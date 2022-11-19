ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Exec Deletes Twitter Account, Tech Giant Clears All Posts: What's Going On?

The acquisition of social media platform Twitter by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has seen several people speak out saying they are leaving the platform. Could one of the biggest companies be going silent on the platform?. What Happened: Users are speaking out after it was announced that Musk...
Bob Iger Said to Have Been Obsessed With Criticizing Chapek’s Tenure: ‘He’s Killing the Soul of the Company’

On Sunday, The Walt Disney Company stunned the entertainment industry with the announcement that Bob Iger had returned as CEO. The news meant that his successor/predecessor, Bob Chapek, was removed from his post at the company, a little over two years after he started the job. Now, a new report from the Wall Street Journal claims that tensions between the two have existed almost since the transition in power began. According to the report, Iger has spent the past two years criticizing Chapek’s decisions as CEO. Although Iger left the company officially last year after his term as executive chairman ended,...
