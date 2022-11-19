Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Appeals court is dubious of Trump's arguments for special master review of Mar-a-Lago search
A panel of federal appeals court judges -- all appointed by Republican presidents -- on Tuesday were dubious of former President Donald Trump's arguments for why the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago required a special master to review the materials that were seized. During 40 minutes of oral arguments at the...
Supreme Court clears way for House to get Trump's taxes
The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the Internal Revenue Service to release former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a Democratic-led House committee. The court's move is a major loss for Trump, who has sought to shield the release of his tax returns for years and is currently under multiple investigations.
Senate Democrats restart talks to try to help DACA recipients during lame-duck session
Senate Democrats are racing against the clock to try to strike an agreement with Republicans to provide a pathway to citizenship for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program, launched in 2012, allows undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to live and work...
Supreme Court dismisses challenge to Texas state legislative maps
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge to Texas state legislative maps that critics say intentionally dilute minority voting power and result in an illegal racial gerrymander. At the center of the dispute is Senate District 10, which is centered in Fort Worth in Tarrant County. Challengers argued the...
Top Georgia court orders the U.S. state's abortion law back into effect
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Georgia can enforce a law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy while the state appeals a lower court order striking it down, the state's highest court ruled on Wednesday.
Special counsel in Mar-a-Lago and January 6 investigations begins work with no sign probes will slow down
Newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is getting to work with no signs yet that the two investigations he now oversees around Donald Trump will slow down -- despite being stuck in the Netherlands due to a cycling injury. The Justice Department notified a federal appeals court that Smith is...
Georgia Supreme Court allows early voting on post-holiday Saturday
The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to block counties from offering early voting on Saturday, rejecting an emergency request from Republicans. Counties in Georgia are not required to offer early voting on Saturday, but many have said they will do so, after Democrats successfully sued to challenge instructions from state officials claiming that early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving was unlawful.
Lindsey Graham testifies before Georgia grand jury investigating 2020 election aftermath
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday appeared before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Prosecutors in Fulton County, who are investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the results of the 2020 election in the Peach State, had long wanted to question Graham about calls he made to Georgia election officials after the presidential election, as well as his interactions with the Trump campaign, according to court documents.
Virginia state senator rejects GOP’s thoughts and prayers after Chesapeake shooting
A Democratic state senator in Virginia unloaded on her Republican foes during an interview with CNN on Wednesday morning after a deadly shooting erupted late Tuesday evening at a Walmart in her state.The shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia is thought to have resulted in the deaths of six employees before the suspected gunman took his own life. The suspect is thought to have been a night manager at the store.As Virginians woke up on Wednesday morning to the news of yet another mass shooting in their state, state Senator Louise Lucas demanded that politicians cease offering their condolences for such...
Jill Biden and Naomi Biden featured in Vogue magazine
First lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter, Naomi Biden, are featured on the cover of the new digital version of Vogue magazine, which will be released Tuesday, a person familiar with the details told CNN. The photos and story will also appear inside the print edition of the upcoming February...
Republicans ask Georgia high court to halt Saturday voting in US Senate runoff
Three Republican party committees on Tuesday asked the Georgia Supreme Court to halt Saturday early voting in the US Senate runoff. The petition -- filed by the Republican National Committee, the Georgia Republican Party and the Republicans' Senate campaign arm -- asks the state's high court to issue an emergency stay to block counties from offering voters the opportunity to cast ballots on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
January 6 defendant who barged into Pelosi offices during attack found guilty of multiple counts
Riley Williams, a Pennsylvania woman who barged into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's offices on January 6, 2021, was found guilty on Monday of multiple counts she faced over the Capitol attack. Williams was found guilty of six of the eight counts she was charged with, including assaulting or resisting an...
McCarthy demands DHS Secretary Mayorkas' resignation over border issues and warns of potential impeachment inquiry
Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and warned of potential impeachment proceedings if he doesn't step down, marking the House Republican leader's strongest comments on the matter to date as he scrambles to lock down the votes for his speakership. McCarthy, speaking from...
Jury deliberations begin in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial
A Washington, DC, jury will begin deliberating Tuesday in the criminal trial of five alleged leaders of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group charged with seditious conspiracy. The Justice Department alleges that the five defendants conspired to forcibly stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power from then President Donald Trump...
Alabama governor asks to pause executions and review system after recent lethal injections halted
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has asked the state's attorney general to pause executions and requested a "top-to-bottom" review of the state's capital punishment system following multiple failed lethal injections. "Ivey on Monday asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw the state's two pending motions to set execution dates in the...
Alex Jones must pay full $49 million damages award, Texas judge rules
Alex Jones has lost a bid to water down the nearly $50 million damages award handed down by a jury earlier this year over the Infowars host's false claims about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. Texas Judge Maya Guerra Gamble on Tuesday ruled that Jones should pay the $45.2...
Kanye West Reveals He Asked Trump to Be His Running Mate In 2024 During Mar-A-Lago Visit
Kanye West had former President Donald Trump in mind to be his vice president in the 2024 presidential election. The rapper, 45, tweeted that he’d offered Trump, 76, the position during a recent visit to Mar-A-Lago, on Tuesday, November 22. While he didn’t reveal the former president’s response, West did ask his followers what they thought he said.
As Biden ramps up for a Trump rematch, Democrats worry he'd lose to another Republican
Top Democrats see Republicans' unenthusiastic greeting of Donald Trump's third White House bid with a combination of schadenfreude and perhaps some other German word for terrifying, unintended consequences: They love seeing the former president struggle, but privately some tell CNN they worry this could lead to a more difficult 2024 campaign against a younger, fresher Republican.
Prosecutors unseal charges against Michigan man for threatening FBI director and California congressman
Prosecutors unsealed a criminal complaint against a Michigan man on Tuesday accused of threatening to kill a California congressman and FBI Director Christopher Wray, adding to the spate of recent alleged criminal threats against lawmakers. According to court documents, Neil Matthew Walter made several threatening statements online and in a...
Democratic Arizona governor-elect says White House isn't 'doing enough' about the border
Democratic Arizona governor-elect Katie Hobbs said on Tuesday she doesn't think the Biden administration is "doing enough" to address the situation at the southern border. Hobbs told "CNN This Morning" that her state bore "the brunt of decades of inaction from both parties in Washington." "We need real action on...
