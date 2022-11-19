Read full article on original website
Flyers remember young fan on Hockey Fights Cancer night
PHILADELPHIA -- AJ Grande wouldn't have liked the attention, his mom was sure of that, but she's confident he would have found a way to enjoy being in the spotlight Monday. Grande was among those honored by the Philadelphia Flyers during their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Calgary Flames. The 19-year-old from Springfield, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 12 after an 18-month battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
Game Preview | New 3rd jerseys to debut for '90s Night
This post will be updated following Don Granato's media availability later this evening. It's '90s Night at KeyBank Center presented by The BFLO Store and the Sabres will be wearing their new black and red third jerseys for the very first time. Faceoff against the St. Louis Blues is set...
Minnesota Wild to Honor Bob Kurtz on February 11
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild will honor retired radio play-by-play announcer Bob Kurtz on Saturday, Feb. 11, when the team hosts the New Jerseys Devils at 7 p.m. on Bob Kurtz Night. The Wild will celebrate Kurtz's broadcasting career throughout the game on Feb. 11. The first 10,000...
LA Kings vs. New York Rangers: How to Watch
Back on home ice, the Kings look to stop a two-game skid as they face Rangers. What you need to know ahead of the game against the New York Rangers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart...
PODCAST: Hossa Reflects on Favorite Moments as a Blackhawk
Returning to Chicago for his jersey retirement, No. 81 tells some stories about his time with the Blackhawks. The only No. 81 Marian Hossa sat down with Caley Chelios, Colby Cohen and Chris Vosters to talk about his time as a Blackhawk and what it means to have his number retired by the team.
NHL Buzz: Oshie could return for Capitals against Flyers
Jones expected back for Blackhawks; Greenway in for Wild. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Washington Capitals. T.J. Oshie could play for the Capitals when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET;...
Devils Aim for Record 14th Straight Versus Leafs | PREVIEW
Perfect record against Canadian teams also on the line as the Maple Leafs visit Prudential Center. The Devils meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at Prudential Center, looking for their 14th straight win which would be a new franchise record. With another sellout crowd expected, fans who have tickets for the...
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (9-9-1) open a two-game road trip with a date against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-10-1) on Wednesday before traveling to Chicago on Friday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. Wednesday's game is the second half of a back-to-back. The Canadiens dropped...
Panthers Announce 2022 Black Friday Ticket Offers and Merchandise Offers
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today their 2022 Black Friday Specials and exclusive offers for FlaTeamShop.com. From Nov. 23-27, fans can purchase a Black Friday ticket special offer which includes tickets starting at $13 in the Upper Level, $16 in Nextiva Club Level and $23 in the Lower Level for select Panthers home games. Please click hereto purchase now. This offer is available online only.
Sabres end eight-game losing streak, cruise past Canadiens
MONTREAL -- The Buffalo Sabres ended an eight-game losing streak with a 7-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists, and Tage Thompson had a goal and three assists for the Sabres (8-11-0), who scored three times in the first 2:13 of the game. Craig Anderson made 29 saves.
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
FLAMES (9-7-2) @ PENGUINS (9-7-3) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet 1 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Penguins:. Points - Sidney Crosby (27) Goals - Crosby &...
PREVIEW: Oilers at Devils
The Oilers look to end New Jersey's 12-game win streak on Monday when they open up a three-game road trip in New York. The Edmonton Oilers will try to cool the red-hot New Jersey Devils and end their 12-game win streak on Monday night when they open up a three-game road trip through New York at the Prudential Center.
BLOG: Hossa Recalls Biggest Goal in his Career
The Blackhawks legend reflects on the many goals he's scored and accomplished in his Hall of Fame career. Scoring over 1,100 points during his 19-year NHL career, Marian Hossa is a man of many goals (529 to be exact). Back in Chicago for his jersey retirement ceremony, Hossa reflected this past weekend on the most important goals - both the metaphorical and literal ones - throughout his career.
GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild
6:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97. A run of four straight divisional games begins tonight for the Winnipeg Jets as they open a three-game road trip against the Minnesota Wild. At 11-5-1, the Jets sit in a tie for second in the Central, but as seems...
30 All-Time Best Draft Choices | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs through his list of 30 best all-time draft choices. Within a space of eight years, the New Jersey Devils annexed three Stanley Cups and came close to making it four titles in 2001. Each triumph -- not to mention seasons before and after the title years --...
Campbell ready to play for Oilers despite having nose broken on bench
NEW YORK -- Jack Campbell said he is available to play for the Edmonton Oilers despite sustaining a broken nose Monday. Campbell was on the bench as Stuart Skinner's backup during a 5-2 loss at the New Jersey Devils when he was hit in the face by a puck in the second period.
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Predators for annual Thanksgiving Eve clash
Five-game homestand kicks off Wednesday night against Nashville. The Detroit Red Wings will open a season-long five-game homestand on Wednesday night, battling the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena, in what has become a lively Thanksgiving Eve tradition over the years in Hockeytown. Puck drop between Detroit (9-5-4; 22 points)...
3 Takeaways: Beauvillier Caps Gutsy Comeback with OT Winner vs Leafs
Anthony Beauvillier scores OT winner, Cal Clutterbuck sets hits record in 3-2 comeback win over Maple Leafs. There were plenty of emotions in the New York Islanders locker room on Monday night. There was elation from Anthony Beauvillier, who capped a 3-2 Islanders comeback over the Toronto Maple Leafs with...
