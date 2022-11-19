Read full article on original website
Auburn Plainsman
Season-best shooting night propels No. 13 Auburn past Bradley
The shooting struggles that plagued Auburn during the season’s first two weeks seemed like a distant memory on Tuesday night, as the No. 13 Tigers made eight 3-pointers and shot a season-high 56.4% from the field in an 85-64 win over the Bradley Braves in the semifinals of the Cancun Challenge.
Auburn Plainsman
Worth the wait: Ashford's return to home state has been a gift for Auburn
Baseball might've been his strongest suit. Coming out of high school as a 4-star quarterback, Robby Ashford made the journey to Eugene, Oregon, and his action in the outfield grass was the only playing time he got. He played in 20 games as a member of the Ducks' baseball team,...
Auburn Plainsman
Tigers refueled, ready to go out fighting in Iron Bowl
This week marks one of the most anticipated days of the year in the state of Alabama– and no, it's not Thanksgiving, it's the Iron Bowl. Auburn takes on Alabama this Saturday in Tuscaloosa: an environment that has stung the Tigers for the past decade. They haven't gone to Bryant-Denny Stadium and escaped victorious since 2010. But to everyone on the Auburn sideline, this game means so much more. This historic rivalry is set up as a dog fight, and a chance for revenge.
Auburn Plainsman
No sting from the Hornets: Tigers take down Alabama State
Taking on in-state neighbors Alabama State, Auburn took down the Hornets 88-49 on Sunday night. After coming off a close loss to Georgia Tech last week, the Tigers were looking for a rebound. Romi Levy made a solid effort, earning her first career double-double on 16 points, 11 rebounds and...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn and Bama come together for those struggling with food insecurity
Each year Auburn University and the University of Alabama put aside their differences and come together to collect food for those struggling with food insecurity. 516,611 pounds. The Beat Bama Food Drive put in astounding effort in nearly doubling their numbers from last year. On Nov. 18 at the Food Bank of East Alabama, committee members and people in the community gathered to see the final numbers.
Auburn Plainsman
After 53 years, Campus Barber Shop to leave downtown Auburn
Ever since James Johnson bought it in 1969, Campus Barber Shop has occupied the same quaint 400-square-foot shop in downtown Auburn just a stone’s throw from Toomer’s Corner. It is an institution that has seen multiple generations and countless students pass through for a fresh trim, eager to...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn, Tuskegee University sign institutional partnership
Monday afternoon at Tuskegee University, Auburn and Tuskegee initiated a Memorandum of Understanding between the two Universities in a signing ceremony held in Margaret Murray Washington Hall. This MOU would expand the existing partnerships between the two institutions and collaborate on community outreach. This is the first time the Universities...
