Camerimage: ‘Tár’ Takes Golden Frog — Complete Winners List

By Zac Ntim
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
The Florian Hoffmeister lensed thriller Tár from director Todd Field topped the Camerimage main competition, collecting the Golden Frog during the closing ceremony of the cinematography film festival Saturday.

The Focus Features pic follows the fictional orchestra conductor Lydia Tár, considered one of the greatest at her craft and the first female chief conductor of a major German orchestra, as her life starts to unravel after she is embroiled in a swirl of #MeToo scandals.

The Golden Frog win gives cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister a new boost in the 2023 Oscars race, with three out of the last five Golden Frog winners going on to earn Oscar nominations in cinematography. Those titles include Lion (2016), Joker (2019), and Nomadland (2020).

In other main competition awards, Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s latest Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths , lensed by Darius Khondji, took home the Silver Frog and Living from cinematographer Jamie D. Ramsay and director Oliver Hermanus took the Bronze Frog.

Bardo also picked up The International Federation of Film Critics Award for Best Film, while Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis , lensed by Mandy Walker, picked up Camerimage’s coveted audience award.

The main competition jury was led by director and visual artist Lech Majewski. He was joined by producer Fred Berger, cinematographers Markus Förderer and Arthur Reinhart, and production designer Jan Roelfs.

This year Camerimage celebrated its 30th anniversary. The festival opened with a screening of Sam Mendes’s latest Empire of Light . Mendes was also handed the festival’s Krzysztof Kieslowski achievement award for directing.

Check out the full list of winners below:

MAIN COMPETITION

Golden Frog: Tár
cin. Florian Hoffmeister
dir. Todd Field

Silver Frog: Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
cin. Darius Khondji
dir. Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Bronze Frog: Living
cin. Jamie D. Ramsay
dir. Oliver Hermanus

FIPRESCI AWARD

The International Federation of Film Critics Award for Best Film: Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
cin. Darius Khondji
dir. Alejandro G. Iñárritu

POLISH FILMS COMPETITION

Best Polish Film: Woman on the Roof
cin. Ita Zbroniec-Zajt
dir. Anna Jadowska

FILM AND ART SCHOOL ETUDES COMPETITION

Laszlo Kovacs Student Award – Golden Tadpole – Magdalena
cin. Enrico Silva
dir. Michael Lazovsky
school: American Film Institute Conservatory (AFI)

Silver Tadpole: The Creature
cin. Ignacy Ciszewski
dir. Damian Kosowski
school: Łódź Film School

Bronze Tadpole: Entreterrestres
cin. Dani Benejam
dir. Lucas Parra
school: Cinema and Audiovisual School of Catalonia (ESCAC)

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES COMPETITION

Golden Frog — best feature documentary: Kash Kash
cin. Jonas Schneider
dir. Lea Najjar

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION

Golden Frog — best short documentary: A Mouthful of Petrol
cin. Adric Watson
dir. Jess Kohl

DIRECTORS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION

Best Director’s Debut: Love According to Dalva
cin. Caroline Guimbal
dir. Emmanuelle Nicot

CINEMATOGRAPHERS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION

Best Cinematographer’s Debut: Love According to Dalva
cin. Caroline Guimbal
dir. Emmanuelle Nicot

MUSIC VIDEOS COMPETITION

Best Music Video: Emmit Fenn “Light That Shines Through”
cin. David Okolo
dir. Conner Bell

TV SERIES COMPETITION

Best Episode: Landscapers
cin. Erik Wilson
dir. Will Sharpe

AUDIENCE AWARD

Elvis
cin. Mandy Walker
dir. Baz Luhrmann

Deadline

