Executives around the NBA believe that the Los Angeles Lakers will ride out the 2022-23 season with guard Russell Westbrook if he continues to play well off the bench. Westbrook, who was moved to the bench by head coach Darvin Ham early in the 2022-23 season, has looked much better in that role. The Lakers are starting to turn things around after a brutal start, winning their last three games to move to 5-10 on the season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO