fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County to re-certify midterm election results after critical mistake flips seat
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration announced that it will be meeting Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to re-certify their results from the midterm election. This comes after a recount in the Kennesaw City Council Post 1 election changed those results by a few votes.
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb 2022 precinct votes in U.S. Senate, Governor’s races
With early voting starting this weekend and continuing into next week for the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, we took a deeper look at the general election results in that race as well as the governor’s race in East Cobb precincts. While some parts of East Cobb have been trending...
The Citizen Online
Visions of 285 in Peachtree City
I recently read the editorial submitted to The Citizen by Clint Holland, who is running for Post 3, City Council in PTC. Mr. Holland proposed an overpass at the intersection of 54/74. An overpass in PTC?. I moved to Peachtree City to escape Atlanta in 2020 for many reasons. The...
Gwinnett school board chair criticizes new district calendar
Gwinnett County Public Schools adopted a calendar for the 2023-2024 school year that includes few changes previously adopted calendars.
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb adds Saturday session for U.S. Senate runoff early voting
Following Fulton and DeKalb counties, the Cobb Elections office will offer early voting for the U.S. Senate runoff this coming Saturday. A court ruling last week allowed county elections offices to hold early voting on Saturday. A runoff was called for Dec. 6 after neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor...
Cobb dedicates $20M in federal funds to public safety pay and recruitment
Cobb commissioners voted last week to allocate $20 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward public safet...
First Metro Atlanta Whataburger To Open November 28
Following Kennesaw debut late-November 2022, 10 additional metro Atlanta locations planned for 2023, more than 50 over the next seven years.
Church in DeKalb County files lawsuit after financial scheme costs church millions
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local megachurch is speaking out to Channel 2 Action News about a financial scheme targeting Black congregations across the country. House of Hope Atlanta filed this lawsuit on Tuesday because of what they are calling a nationwide conspiracy that cost them millions of dollars.
WXIA 11 Alive
'When I was growing up my mother wasn't able to vote' | Douglas County early voters share why they showed up
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglas County became the first in Georgia on Tuesday to offer voters a chance to cast their ballot in the Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, and many were already at the polls before the sun was even fully up. It was a...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia’s Technology Corridor is Unveiled
Earlier this year the state legislature officially dubbed the seven miles from Haynes Bridge Road to SR 20 of GA 400 as The Technology Corridor. The formal unveiling of this corridor, hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, took place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 PM at technology business incubator Digital Ignition, located at 190 Bluegrass Valley Parkway in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Atlanta Mayor honors Glenn Burns with city’s highest honor on his retirement day
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens awarded Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns the city’s highest honor on the day of his retirement. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Burns’ last day as Chief Meteorologist is Tuesday. He will then move into the role of...
City of Atlanta, GDOT work to clear out homeless encampment near I-85, Cheshire Bridge
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to clear people out of a homeless encampment known as "The Hill" near I-85 and Cheshire Bridge. As many as 100 people had been living there, but there have been some safety concerns with a big fire breaking out there just two weeks ago.
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
wrganews.com
City Commission discusses Housing and also plans for the new Rome Middle School
The Rome City Commission participated in a day-long retreat where the new Unified Land Development Code, homeless/affordable housing, and plans for a new Rome Middle School dominated the discussions. – It seems likely that the commission will be asked to support the issuance of bonds in excess of $100 million...
Gwinnett school leaders admit discipline policy implementation errors
Gwinnett County Public Schools leaders discussed the problematic launch of new discipline policy.
Will you be able to vote on Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff? Depends on what county you live in
ATLANTA — Only a handful of counties so far have said they will offer Saturday voting in the Senate runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says most of those locations are in metro Atlanta. Mike Hassinger with the Secretary...
Cherokee County electronics recycling event to be held Dec. 3
CANTON, Ga. — The Cherokee County Recycling Center will host an electronics recycling event on Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the County Administration Building located at 1130 Bluffs Parkway in Canton. The event is limited to Cherokee County residents only. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Homeless camp removed weeks after fire destroyed the woods around it
ATLANTA — Weeks after a fire tore through a homeless camp near Buckhead, volunteers say more people were found living in the woods. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was off of Buford Highway and Lenox Road on Monday morning as social workers accompanied teams coming to remove the homeless people living in the area.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Toliver Howard has a special story of survival. He's happy, enjoys plenty of attention, and gets along well with other cats.
fox5atlanta.com
Uncounted votes changes election results in Kennesaw
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Uncounted votes on a memory card has changed an election in Cobb County, officials say. Tuesday, when election results were certified in Cobb County, Madelyn Orochena was celebrating. She had won a seat on Kennesaw City Council by 16 votes. "Looking forward to me being sworn...
