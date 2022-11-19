Michigan State Fans Have Snowball Fight in Stands During Game

Let it snow(ball fight).

The weather outside in East Lansing might be frightful, but Michigan State fans were determined to not let a little snow get them down during Saturday’s game against Indiana.

Logically, the only way to move forward and have a little fun at the Big Ten tilt was to start a snowball fight in the stands at Spartan Stadium.

Video captured on the Big Ten Network broadcast showed attendees exchanging a series of snow projectiles early in Saturday’s contest. The battle appeared rather light-hearted with multiple fans, some more spirited than others, getting in on the action.

But Michigan State fans weren’t done playing in the snow after the snowball fight. Later in the second quarter, the broadcast showed that some fans had made a college football “snow fan,” reminiscent of the one created earlier in the week during the MACtion game between Western Michigan and Central Michigan.

As for the action on the field, Michigan State (5–5) entered the game needing just one win to become bowl-eligible. The Spartans jumped out to a 24–7 first-half lead over the 3–7 Hoosiers, with the snow fan cheering silently from the bleachers.

