We are working to learn more details about a fatal crash Tuesday night in Posey County. As of this morning we know two people are dead, and one person is in serious condition at an area hospital. Deputies say, the driver of the vehicle involved drove around a corner too...
wbiw.com
One unconscious with head injury after vehicle travels wrong way
– On Friday, November 18th, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a crash on State Road 37 at 9:29 p.m. According to the police report, deputies responded to State Road 37 and Trogdon Lane after dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane.
Body found in Spencer County identified, autopsy to follow
The Spencer County Coroner's office says a dead body has been found on the side of the roadway in the 8000 block of West Eureka Road in Rockport.
indianaenvironmentalreporter.org
Bloomington gas station ordered to assess extent of underground fuel leak
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has ordered a Bloomington gas station to assess the extent of a fuel leak that sent thousands of gallons of fuel into sanitary and storm sewers in early November. IDEM ordered Village Pantry LLC, owner of the Village Pantry at 1307 W. Third St....
14news.com
Train crashes with truck in Patoka
PATOKA, Ind. (WFIE) - Photos from viewers show the aftermath of a train hitting a pickup truck Saturday. It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Gibson County dispatchers would not confirm any information, but viewers who sent photos tell us it was at the Main Street crossing. A family friend of...
14news.com
Large fire breaks out in Princeton causing heavy smoke
One building spared, one demolished in Cannelton as owner files temporary stay. One building spared, one demolished in Cannelton as owner files temporary stay. Dispatch: Portions of I-69 closed due to grass fire in Vanderburgh Co. Updated: 24 hours ago. Dispatch: Portions of I-69 closed due to grass fire in...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Input sought for economic development strategy
Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission is preparing a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for 2023-2027. The purpose of the CEDS process is to analyze the local conditions of the six-county region and define goals and objectives to meet the needs of the district. The CEDS is designed to identify economic and community needs for Crawford, Dubois, Orange, Perry, Pike and Spencer counties.
Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
Overnight house fire handled by Boonville Fire Department
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight house fire in Warrick County had first-responders rushing to Centennial Street early Saturday morning. The Boonville Fire Department shared photographs from the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on social media, mentioning they had just finished clearing the home. People inside the home reportedly called 911 after hearing something fall […]
14news.com
Greenville Fire Dept. responds to house fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department was called to a house fire Sunday morning on College Street. GFD, as well as three other fire stations, were called to the scene of the fire at the 200 block of College Street. Fire officials say no one was inside the...
Comments / 0