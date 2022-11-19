Madonna’s Son Rocco Ritchie, 22, Looks Just Like Dad Guy As He Twins In Brown With A Friend: Photos

Image Credit: SplashNews

Rocco Ritchie is all grown up! Madonna’s 22-year-old son looked like a proper adult as he stepped out rocking a sophisticated wardrobe in London on Friday, Nov. 18. Taking over the tony streets of Chelsea alongside a pal, Rocco donned a chic business casual look and topped it off with a grey plaid winter coat, as seen in photos here, via the DailyMail. The adorable snaps prove there’s no denying Rocco looks just like his father, famous director Guy Ritchie, who split with the “Like a Virgin” singer in 2008 after eight years of marriage.

Rocco Richie stepped out in London in Nov. 2022. (SplashNews)

The young entrepreneur looked quite dapper and happy as he was all smiles walking with his buddy, who was twinning with Rocco in his chic gear. With a set of brown leather dress shoes and designer glasses, Rocco even added more class to his mature outfit for the afternoon excursion.

The outing comes after Rocco enjoyed a rare date night with his super famous mother at the famed Harry’s Bar in London in the spring. Daring to impress, Madonna dressed in an all-black wardrobe for the evening. The stylish wardrobe was punctuated by a red belt, as the Swept Away actress kept her newly dyed blonde locks long, loose and swept to the side. She completed the look with a set of designer sunglasses. Rocco was dressed to the nines as well in a super sharp grey suit.

Guy Richie (pictured) & Madonna’s son Rocco looks like his famous father. (Everett Collection)

Although it is rare for Madonna to be snapped with Rocco seeing as she was estranged for years following a bitter custody battle with Guy, the Material Girl recently shared a photo of him during a family trip. Over the holidays, she treated her big brood, including all six of her children, to a wonderful winter getaway and they certainly seemed to enjoy it.

The “Ray of Light” hitmaker captioned the series of shots with a quote from Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver, writing, “I know a lot of fancy words, I tear them from my heart and my tongue….,…,then I Pray.” However, Madonna misquoted her, as they original text read “tear” instead of “test.”