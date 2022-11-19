Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ohio.edu
Culinary Services to host Winter Fest 2022
Ohio University Culinary Services is proud to present Winter Fest 2022 in partnership with the Ohio Green Dot Initiative and Ohio Bobcats Hockey. The event will be held Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m. at Nelson Dining Court, located on South Green on the Athens campus. Winter...
WOUB
Annual Starlight Ball returns Dec. 3 with a new name and a new vibe
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Since 1958, the Intermediate Circle of the Child Conservation League (CCL) has hosted the Starlight Ball. In its 75th year, CCL began in 1947 by Betty Barstow, Mildred Blosser, Bette Clifford, Kate Cornwell, Blanche Nunamaker, Betty Pryor and Doris Tom as a way to support children’s projects in Athens County. For many years, the annual “Starlight Ball” supported O’Bleness Memorial Hospital, now Ohio Health O’Bleness.
ohio.edu
Fall Grad Spotlight: Maria Gian
Maria Gian, from Buffalo, New York, is graduating this semester with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the School of Film in Ohio University’s College of Fine Arts. Before she even graduated, Maria landed a job with University Communications and Marketing, where she is part of the team that tells stories and creates connections to OHIO through powerful and compelling videos.
ohio.edu
Alleviate stress and prepare for finals week with University Libraries
University Libraries’ Finals by Alden is back once more as the fall semester slowly draws to a close. Events such as therapy dog visits, finals survival kits and a Long Night Against Procrastination are just a few of the many activities occurring during the last week of classes and finals week itself in both Alden Library and the Music & Dance Library in Glidden Hall. All programs will be free of charge as well.
WHIZ
Adopt a One-of-a-Kind Named Hallie
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center works with a wide variety of unclaimed strays that have been brought in through no fault of their own. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid is always amazed at the trained characteristics that some of these dogs showcase as they are being handled and today’s Catahoula Leopard-Dog mix is no exception.
ohio.edu
Call for student Leadership Awards nominations
The Leadership Awards program is an Ohio University tradition that has been in place for four decades. The Division of Student Affairs, in partnership with Diversity and Inclusion, aims to recognize an impressive group of Ohio University students and student organizations who demonstrate exceptional commitment to the OHIO community. In anticipation for the 40th year of leadership recognition, nominations are now being accepted.
ohio.edu
OHIO students surprise faculty members with thankful letters
Happy Thanksgiving, Bobcats! This time of year is more than pumpkin pies and stuffed turkeys — Thanksgiving is a reminder to pause the noise of everyday life and thank those who are important to you. At Ohio University, students interact with many staff and faculty members. Often, students form...
ohio.edu
Fall Grad Spotlight: Elizabeth Elrod
Elizabeth Elrod came to Ohio University from Portsmouth, Ohio and graduates this semester with a bachelor’s degree in music therapy from Ohio University’s College of Fine Arts. What are your next steps or plans for the future?. I will be attending grad school at Appalachian State University for...
WOUB
New grant program offers big money for transformational change in Appalachian Ohio
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Half a billion dollars has a way of getting people’s attention. Representatives from local governments, nonprofit groups and other community organizations packed a large room for a recent presentation in Athens on how to get some of this money. The funds are being distributed...
ohio.edu
Computer science students build Discord bot in HACK OHI/O competition
Computer science students Justin Garey, Reilly Schultz and Silas Springer traveled to Columbus, Ohio to represent Ohio University in a collegiate hackathon, a coding competition. Their objective was to complete a project of their choosing that showcased their coding skills and present those skills to a judging panel via video. The team crafted their project — a Discord bot — and were able to present something they were proud to create.
ohio.edu
Fall Grad Spotlight: LeeAnn Johnson
LeeAnn Johnson, from Marietta, Ohio, is graduating from the College of Health Sciences and Professions with a bachelor’s degree in integrated healthcare studies. My next step is to begin a career that influences healthcare policy. What was your ah-ha moment at OHIO—that point where you said to yourself, “I’ve...
ohio.edu
Fall grad Louis Hutchinson progresses toward a career in law enforcement
Louis Hutchinson will earn his associate degree in applied study in law enforcement technology from Ohio University this fall. He is also pursuing bachelors’ degrees in criminal justice and communication studies, all on the Ohio University Lancaster campus, and plans to graduate with those degrees in the spring. Hutchinson...
Ironton Tribune
Lawrence County woman named as Homemaker of the Year
A member of the Ensee Homemakers in Lawrence County has been named as Homemaker of the Year for the region by the Ohio Homemakers. Anita Quisenberry has been a member of homemakers for at least 37 years. During this time, she has held numerous local, county, district and state offices.
ohio.edu
Game Day Recycling Challenge results announced
This year’s Game Day Recycling Challenge, a recycling and waste reduction competition to minimize waste generated during a single sporting event, took place at the Oct. 22 OHIO football game. This challenge is a part of Campus Race to Zero Waste, which is an organization that encourages colleges to reduce their waste through various competitions.
ocj.com
Asian longhorn tick spread in Ohio in 2022
It was not the first time, and probably will not be the last. This summer, Morgan County Extension educator Chris Penrose came into his office to find a jar of some questionable critter to identify. In many cases, the contents of the jars prove to be unremarkable. That was not the case with this one.
WTAP
Construction on the Marietta River Trail begins
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Construction has started at the Duck Creek trail - also known as the Marietta River Trail. The section of the river trail being worked on opened in late October of 2019 but collapsed in June of 2020 and it’s been closed ever since. It’s an...
WTAP
Firefighters responding to brush fire in Vienna
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A brush fire has been reported on the 700 block of Summit Road in Vienna, according to officials. The call came in at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Around 1/4 of an acre is involved. Vienna Volunteer Fire Department and Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department have just arrived...
ohio.edu
OHIO shares statement regarding recent campus crime alert
On Tuesday, November 22, the Ohio University Police Department issued a crime alert regarding a third-party report of a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred between Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 by a suspect who was unknown to the victim. We encourage anyone with additional information about this incident to contact OUPD.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Sofidel to Open an Outlet Store Offering Discounts to Locals
PICKAWAY – Locals will be able to take advantage of the local tissue company with discounts on its products starting on Wednesdays. The Italian tissue plant opened in 2018 on a 280-acre plant on US-23 just south of Circleville. The Circleville plant is an integrated facility that incorporates a paper mill, where pulp is transformed into paper, a converting plant that produces the finished product, and a state-of-the-art warehousing facility. The plant has a total production capacity of 140,000 tons a year.
Videos show deadly shootout between man and deputy in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Newly released videos show the quick exchange of gunfire on Thursday between a Ross County deputy and a man, which led to one of their deaths. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office gave the videos to NBC4, which were captured by a security camera and Sgt. Eric Kocheran’s body camera around 5 […]
