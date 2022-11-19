Read full article on original website
Thiago Silva backs 'humble' Neymar to shine ahead of Brazil's World Cup opener against Serbia, as the veteran defender insists his countrymen will make the forward play better than he does for PSG
Captain Thiago Silva knows Brazil face 'fierce competition' in Qatar but feels the squad are relaxed as they prepare to kick off their bid for World Cup glory with their opening Group G game against Serbia. The Selecao headed to the Gulf state as number one in the FIFA rankings...
First win key in tough World Cup group for Swiss, Cameroon
Switzerland against Cameroon has the look of a must-win opportunity even as their opening game in a tough World Cup group
Soccer-Calm Cameroon keen to avoid past mistakes against Swiss, says Song
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Cameroon manager Rigobert Song has enjoyed a quiet build-up to the Qatar World Cup and is hoping it will benefit his squad in their opening Group G game against Switzerland at the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday.
Fans are all saying the same thing as Perisic appeals for handball after Morocco star smacks ball off his own FACE
IVAN PERISIC baffled fans this morning by appealing for a penalty kick... despite a Morocco star kicking the ball off his own face. The Tottenham ace was in action for Croatia as they looked to kick off their World Cup campaign with a win against their North African opponents. They...
