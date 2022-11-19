ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court denies Trump request to withhold tax returns from Congress

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for a congressional committee to examine Donald Trump's tax returns, denying without comment the former president's last-ditch effort to extend a legal battle that has consumed Congress and the courts for years. The justices' brief order means that the Treasury Department may...
Republican House majority climbs to 220 with win in California

Republicans’ House majority in the next Congress climbed to 220 on Tuesday, when Republican Kevin Kiley defeated his Democratic opponent, Kermit Jones, in the tight race for California’s 3rd Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race for Kiley on Tuesday afternoon, two weeks after voters headed to the polls to cast their ballots in […]
Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Nov. 16 The Washington Post on post-FTX cryptocurrency: The supposedly responsible face of cryptocurrency turns out to have been anything but punctilious in his dealings — which should be a wake-up call to sleepy regulators and legislators alike.
Second woman renews accusation Walker pressured her to have abortion

A second woman who accused Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion on Tuesday criticized the former football player for dismissing her claims and called for him to publicly meet with her ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff election. The woman, identified as Jane...
