Taila Santos claims UFC admitted ‘scared’ Valentina Shevchenko is ‘running’ from rematch
UFC flyweight contender Taila Santos believes reigning 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko escaped Singapore Indoor Stadium with a gift from the cageside judges, leading to a split decision victory and what appears to be an extended vacation. Shevchenko, ranked No. 2 in the women's pound-for-pound rankings, was a massive favorite heading...
Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It
It’s been quite some time since Conor McGregor has stepped inside the Octagon, but he continues to make a splash on social media. Recently, the UFC star posted a shirtless photo, resulting in plenty of reaction. McGregor’s training appears to be going pretty well, looking as jacked as ever....
Connor McGregor Hits Back At Khabib For Insult: “Your Fathers Plan is Never Complete Because You Quit and Ran”
More than four years removed from their UFC 229 showdown, the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still far from slowing down. Appearing at a public speaking engagement in Toronto, Nurmagomedov spoke about the recent success of his fight team, including Islam Makhachev’s defeat of Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship. ‘The Eagle’ also spoke about newly crowned champion Usman Nurmagomedov who bested Patricky Pitbull to become the Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder on Friday night.
UFC Vegas 65: Derrick Lewis Released From Hospital, One Day After Freak Main Event Withdrawal
‘The Black Beast’ is back on his feet. It’s not every day the UFC has its main event cancelled, but that would be the case for UFC Vegas 65 on Saturday. Derrick Lewis was supposed to headline in a heavyweight bout against Serghei Spivac, but that’d be scrapped just hours before and the UFC would then promote Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu as the two men on the marquee.
Conor McGregor responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest diss: “You quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again”
Conor McGregor has responded to the latest diss from his long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov took part in a public speaking event in Toronto. The former lightweight champion discussed the recent success of coaching and his newly crowned champions, Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov. Makhachev attained UFC gold at UFC 280 by submitting Charles Oliveira. At the same time, his younger relative Usman picked up gold on Friday past at Bellator 288 over Patricky Pitbull. Two lightweight champions under two organisations.
Dominik Mysterio Dragged For Sharing Photo Of Girlfriend & Breaking Kayfabe On Social Media
Dominik Mysterio recently joined forces with The Judgment Day and turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio. The 25-year-old’s conversion to the evil side was significantly influenced by Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio was recently admonished by former WWE head writer Vince Russo for breaking kayfabe on social media.
Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Controversy
The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday afternoon. Prior to the game, a national anthem photo went viral on social media. Popular singer John Mellencamp reportedly sat during the national anthem at Lucas Oil Stadium. "Mellencamp, 71, was apparently too busy eating popcorn to show...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Angry Chiefs Player Photo
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman couldn't be on the field with his brothers on Sunday night but he was watching from afar. Just not long enough to see KC's fourth quarter rally... At one point the speedy wideout said he was so mad that he was about to throw his...
Khamzat Chimaev criticizes Francis Ngannou over fighter pay: ‘Just fight, the money’s coming’
Khamzat Chimaev is a rising star in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and he’s making the kind of money many other fighters would love to make. In his mind, that’s because he trusts in UFC to take care of him ... and the promotion hasn’t disappointed him yet.
Watch: Moneybagg Yo Performs While A Violent Brawl Breaks Out In The Crowd
The rapper didn't appear to notice the fight happening nearby.
Cain Velasquez petitions court to allow pro wrestling match in Arizona — despite home detention, GPS monitoring
Cain Velasquez was released on $1 million bail earlier this month in Santa Clara, Calif., on the condition he submit to home detention, GPS monitoring, outpatient treatment at Windmill Wellness Ranch, and random search and seizure, among other court-mandated requirements. But less than two weeks after the former UFC heavyweight...
2022 PFL Championship Fight Week, Episode 3: ‘Just make me a killer’
It’s fight week at PFL, and the fighters competing at the 2022 PFL Championships are getting ready for battle. The tournament-based promotion has released a behind-the-scenes companion for the finals of its fourth season. The Nov. 25 fight card not only marks the end of the season and tournament finals, but the promotion’s jump to pay-per-view.
Sean O’Malley informed his next fight will be for title: ‘I’m the biggest fight’
Sean O’Malley is destined for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title fight. The rising Bantamweight superstar continued his winning ways at UFC 280 this past month (Oct. 22, 2022) with his biggest victory yet. O’Malley went to war with the former division champion, Petr Yan, earning a hard-fought (albeit controversial) split decision (watch highlights). The win launched O’Malley up a ridiculous 10 spots to No. 1 contender status in the promotion’s official rankings, seeming to guarantee him the next 135-pound title shot.
Chargers Fans Trade Haymakers In Wild Fight During Chiefs Game
A couple L.A. Chargers fans turned on each other during the Chiefs game on Sunday night ... whaling on one another's faces at SoFi Stadium -- as their favorite team played on in the background. Video, obtained TMZ Sports, shows that a man in a Joey Bosa jersey appeared to...
Highlights: Alex Pereira’s sister, Aline Pereira, loses professional MMA debut at LFA 147
As if Alex Pereira’s move from kickboxing to mixed martial arts (MMA) hasn’t been terrifying enough, his sister was coming right behind him promising more violence. Aline Pereira has been developing a name for herself on the international kickboxing circuit, going 6-2 over her five years of competition. With her brother achieving so much success in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), she decided to cross over herself and see if her skills translated. And while she had her moments in her MMA debut at LFA 147, she ended up losing a decision to the 5-3 (8-1 amateur) Helen Peralta.
Alistair Overeem tests positive for banned substance following Glory Collision 4 fight
Alistair Overeem has tested positive for a banned substance following his win over Badr Hari at Glory Collision 4, a kickboxing event that went down inside GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, on Oct. 8, 2022. Overeem defeated Hari via unanimous decision with 29-26, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27 scores (yes, Glory uses...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major 2023 Rumor
NASCAR fans could be getting their wish answered for the 2023 season. According to the latest speculation, NASCAR is considering a significant change ahead of next season. "Rumor is @NASCAR is considering removing stage cautions at all road courses in 2023. I hope that's true. #NASCAR," one fan wrote. Is...
Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny targeted for UFC 283 in Brazil
Gilbert Burns finally has his next dance partner. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Tues., Nov. 22, 2022) that a Welterweight clash between No. 5-ranked contender, Burns (20-5), and No. 12-ranked, Neil Magny (27-9), is close to finalization for UFC 283 on Jan. 21, 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Artem Lobov sues Conor McGregor for millions over Proper 12 whiskey deal
Artem Lobov has always been proud of his part in creating Conor McGregor’s infamous Proper 12 whiskey, but now he’s looking for something a bit more tangible than bragging rights. The retired UFC fighter and bareknuckle boxer initiated a High Court action in Ireland yesterday, demanding five percent...
Paddy Pimblett reveals secret to losing 50 pounds ahead of UFC 282
What Paddy Pimblett eats, Paddy Pimblett must eventually burn. That’s the unfortunate reality of getting pig fat after every UFC win. In a new video on his YouTube channel, “The Baddy” laid out what he’s doing to lose 50 pounds and get back into shape for UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022.
