Cobb County, GA

eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb 2022 precinct votes in U.S. Senate, Governor’s races

With early voting starting this weekend and continuing into next week for the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, we took a deeper look at the general election results in that race as well as the governor’s race in East Cobb precincts. While some parts of East Cobb have been trending...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Visions of 285 in Peachtree City

I recently read the editorial submitted to The Citizen by Clint Holland, who is running for Post 3, City Council in PTC. Mr. Holland proposed an overpass at the intersection of 54/74. An overpass in PTC?. I moved to Peachtree City to escape Atlanta in 2020 for many reasons. The...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb adds Saturday session for U.S. Senate runoff early voting

Following Fulton and DeKalb counties, the Cobb Elections office will offer early voting for the U.S. Senate runoff this coming Saturday. A court ruling last week allowed county elections offices to hold early voting on Saturday. A runoff was called for Dec. 6 after neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia’s Technology Corridor is Unveiled

Earlier this year the state legislature officially dubbed the seven miles from Haynes Bridge Road to SR 20 of GA 400 as The Technology Corridor. The formal unveiling of this corridor, hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, took place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 PM at technology business incubator Digital Ignition, located at 190 Bluegrass Valley Parkway in Alpharetta, Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

City Commission discusses Housing and also plans for the new Rome Middle School

The Rome City Commission participated in a day-long retreat where the new Unified Land Development Code, homeless/affordable housing, and plans for a new Rome Middle School dominated the discussions. – It seems likely that the commission will be asked to support the issuance of bonds in excess of $100 million...
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Uncounted votes changes election results in Kennesaw

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Uncounted votes on a memory card has changed an election in Cobb County, officials say. Tuesday, when election results were certified in Cobb County, Madelyn Orochena was celebrating. She had won a seat on Kennesaw City Council by 16 votes. "Looking forward to me being sworn...
KENNESAW, GA

Comments / 0

