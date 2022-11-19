ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Dino Maamria delighted as lowly Burton seal late point against leaders Plymouth

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XW7Vu_0jH3yIVn00

Dino Maamria was the happier of the two managers as his Burton side grabbed a late equaliser in a 2-2 League One draw against leaders Plymouth thanks to Adrian Mariappa’s first English League goal for over nine years.

“I am so happy for him,” Maamria said when told how long it had been. “He has been brilliant for us in the dressing room and on the pitch and I am so pleased that he got that goal.

“He is going to get some stick about that.”

The Burton boss had seen his side grab a first-half lead through Bobby Kamwa’s first senior goal, the former Leeds youngster firing in from close range on his full league debut.

But a strong second-half fightback from Argyle was rewarded when substitute Ryan Hardie fired home from the penalty spot after fellow replacement Niall Ennis had been fouled by Tom Hamer.

Ennis was the architect of the visitors’ second goal, with a slide-rule pass to pick out Bali Mumba, who finished unerringly into the top corner.

Plymouth’s two goals left Maamria facing a disappointing end until his side’s late equaliser secured a point.

He added: “I thought it was a fantastic game of football. Our team finished the game strongly and the character and desire of the team showed.”

The Burton boss threw a bit of a surprise playing three strikers with both Kamwa and Joe Dodoo getting full debuts.

“I think in our situation you have to be brave and you have to be bold and I am both,” Maamria said.

“We went with three forwards. Without disrespecting the opposition, we want to have that belief that we can win the game and I thought the three of them were magnificent. First half we had 10 shots to their none.

“Second half they came stronger. They made changes and caused us problems with their pace. The disappointing thing is both goals have come from transition when we had the ball.”

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher, whilst happy with a point of the road, was frustrated with the way his side conceded the equaliser from what he saw as a poor refereeing decision.

He said: “Some of the decisions that went against us late on, some of the calls – especially on the drop ball for the goal – were crazy. It should have been a foul for us. We didn’t get the decision. Burton get a drop ball and unfortunately it has cost us.”

Schumacher knew his side were in for a tough game but was disappointed, particularly with their first-half performance.

He added: “I felt we stood up to what they threw at us but we didn’t play any good football in the first half. They got a bit of luck just before half-time but then I thought second half, when we made our substitutions, we showed loads of energy and good quality and scored two great goals from nicely-worked moves.

“We looked like the only team that was going to go on and win it – but it wasn’t to be.

“It should have been three points but points away from home, as I keep saying, are good points. We wanted to win the game but that is football and things like that happen sometimes.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jack Grealish honours celebration promise to disabled fan after World Cup goal

England’s Jack Grealish kept his promise to a young fan after he marked his first World Cup goal with a special celebration. Grealish tapped home the Three Lions’ final goal from close-range as they despatched Iran 6-2, marking the moment with a broad smile as he stretched his arms out to the side and rolled them in in waves.
newschain

Jack Grealish makes call to superfan Finley after celebration tribute

Jack Grealish on Tuesday made a surprise call to the young fan who inspired his World Cup goal celebration. Grealish had promised to perform a ‘wave arms’ celebration for Finlay Fisher when he scored his next goal after meeting the 11-year-old schoolboy, who has cerebral palsy, earlier this month.
newschain

Jude Bellingham ‘grateful’ for stunning rise with England

Jude Bellingham has expressed surprise at the speed of his ascent to World Cup stardom after playing a pivotal role in England’s thumping opening win over Iran. Bellingham, 19, scored his first international goal in the 6-2 win in Al Rayyan, making him the second teenager to score for England at a World Cup after Michael Owen’s heroics as an 18-year-old in 1998.
newschain

Gillingham halt losing run with dour draw against Crawley

Struggling Gillingham ended a run of four successive League Two defeats with a point from a battling 0-0 draw at Crawley. The Reds were seeking to make it four consecutive home league wins, but rarely sparkled in a game short of exciting goalmouth action. Gills boss Neil Harris went into...
newschain

England fans coping without access to alcohol at World Cup stadiums

England fans have said they are coping without access to alcohol at the World Cup stadiums. But concerns were voiced by some supporters about the availability of food inside the Khalifa International Stadium for England’s opening game against Iran. The sale of alcohol to fans at World Cup stadiums...
newschain

Harry Kane to have scan on ankle ahead of United States clash

England captain Harry Kane is set to have a scan on his right ankle before Friday’s World Cup match against the United States, the PA news agency understands. The 29-year-old provided two assists in the Three Lions’ 6-2 win against Iran as they opened the tournament with a bang on Monday at the Khalifa International Stadium.
newschain

David Martindale tips Michael Beale as Giovanni van Bronckhorst successor

Livingston manager David Martindale believes QPR boss Michael Beale would be “a great fit” for the Rangers vacancy. The 42-year-old, who was an influential former coach at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard, has emerged as the favourite to succeed Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was sacked on Monday after a year at the helm.
newschain

Kate and Camilla in tribute to late Queen with sparkling jewels at state banquet

The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late Queen as they stepped out in Elizabeth II’s jewels for their first state banquet in their new roles. Camilla opted for the much-missed monarch’s diamond and sapphire tiara, while Kate wore a pearl bracelet belonging to the late Queen, as well as Diana, Princess of Wales’s earrings.
newschain

Gareth Southgate should have taken Harry Kane off immediately – Graeme Souness

Former Scotland captain Graeme Souness believes England manager Gareth Southgate has to shoulder some of the responsibility for not doing more to protect Harry Kane. The Football Association remain tight-lipped about the skipper’s fitness but it is understood the striker was due for a scan before Friday’s clash with the USA.
newschain

Neil Harris got the response he wanted from Gillingham’s players at Crawley

Gillingham boss Neil Harris was pleased his side stopped the rot with a 0-0 draw at Crawley, but felt certain they should have won. Harris was delighted with the reaction he got after severely criticising his men following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Newport which extended their League Two losing run to four matches.
newschain

Ryan Reynolds sends good luck message to Wales ahead of World Cup opener

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has sent a good luck message to Wales’ World Cup squad. Reynolds, co-owner of non-league Wrexham, delivered the message in a video to WalesOnline ahead of the nation’s World Cup opener against the United States on Monday evening – their first game at the finals since 1958.
newschain

Virgil van Dijk hits back over criticism for not wearing ‘OneLove’ armband

Virgil van Dijk has hit back at claims the Netherlands and other countries have been spineless in the anti-discrimination armband controversy. The Dutch were one of seven European nations, also including England and Wales, who planned to have their captains wearing the rainbow-coloured ‘OneLove’ armband at the World Cup.
newschain

Jack Willis dropped as England focus on line-out height against South Africa

England have dropped Jack Willis for their final match of the autumn against South Africa on Saturday in order to boost their line-out options. Willis came on for the final quarter of last weekend’s 25-25 draw with New Zealand as part of an impressive contribution from the bench that helped reel in a 19-point deficit.
newschain

Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday. She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged...
newschain

Gareth Bale sparks emotional scenes as Wales secure World Cup draw

Wales battled hard to secure a 1-1 draw in their first World Cup game in 64 years. A one-sided first half saw the USA taking the lead through Timothy Weah, but Wales improved after the break and captain Gareth Bale levelled from the penalty spot. It sparked emotional scenes in...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
168K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy