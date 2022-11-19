ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susan G. Komen 3-Day walkers receive cheers in Del Mar

The Del Mar Village Association and others cheered on thousands of walkers when the San Diego Susan G. Komen 3-Day walk kicked off in Del Mar on Nov. 18.

The cheering station is an annual outpouring of support from the community that welcomes the walkers with pink balloons and ribbons. Cheerleaders from Torrey Pines High School, the Del Mar lifeguards, Del Mar firefighters, local business owners and community residents lined the streets to cheer the event participants on their 60-mile walk as they headed south to San Diego. About 2,000 people participated in the walk in a united effort to fight for a world without breast cancer, raising a total of $5.3 million, according to a news release.

“We cannot thank our amazing 3-Day family enough for their time and dedication to this cause,” said Paula Schneider, Komen’s president and CEO, in the news release. “Every step that is taken during the 3-Day brings us that much closer to ending breast cancer forever. The money raised by the San Diego 3-Day community will help advance research discovery and fund real support for people facing their battle with breast cancer.”

Photos by Robert McKenzie

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

