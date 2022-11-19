This week marks one of the most anticipated days of the year in the state of Alabama– and no, it's not Thanksgiving, it's the Iron Bowl. Auburn takes on Alabama this Saturday in Tuscaloosa: an environment that has stung the Tigers for the past decade. They haven't gone to Bryant-Denny Stadium and escaped victorious since 2010. But to everyone on the Auburn sideline, this game means so much more. This historic rivalry is set up as a dog fight, and a chance for revenge.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO