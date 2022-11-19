ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Multiple executives believe Lakers will ride out entire season with Russell Westbrook if he continues to thrive off bench

Executives around the NBA believe that the Los Angeles Lakers will ride out the 2022-23 season with guard Russell Westbrook if he continues to play well off the bench. Westbrook, who was moved to the bench by head coach Darvin Ham early in the 2022-23 season, has looked much better in that role. The Lakers are starting to turn things around after a brutal start, winning their last three games to move to 5-10 on the season.
Report: Lakers rejected trade last season that would’ve sent Talen Horton-Tucker to Raptors for 1st-round pick

Starting last season, the Los Angeles Lakers were shopping guard Talen Horton-Tucker in an attempt to bring back some talent that could help them improve right away. The Lakers eventually sent him to the Utah Jazz along with forward Stanley Johnson for veteran guard Patrick Beverley, but according to Dave McMenamin, they reportedly turned down an opportunity to get a first-round pick from the Toronto Raptors for him.
