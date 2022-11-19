University Libraries’ Finals by Alden is back once more as the fall semester slowly draws to a close. Events such as therapy dog visits, finals survival kits and a Long Night Against Procrastination are just a few of the many activities occurring during the last week of classes and finals week itself in both Alden Library and the Music & Dance Library in Glidden Hall. All programs will be free of charge as well.

ATHENS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO