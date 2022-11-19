ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 teens shot, 1 critical, in Brighton Park drive-by shooting

By Neshmia Malik
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dvDnN_0jH3xwLI00

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to the police, the 17-year-old boys were walking down the street at the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:50 a.m. when an unknown car approached and an unknown individual fired shots at them.

Funeral for slain uber driver to take place Saturday

One boy who sustained a gunshot wound to the back and lower back was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. The other boy who was shot in the right shoulder and foot was also transported to the same hospital but in good condition.

Police said the men responsible for the shooting fled in an unknown direction. There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

2 men shot while sitting in car in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while sitting in a vehicle Tuesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The men, 27 and 30, were inside a car around 9:15 a.m. in the 700 block of North Harding Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

CPD: Woman shoots man attempting to get in her car on South Side

CHICAGO — A woman shot a man in the head, who was attempting to get in her car, early Wednesday morning on the South Side — according to Chicago police. Just before 2:10 a.m., police said four male suspects exited a black sedan in the 1300 block of East 89th Street and one of them attempted to open another vehicle armed with a handgun.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Concealed carry holder trades shots with robbers in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder exchanged gunfire with a group of robbers Wednesday morning in Calumet Heights, sending one to the hospital in critical condition. The 23-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car around 2 a.m. when four men got out of a black sedan and one of them tried to get into her car while flashing a handgun in the 1300 block of East 89th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

18-year-old charged in deadly South Loop crash

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is charged in connection with a deadly crash in the South Loop. Police said Kendall Sprouts faces one felony count of reckless homicide, one felony count of aggravated reckless driving and one citation for failure to reduce speed. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of South […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 33, shot while walking into Roseland residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side. The 33-year-old was walking up the stairs of a residence just before midnight in the 10400 block of South State Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the buttocks, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman, 19, found fatally shot inside vehicle on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old woman was found fatally shot inside a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side. Police said the woman’s body was discovered with a gunshot wound to her head in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on the 3700 block of West Eddy around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Surveillance video captures deadly hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood. Police said around 8:30 p.m. Monday, a woman was crossing the street on the 900 block of South Pulaski Road, when the driver of a tan-colored, four-door SUV struck the woman — and continued […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: 16-year-old charged in shooting death of 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department announced a 16-year-old boy has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe Tuesday evening. As you may recall, Akeem was washing his hands in the bathroom of his parents’ home near Humboldt Park around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, when a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Indiana restaurant owner shot during attempted robbery

HAMMOND, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana restaurant owner was shot after a man tried to rob the business Monday evening. The Hammond Police Department said they were called to an attempted robbery at Jack’s Carry Out in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue around 5:34 p.m. on Nov. 21. When officers arrived at the restaurant, […]
HAMMOND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Person dies after being found shot in stolen car in Chatham

CHICAGO - A person died after being found shot inside a stolen car Wednesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest sitting inside a stolen car around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of East 80th Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy