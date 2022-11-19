Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor, 14, Looks Just Like Her For Cute Christmas Card Photo

Image Credit: Mimmo Carriero/IPA/Shutterstock

Jessica Alba, 41, gave fans a glimpse of her adorable family, including her oldest daughter Honor, 14, who looks strikingly similar to her, in her latest Instagram video. The actress and her brood, which also includes husband Cash Warren, 43, kids Haven, 11, and Hayes, 4, and two sweet dogs, were hanging outside a house as they got situated to pose for their Christmas card, in the clip, and looked like they were having a great time. They all wore matching pajamas, which included white long-sleeved button-down tops with green Christmas trees all over them, and green and white checkered pants, as they sat on steps in front of a door.

Honor could have been mistaken for her mom as she sat and posed near her with her light shoulder-length hair down. Everyone seemed to be full of high energy for the photoshoot and Jessica poked fun at the time it took to get everyone on point for the photo, in the caption. “Nothing like trying to wrangle 3 kids and 2 dogs for a holiday shoot… 🤦🏽‍♀️ #BTS realness 😂,” she wrote.

Jessica’s fans were quick to share comments about the memorable video. “So cute,” one follower wrote while another shared, “Keeping it real.” A third wrote, “Thank you for showing the real struggles of getting a family photo!!” and a fourth posted, “family goals, adorable.” Others left laughing and heart emojis.

Jessica and Honor during a previous outing. (Mimmo Carriero/IPA/Shutterstock)

Jessica’s latest family video comes just one week after she was spotted enjoying a night out with her daughters. They were all dressed to impress as they posed for an epic photo for Instagram and little Hayes joined them as he wore pajamas. The doting mom’s outfit was a black sleeveless dress with gold buttons while Honor wore a black leather jacket over a black top and white skirt, and Haven wore a black top under a black jacket and a yellow and black plaid skirt.

When Jessica’s not wowing with her husband and kids, she’s doing so on her own, especially for holidays like Halloween. Back in Oct., the beauty dressed up as one of the twins from The Shining and was joined by her BFF Chener, who dressed as the other twin. They attended a fun Halloween party in Hollywood, CA and looked epic in a photo obtained EXCLUSIVELY by HollywoodLife. “Jessica looked absolutely stunning, even as one of the scariest fictional characters ever,” one source, who attended the event, told us.