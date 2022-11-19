ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Jennifer Lopez’s Relationship With Jennifer Garner Has Allegedly Evolved Since She Married Ben Affleck

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have had a thrilling love story across two decades but, in between their first romance and their recent rekindling and marriage, Affleck of course also had a high-profile relationship with Jennifer Garner for nearly 15 years and shares three children with her. As Bennifer has their happily ever after, Affleck is balancing his romance with Lopez and co-parenting with Garner. And, inevitably, their paths are all crossing and, apparently, the relationship between the two is evolving.

Past reports claimed that the two ladies in Ben Affleck's life were cordial. However, the latest is that Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner have apparently “formed a very new friendship” and they “really enjoy each other.” The report comes from an Us Weekly insider, who also said that Garner cannot “believe how sweet” JLo is, as they spend more time in each other’s circles.

Sounds like good news for the blended families, who were previously reported to be “adjusted” and “unified” just a couple weeks ago as Bennifer settles into married life. Affleck and Garner share 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina and 10-year-old Samuel together, who they have been co-parenting apart since disolving their marriage in 2017. Lopez has 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, whom she split from in 2014.

Lopez actually gave a lengthy interview with Vogue earlier this month in which she praised Jennifer Garner for being “an amazing co-parent” and said that her and Ben Affleck “work really well together.” In terms of the transition process of her own children, JLo expressed that her twins “have so many feelings” but that “it’s going really well so far.” The actress, singer and entrepreneur hopes Affleck will be a “new ally” in raising her kids and provide a “different perspective” for her as a mother. And who knows, Jennifer Garner may do the same for her in some ways, if they are truly getting closer.

Bennifer’s renewed romance kicked off in early 2021, and the stars got engaged about a year later, making things official in Vegas back in July . The couple also hosted a big second wedding in Georgia the following month. Garner was not present at their ceremony , but it wasn’t due to any sourness or not being invited. Apparently, she was shooting a project and could not get away.

Ahead of Affleck finding love in Lopez, Garner has, meanwhile, remained in a much more private four-year relationship with businessman John Miller. The Alias actress apparently “loves how little” Miller cares about the limelight too, following her high-profile marriage to Affleck.

There’s certainly a lot for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s families to adjust to. Plus, both remain busy in Hollywood and both have exciting upcoming 2023 movies for us to look forward to. Affleck will reprise his role as Batman in The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom . And before that, Lopez is set to lead the romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding and Netflix action thriller, The Mother , expected this May.

Though they'll have their hands full with press, they'll surely make time for their kids, and Jennifer Garner will surely lend a hand there. Time will tell how things progress for the trio, specifically how Garner and JLo reportedly continue to get along.

Cinemablend

