Dino Maamria delighted as lowly Burton seal late point against leaders Plymouth

Dino Maamria was the happier of the two managers as his Burton side grabbed a late equaliser in a 2-2 League One draw against leaders Plymouth thanks to Adrian Mariappa’s first English League goal for over nine years.

“I am so happy for him,” Maamria said when told how long it had been. “He has been brilliant for us in the dressing room and on the pitch and I am so pleased that he got that goal.

“He is going to get some stick about that.”

The Burton boss had seen his side grab a first-half lead through Bobby Kamwa’s first senior goal, the former Leeds youngster firing in from close range on his full league debut.

But a strong second-half fightback from Argyle was rewarded when substitute Ryan Hardie fired home from the penalty spot after fellow replacement Niall Ennis had been fouled by Tom Hamer.

Ennis was the architect of the visitors’ second goal, with a slide-rule pass to pick out Bali Mumba, who finished unerringly into the top corner.

Plymouth’s two goals left Maamria facing a disappointing end until his side’s late equaliser secured a point.

He added: “I thought it was a fantastic game of football. Our team finished the game strongly and the character and desire of the team showed.”

The Burton boss threw a bit of a surprise playing three strikers with both Kamwa and Joe Dodoo getting full debuts.

“I think in our situation you have to be brave and you have to be bold and I am both,” Maamria said.

“We went with three forwards. Without disrespecting the opposition, we want to have that belief that we can win the game and I thought the three of them were magnificent. First half we had 10 shots to their none.

“Second half they came stronger. They made changes and caused us problems with their pace. The disappointing thing is both goals have come from transition when we had the ball.”

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher, whilst happy with a point of the road, was frustrated with the way his side conceded the equaliser from what he saw as a poor refereeing decision.

He said: “Some of the decisions that went against us late on, some of the calls – especially on the drop ball for the goal – were crazy. It should have been a foul for us. We didn’t get the decision. Burton get a drop ball and unfortunately it has cost us.”

Schumacher knew his side were in for a tough game but was disappointed, particularly with their first-half performance.

He added: “I felt we stood up to what they threw at us but we didn’t play any good football in the first half. They got a bit of luck just before half-time but then I thought second half, when we made our substitutions, we showed loads of energy and good quality and scored two great goals from nicely-worked moves.

“We looked like the only team that was going to go on and win it – but it wasn’t to be.

“It should have been three points but points away from home, as I keep saying, are good points. We wanted to win the game but that is football and things like that happen sometimes.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox