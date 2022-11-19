ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Man taken into custody following disturbance with gun

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wk1mJ_0jH3wSRv00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was taken into custody by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) following a reported disturbance involving multiple weapons early Saturday morning on Nov. 19.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers were called to an area near Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard regarding a disturbance involving a gun. Two suspects fled the area on foot, according to CSPD.

>> Family member dies & 4 seriously injured in DUI crash

The first arriving officers located two individuals who matched the descriptions provided by the reporting party. CSPD said they were walking east through an apartment complex.

When the suspects were confronted, two handguns were recovered from one of the suspects. The suspect, later identified as Joey Romero, was taken into custody for Felony Menacing and Prohibited Use of a Weapon and later transported to a Criminal Justice Center (CJC).

No shots were fired and no individuals were harmed during the incident.

KXRM

KXRM

