Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 49ers-Cardinals Showdown tournaments

Buenos dias, football. The NFL crossed the Atlantic four times this year; Monday night, it heads south of the border to bring you 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City. In the final game of the league's 2022 International Series, the 49ers will look to extend their winning streak to three. San Francisco (5-4) entered Week 11 one-half game behind Seattle for first place in the NFC West. The Niners also can put distance between themselves and the Cardinals (4-6) in the division with a win.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO