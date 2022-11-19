ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Outsider.com

Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It

It’s been quite some time since Conor McGregor has stepped inside the Octagon, but he continues to make a splash on social media. Recently, the UFC star posted a shirtless photo, resulting in plenty of reaction. McGregor’s training appears to be going pretty well, looking as jacked as ever....
MiddleEasy

Connor McGregor Hits Back At Khabib For Insult: “Your Fathers Plan is Never Complete Because You Quit and Ran”

More than four years removed from their UFC 229 showdown, the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still far from slowing down. Appearing at a public speaking engagement in Toronto, Nurmagomedov spoke about the recent success of his fight team, including Islam Makhachev’s defeat of Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship. ‘The Eagle’ also spoke about newly crowned champion Usman Nurmagomedov who bested Patricky Pitbull to become the Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder on Friday night.
MiddleEasy

UFC Vegas 65: Derrick Lewis Released From Hospital, One Day After Freak Main Event Withdrawal

‘The Black Beast’ is back on his feet. It’s not every day the UFC has its main event cancelled, but that would be the case for UFC Vegas 65 on Saturday. Derrick Lewis was supposed to headline in a heavyweight bout against Serghei Spivac, but that’d be scrapped just hours before and the UFC would then promote Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu as the two men on the marquee.
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest diss: “You quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again”

Conor McGregor has responded to the latest diss from his long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov took part in a public speaking event in Toronto. The former lightweight champion discussed the recent success of coaching and his newly crowned champions, Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov. Makhachev attained UFC gold at UFC 280 by submitting Charles Oliveira. At the same time, his younger relative Usman picked up gold on Friday past at Bellator 288 over Patricky Pitbull. Two lightweight champions under two organisations.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Controversy

The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday afternoon. Prior to the game, a national anthem photo went viral on social media. Popular singer John Mellencamp reportedly sat during the national anthem at Lucas Oil Stadium. "Mellencamp, 71, was apparently too busy eating popcorn to show...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MMA Fighting

2022 PFL Championship Fight Week, Episode 3: ‘Just make me a killer’

It’s fight week at PFL, and the fighters competing at the 2022 PFL Championships are getting ready for battle. The tournament-based promotion has released a behind-the-scenes companion for the finals of its fourth season. The Nov. 25 fight card not only marks the end of the season and tournament finals, but the promotion’s jump to pay-per-view.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley informed his next fight will be for title: ‘I’m the biggest fight’

Sean O’Malley is destined for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title fight. The rising Bantamweight superstar continued his winning ways at UFC 280 this past month (Oct. 22, 2022) with his biggest victory yet. O’Malley went to war with the former division champion, Petr Yan, earning a hard-fought (albeit controversial) split decision (watch highlights). The win launched O’Malley up a ridiculous 10 spots to No. 1 contender status in the promotion’s official rankings, seeming to guarantee him the next 135-pound title shot.
MMAmania.com

Highlights: Alex Pereira’s sister, Aline Pereira, loses professional MMA debut at LFA 147

As if Alex Pereira’s move from kickboxing to mixed martial arts (MMA) hasn’t been terrifying enough, his sister was coming right behind him promising more violence. Aline Pereira has been developing a name for herself on the international kickboxing circuit, going 6-2 over her five years of competition. With her brother achieving so much success in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), she decided to cross over herself and see if her skills translated. And while she had her moments in her MMA debut at LFA 147, she ended up losing a decision to the 5-3 (8-1 amateur) Helen Peralta.
MMAmania.com

Alistair Overeem tests positive for banned substance following Glory Collision 4 fight

Alistair Overeem has tested positive for a banned substance following his win over Badr Hari at Glory Collision 4, a kickboxing event that went down inside GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, on Oct. 8, 2022. Overeem defeated Hari via unanimous decision with 29-26, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27 scores (yes, Glory uses...
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major 2023 Rumor

NASCAR fans could be getting their wish answered for the 2023 season. According to the latest speculation, NASCAR is considering a significant change ahead of next season. "Rumor is @NASCAR is considering removing stage cautions at all road courses in 2023. I hope that's true. #NASCAR," one fan wrote. Is...
MMAmania.com

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny targeted for UFC 283 in Brazil

Gilbert Burns finally has his next dance partner. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Tues., Nov. 22, 2022) that a Welterweight clash between No. 5-ranked contender, Burns (20-5), and No. 12-ranked, Neil Magny (27-9), is close to finalization for UFC 283 on Jan. 21, 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MMAmania.com

Artem Lobov sues Conor McGregor for millions over Proper 12 whiskey deal

Artem Lobov has always been proud of his part in creating Conor McGregor’s infamous Proper 12 whiskey, but now he’s looking for something a bit more tangible than bragging rights. The retired UFC fighter and bareknuckle boxer initiated a High Court action in Ireland yesterday, demanding five percent...
MMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett reveals secret to losing 50 pounds ahead of UFC 282

What Paddy Pimblett eats, Paddy Pimblett must eventually burn. That’s the unfortunate reality of getting pig fat after every UFC win. In a new video on his YouTube channel, “The Baddy” laid out what he’s doing to lose 50 pounds and get back into shape for UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022.

