Bengals activate defensive tackle D.J. Reader from injured reserve

The Cincinnati Bengals activated defensive tackle D.J. Reader from injured reserve on Saturday.

Reader, a team captain, injured his left knee during the Bengals’ 27-12 victory over the New York Jets on Sept. 25. He was placed on injured reserve four days later.

Reader, 28, recorded 10 tackles, three quarterback hits and one fumble recovery in three games this season.

Overall, Reader has 226 tackles, 35 quarterback hits and 8.5 sacks in 84 games (75 starts) with the Bengals and Houston Texans (2016-19), who selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Also on Saturday, the Bengals elevated punter Drue Chrisman and wide receiver Trenton Irwin from the practice squad.

–Field Level Media

