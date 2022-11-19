ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

The Environmental Center holding its first Local Energy Forum, to plan for area’s energy future

By Kelsey McGee
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31EyWi_0jH3xgSu00

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Environmental Center has invited the public to help plan for Deschutes County's energy future. Saturday's event is the first-ever Local Energy Forum .

People were invited to learn about where our energy comes from and develop our own energy plan. There will be speakers throughout the day discussing energy and affordable housing, sustainability in schools and the Hood River Energy Plan.

If you're interested in attending, it is taking place until 3:30 p.m. at the Deschutes County Fairground's OSU Extension Service Office.

Kelsey McGee will be asking people about the planning effort, who's involved and what their priorities are. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.

The post The Environmental Center holding its first Local Energy Forum, to plan for area’s energy future appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘I’m really energized from this event’: Energy forum held in Redmond to discuss area’s energy future

The Environmental Center invited the public to help plan for Deschutes County's energy future. Saturday's event was the first-ever Local Energy Forum, held at the Deschutes County Fairground's OSU Extension Service Office. The post ‘I’m really energized from this event’: Energy forum held in Redmond to discuss area’s energy future appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Sisters-area farm Rainshadow Organics promotes healthier Thanksgiving as part of year-round program

Dozens of turkeys served this Thanksgiving will come from a Central Oregon farm with a focus on eating healthier, organic food. At Rainshadow Organics, a farm northeast of Sisters, they've been selling the turkey and trimmings for several years, as part of an overall diet of locally grown items. The post Sisters-area farm Rainshadow Organics promotes healthier Thanksgiving as part of year-round program appeared first on KTVZ.
SISTERS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Downtown Redmond reports rise in opening of new businesses; occupancy grows to 94%

The Redmond Urban Renewal Agency said Monday it is pleased to announce 17 new businesses in the retail/restaurant/service sectors have opened downtown since the beginning of 2022. The growth in startups also led to an increase in the occupancy rate, up from 88% in 2021 to a strong 94% in 2022. The post Downtown Redmond reports rise in opening of new businesses; occupancy grows to 94% appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Cedar Creek Fire burned-area review team issues reports; Deschutes NF fire closure area trimmed

The Deschutes National Forest as of Tuesday has further reduced the temporary emergency closure area implemented as a result of the Cedar Creek Fire, while the Willamette National Forest released Burned Area Response Team evaluations of the impacts of the 127,000-acre fire. The post Cedar Creek Fire burned-area review team issues reports; Deschutes NF fire closure area trimmed appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Facing opposition, Ochoco National Forest scales back plans for Lemon Gulch Trails Project

The Ochoco National Forest said Thursday it has released the draft Environmental Assessment for the Lemon Gulch Trails Project. The proposal -- revised and reduced after criticism arose -- is to develop a 27-mile mountain bike trail system on the west side of the Lookout Mountain Ranger District, about 20 miles northeast of Prineville. The post Facing opposition, Ochoco National Forest scales back plans for Lemon Gulch Trails Project appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees

An unattended campfire spread to a temporary shelter and several large juniper trees in the city-owned Juniper Ridge area north of Bend late Saturday afternoon, causing no injuries but destroying an estimated $1,000 in personal belongings, a fire official said. The post Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Mt. Bachelor pushes back season opening to next week, still plans ‘Thanks-jibbing’ holiday weekend activities

Mt. Bachelor announced Tuesday it will be offering some limited "Thanks-jibbing" activities this weekend, not a full season opening on Friday as hoped, but said "a favorable snow forecast for early next week" will help them shoot for opening next Wednesday. The post Mt. Bachelor pushes back season opening to next week, still plans ‘Thanks-jibbing’ holiday weekend activities appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County commissioners hold hearing on ‘time, place and manner’ rules for psilocybin use

"Even before the pandemic, Oregon has had one of the worst mental health crises in the country. I think one in three Oregonians now are saying that they are suffering from anxiety or depression or another mental disorder," Leslie Carlson with Healing Advocacy Fund said Monday. The post Deschutes County commissioners hold hearing on ‘time, place and manner’ rules for psilocybin use appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Nov. 18-25

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is ODOT's Region 4 construction update for the week of Nov. 18-25. Here at ODOT, we are committed to providing a safe and efficient transportation system for everyone. We invest in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within Region 4; Central Oregon from The Dalles The post ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Nov. 18-25 appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

NeighborImpact distributes 2,400 Thanksgiving meals for struggling Central Oregonians

To help hungry families share a meal this Thanksgiving, NeighborImpact has distributed Thanksgiving meal staples to more than a dozen food pantries throughout Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The post NeighborImpact distributes 2,400 Thanksgiving meals for struggling Central Oregonians appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday deals aplenty: Some of what shoppers can expect at Bend stores

This week, locally owned businesses in Bend are getting creative, trying to attract holiday shoppers the day after Thanksgiving and beyond. Whether in downtown Bend or in the Old Mill District owners of local businesses are ready with plenty of incentives for holiday shoppers. The post Black Friday, Small Business Saturday deals aplenty: Some of what shoppers can expect at Bend stores appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend City Councilors discuss Measure 114 and vote on the Camping Code

(Update: Adding video, comments from councilors) BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend City Councilors met Wednesday night with a packed agenda starting off with Measure 114's updates and implications, and ends with a public hearing on the lengthy process of the Camping Code. Measure 114 recently passed during the election to establish a Permit-to-Purchase Program, limits The post Bend City Councilors discuss Measure 114 and vote on the Camping Code appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon sheriff, gun rights group sues to block Measure 114

The sheriffs of Deschutes and Crook counties say that Measure 114 will not be top priorities for their offices. Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock has gone a step further, saying his office will not enforce it. Central Oregon Daily News contributed to this report.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Chamber employer survey finds lack of housing affordability limiting economic growth

Recognizing the threat that housing costs pose to talent attracting and retaining talent on, and to the regional economy in general, the Bend Chamber enlisted the help of retained ECONorthwest to assess labor market conditions and their relationship to housing unaffordability. The post Bend Chamber employer survey finds lack of housing affordability limiting economic growth appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy