BoxingNews24.com
Could Gervonta Davis lose to Hector Luis Garcia on Jan.7th?
By Craig Page: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is finally facing an elite-level fighter in WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th, and there’s a real possibility that he could lose the fight, which would destroy his mega-money clash against the social media influencer/boxer Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia on April 15th.
Whyte sounding desperate for Anthony Joshua rematch: “I’ll fight him tomorrow”
By Scott Gilfoid: Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte is sounding increasingly desperate to get the Anthony Joshua fight in the first half of next year. Like Joshua, Whyte’s 11-year pro career is on the brink of collapse, and one more loss will likely finish him. Despite never...
David Benavidez on Caleb Plant: “I’m going to get a stoppage”
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez expects to land a lot of combinations on former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in their WBC 168-lb title eliminator in February or March on Showtime pay-per-view. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) wants to knockout Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) and land many...
George Kambosos previews Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
By Robert Segal: Former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will be a lot busier than he normally is if he wants to defeat Ryan Garcia in their 136-lb catchweight fight on April 15th on SHOWTIME pay-per-view in Las Vegas. Kambosos notes that WBA...
Sugar Ray Leonard teaching Ryan Garcia slap hook
By Brian Webber: Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard took some time to give pointers to the young lightweight star Ryan Garcia this week, showing him how to throw his lightning-quick snap left hook. The 1976 Olympic gold medalist and former five-division world champion Sugar Ray showed off his left hook...
Errol Spence unsure when he’s fighting after being “blindsided”
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr posted on social media earlier today, saying he’s not sure he’ll be fighting next after being “blindsided weeks ago.”. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) had been in negotiations with Terence Crawford until a few weeks ago when it was announced that the Nebraska native would be defending his WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan on December 10th on the BLK Prime PPV platform.
Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia still have hurdles to overcome
By Sam Volz: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight still has numerous hurdles to overcome before it is a reality for April 15th on Showtime PPV in Las Vegas. Both fighters must get through their interim contests without losing or suffering injuries. Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) has chosen to take a risky tune-up against WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) on January 7th in Washington, D.C.
Some Boxing facts and feats!
By Ken Hissner: Here, to settle some arguments and start others. You will find some firsts and some interesting facts about boxing in this article!. Boxers whose first fight was for the world title? Jack Skelly was knocked out in the eighth by George Dixon for the featherweight title in New Orleans in September of 1992.
Jose Zepeda vows to battle Regis Prograis to the end
By Huck Allen: Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda is vowing to get back up and continue going to war with Regis Prograis if dropped this Saturday, November 26th, in their battle for the vacant WBC light welterweight title at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California. As the saying...
Prograis says Spence & Jermell Charlo would hurt each other at 154
By Dan Ambrose: Regis Prograis says he wouldn’t like to see Errol Spence Jr go up to 154 to challenge undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo because they’re friends, and they’d hurt each other. (Photo credit: Tom Hogan) Prograis would prefer that Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) remain...
Shakur Stevenson complains about Pitbull Cruz & Zepeda not fighting him
By Sam Volz: Shakur Stevenson was complaining on social media on Tuesday, upset about how he can get highly rated young superstars Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and William Zepeda to fight him. Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs), who just arrived in the 135-lb division, says DAZN & Golden Boy Promotions...
Crawford must fight Boots Ennis or Spence in 2023 or vacate WBO belt
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford must defend his WBO welterweight title against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis or Errol Spence Jr in 2023 or vacate the belt. Crawford, 35, is going to need some willingness to stick it out with the negotiations with Spence next year if doesn’t want to have to defend his WBO title against Boots Ennis and wind up getting knocked out by him.
Steven “So Cold” Nelson Makes Ring Return On Crawford vs. Avanesyan Undercard
By Vince Dwriter: After experiencing a two-year layoff, super middleweight contender Steven “So Cold” Nelson (17-0, 14 KOs) is set to make his return to the squared circle in his hometown on the BLK Prime Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan undercard, as he will face James Ballard (10-4, 3 KOs) at the CHI Health Center on December 10.
Prograis vs. Zepeda – preview for this Saturday, Nov.26th – LIVE on FITE TV
By Craig Daly: Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) and Jose Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) will be battling for the vacant WBC light welterweight title this Saturday, November 26th on FITE TV at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California. Zepeda has shown chin problems, and it’ll...
Chisora believes he’ll KO Fury, slams emotional Deontay Wilder
By Charles Brun: Derek Chisora believes he’s got it in him to defeat WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury by knockout on December 3rd at Tottenham Hot Spurs Stadium in London. In looking at how slow Chisora is, his chances of knocking out Fury are poor. In the last few...
Joe Joyce wants to fight Francis Ngannou in boxing match
By Barry Holbrook: Unbeaten heavyweight contender Joe Joyce was impressed with his sparring session against UFC champion Francis Ngannou, and he’d like to face him in a boxing match at some point. With the advanced ages of the 36-year-old Ngannou and the 37-year-old Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs), they’ll need...
December 10: Lopez vs Martin at Madison Square Garden LIVE on ESPN
Lopez-Martin headlines a loaded quadruple-header LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Junior welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez will have a new “Heisman Night” foe. Jose “Sniper” Pedraza contracted a non-COVID-related illness, and Lopez will now face former European champion Sandor Martin on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden.
Canelo Alvarez’s May tune-up expected to be Ryder – Parker winner
By Brian Webber: Canelo Alvarez is expected to face this Saturday’s John Ryder vs. Zach Parker winner in May as his tune-up opponent. Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has decided not to schedule a rematch with Dmitry Bivol for May on Cinco de Mayo because he’s coming off wrist surgery.
Jermaine Franklin wants to KO Dillian Whyte with an uppercut on Saturday
By Jack Tiernan: Jermaine Franklin wants to take advantage of Dillian Whyte’s vulnerability to taking uppercuts when they meet next Saturday, November 26th, in a 12-round fight on DAZN in the main event at the OVO Arena in London, England. Franklin, 29, has scouted Whyte and noted that he’s...
