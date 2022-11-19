ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals activate defensive tackle D.J. Reader from injured reserve

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KtykN_0jH3xsoO00

The Cincinnati Bengals activated defensive tackle D.J. Reader from injured reserve on Saturday.

Reader, a team captain, injured his left knee during the Bengals’ 27-12 victory over the New York Jets on Sept. 25. He was placed on injured reserve four days later.

Reader, 28, recorded 10 tackles, three quarterback hits and one fumble recovery in three games this season.

Overall, Reader has 226 tackles, 35 quarterback hits and 8.5 sacks in 84 games (75 starts) with the Bengals and Houston Texans (2016-19), who selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Also on Saturday, the Bengals elevated punter Drue Chrisman and wide receiver Trenton Irwin from the practice squad.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy