ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Supreme Court clears way for House to get Trump's taxes

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the Internal Revenue Service to release former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a Democratic-led House committee. The court's move is a major loss for Trump, who has sought to shield the release of his tax returns for years and is currently under multiple investigations.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Senate Democrats restart talks to try to help DACA recipients during lame-duck session

Senate Democrats are racing against the clock to try to strike an agreement with Republicans to provide a pathway to citizenship for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program, launched in 2012, allows undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to live and work...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Supreme Court dismisses challenge to Texas state legislative maps

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge to Texas state legislative maps that critics say intentionally dilute minority voting power and result in an illegal racial gerrymander. At the center of the dispute is Senate District 10, which is centered in Fort Worth in Tarrant County. Challengers argued the...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Georgia Supreme Court allows early voting on post-holiday Saturday

The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to block counties from offering early voting on Saturday, rejecting an emergency request from Republicans. Counties in Georgia are not required to offer early voting on Saturday, but many have said they will do so, after Democrats successfully sued to challenge instructions from state officials claiming that early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving was unlawful.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Lindsey Graham testifies before Georgia grand jury investigating 2020 election aftermath

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday appeared before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Prosecutors in Fulton County, who are investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the results of the 2020 election in the Peach State, had long wanted to question Graham about calls he made to Georgia election officials after the presidential election, as well as his interactions with the Trump campaign, according to court documents.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Virginia state senator rejects GOP’s thoughts and prayers after Chesapeake shooting

A Democratic state senator in Virginia unloaded on her Republican foes during an interview with CNN on Wednesday morning after a deadly shooting erupted late Tuesday evening at a Walmart in her state.The shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia is thought to have resulted in the deaths of six employees before the suspected gunman took his own life. The suspect is thought to have been a night manager at the store.As Virginians woke up on Wednesday morning to the news of yet another mass shooting in their state, state Senator Louise Lucas demanded that politicians cease offering their condolences for such...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Jill Biden and Naomi Biden featured in Vogue magazine

First lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter, Naomi Biden, are featured on the cover of the new digital version of Vogue magazine, which will be released Tuesday, a person familiar with the details told CNN. The photos and story will also appear inside the print edition of the upcoming February...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Republicans ask Georgia high court to halt Saturday voting in US Senate runoff

Three Republican party committees on Tuesday asked the Georgia Supreme Court to halt Saturday early voting in the US Senate runoff. The petition -- filed by the Republican National Committee, the Georgia Republican Party and the Republicans' Senate campaign arm -- asks the state's high court to issue an emergency stay to block counties from offering voters the opportunity to cast ballots on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

McCarthy demands DHS Secretary Mayorkas' resignation over border issues and warns of potential impeachment inquiry

Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and warned of potential impeachment proceedings if he doesn't step down, marking the House Republican leader's strongest comments on the matter to date as he scrambles to lock down the votes for his speakership. McCarthy, speaking from...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Jury deliberations begin in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

A Washington, DC, jury will begin deliberating Tuesday in the criminal trial of five alleged leaders of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group charged with seditious conspiracy. The Justice Department alleges that the five defendants conspired to forcibly stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power from then President Donald Trump...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Alex Jones must pay full $49 million damages award, Texas judge rules

Alex Jones has lost a bid to water down the nearly $50 million damages award handed down by a jury earlier this year over the Infowars host's false claims about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. Texas Judge Maya Guerra Gamble on Tuesday ruled that Jones should pay the $45.2...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

As Biden ramps up for a Trump rematch, Democrats worry he'd lose to another Republican

Top Democrats see Republicans' unenthusiastic greeting of Donald Trump's third White House bid with a combination of schadenfreude and perhaps some other German word for terrifying, unintended consequences: They love seeing the former president struggle, but privately some tell CNN they worry this could lead to a more difficult 2024 campaign against a younger, fresher Republican.
COLORADO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Prosecutors unseal charges against Michigan man for threatening FBI director and California congressman

Prosecutors unsealed a criminal complaint against a Michigan man on Tuesday accused of threatening to kill a California congressman and FBI Director Christopher Wray, adding to the spate of recent alleged criminal threats against lawmakers. According to court documents, Neil Matthew Walter made several threatening statements online and in a...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy