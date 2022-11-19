ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tár’ Cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister Takes Camerimage Top Prize

By Will Tizard
 3 days ago
Personal tales of hubris, ego and living large dominated the Camerimage International Film Festival, with the Florian Hoffmeister-shot drama “ Tár ,” directed by Todd Field, taking the top prize at the leading annual cinematography event.

The jury honored the elaborately constructed story of a brilliant, obsessive composer and conductor, played with gusto by Cate Blanchett , with its Golden Frog prize at the closing gala Saturday night in Torun, Poland.

The Silver Frog and FIPRESCI prize went to cinematographer Darius Khondji’s opulent, whimsical work in “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” the surreal story of a Mexican journalist and filmmaker’s reckoning with his past, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

Cinematographer Jamie D. Ramsay’s sweeping, nostalgic imagery in “Living,” the Bill Nighy-starring story of a civil servant’s deep personal awakening, directed by Oliver Hermanus, won the Camerimage Bronze Frog.

The closing gala audience also honored production designer Sarah Greenwood with a Golden Frog for her creative work on such films as “Atonement,” “Anna Karenina” and “Sherlock Holmes.”

The top honors capped a week of celebrating great lensing across all genres from a diverse collection of distinctive DPs, gathered in the Gothic Polish town of Torun, amid seminars on technical and societal issues facing cinematographers. Filmmakers, students and journalists braved freezing temperatures to crowd talks by directors and DPs of top new streaming series, docs and features, including “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Empire of Light” and “White Noise.”

Polish film winner “Woman on the Roof,” the story of a pensioner who tries to shake things up with a robbery, filmed by Ita Zbroniec-Zajt and directed by Anna Jadowska, won over jurors with its measured, expressive camera work.

“Kash Kash,” the German-Lebanese-Qatari account of rooftop pigeon raising in Lebanon, centered on and filmed by Jonas Schneider and directed by Lea Najjar, won the documentary feature Golden Frog, while the doc shorts Golden Frog was won by “A Mouthful of Petrol,” the British father-son racing story conveying a “unique and complicated” family relationship, shot by cinematographer Adric Watson and directed by Jess Kohl.

DP Caroline Guimbal took the cinematographer debut competition prize, broadcasting in her thanks from Belgium, for her minimalist work on the French-Belgian story of a family secret, “Love According to Dalva.” The film also took the director debut prize for Emmanuelle Nicot.

The Camerimage music video prize, recognizing some of the boldest and most provocative work in the genre each year, went to Emmit Fenn for “Light That Shines Through,” filmed by cinematographer David Okolo and directed by Conner Bell.

The fest’s series competition, traditionally a showcase for some of the richest imagery in streaming entertainment, was won by HBO’s four-episode limited series “Landscapers,” the fact-based story, starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis, of a British couple who kept bodies buried in their yard for years, filmed by Erik Wilson and directed by Will Sharpe.

See the full list of winners below.

Camerimage 2022 winners

Golden Frog
“Tár”
Cinematographer: Florian Hoffmeister
Director: Todd Field

Silver Frog
“Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
Cinematographer: Darius Khondji
Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Bronze Frog
“Living”
Cinematographer: Jamie D. Ramsay
Director: Oliver Hermanus

FIPRESCI prize
“Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
Cinematographer: Darius Khondji
Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Polish Film
“Woman on the Roof”
Cinematographer: Ita Zbroniec-Zajt
Director: Anna Jadowska

Laszlo Kovacs Student Award – Golden Tadpole
“Magdalena”
Cinematographer: Enrico Silva
Director: Michael Lazovsky
School: American Film Institute Conservatory (AFI)

Laszlo Kovacs Student Award – Silver Tadpole
“The Creature”
Cinematographer: Ignacy Ciszewski
Director: Damian Kosowski
Łódź Film School

Laszlo Kovacs Student Award – Bronze Tadpole
“Entreterrestres”
Cinematographer: Dani Benejam
Director: Lucas Parra
Cinema and Audiovisual School of Catalonia (ESCAC)

Documentary feature Golden Frog
“Kash Kash”
Cinematographer: Jonas Schneider
Director: Lea Najjar

Documentary shorts Golden Frog
“A Mouthful of Petrol”
Cinematographer: Adric Watson
Director: Jess Kohl

Director Debut
“Love According to Dalva”
Cinematographer: Caroline Guimbal
Director: Emmanuelle Nicot

Cinematographer Debut
“Love According to Dalva”
Cinematographer: Caroline Guimbal
Director: Emmanuelle Nicot

Music Video
Emmit Fenn “Light That Shines Through”
Cinematographer: David Okolo
Director: Conner Bell

TV Series
“Landscapers”
Cinematographer: Erik Wilson
Director: Will Sharpe

Audience Award
“Elvis”
Cinematographer: Mandy Walker
Director: Baz Luhrmann

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Did the Indie Spirit Snub for Brendan Fraser Mean Anything for the Oscar Campaign?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 22, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Some of the big...
Cate Blanchett to Receive Desert Palm Achievement Award for ‘Tár’ at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett will add another accolade to her extensive list of accomplishments at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, where she is set to receive the Desert Palm achievement award for an actress for her lead performance in “Tár.” “Cate Blanchett is truly one of the best actresses of this generation, whose performances are always extraordinary no matter the role,” said Harold Matzner, chairman of the film festival. “There is no one better suited for this role.” The drama saw its initial theatrical release Oct. 7 through Focus Features. Blanchett stars as an orchestra conductor named Lydia Tár, whose...
Oscar Predictions: Best Original Screenplay – Another Year Where Directors Wrote Their Nominated Screenplays?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 22, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Original Screenplay CATEGORY COMMENTARY: An entire lineup...
Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ Star, Dies at 47

Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on the CW series “Supernatural,” died on Nov. 16, her family announced. She was 47. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news on Facebook on Nov. 17. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” she wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.” Aycox appeared on “Supernatural” between 2006 and 2008 as Meg Masters, a former human who became the...
Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9 Million Film Job After Refusing to Get COVID Shot: ‘F— Ya’ll For Trying to Make Me Get It’

Ice Cube confirmed on a new episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that he lost a $9 million acting role because of his refusal to get the COVID vaccine shot. Reports surfaced in Oct. 2021 that Cube was dropped from Sony’s comedy “Oh Hell No,” directed by “Bad Trip” filmmaker Kitao Sakurai and co-starring Jack Black. Producers on the film reportedly requested all cast members be vaccinated in order to participate in the production, which at the time was planning to shoot in Hawaii during the winter. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get...
Cheryl Burke Shares Why She’s Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as a Pro, Hopes to Become a Judge

Cheryl Burke is leaving “Dancing With the Stars” after Season 31 — and hopes she’ll be back in another capacity. In an interview with Variety, the professional dancer, who announced her exit via Instagram on Sunday, detailed the decision to leave after competing on 26 seasons. “If I were to just talk as an athlete, a dancer and a woman, my time has been up. I’m 38 years old. When I came on as a competitive dancer at 21, It was a different story,” she explains. “That decision in itself was really tough for me — to put everything aside, to come...
Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired

Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
Variety

Will Jonathan Majors Do Full Drag and Wear Dennis Rodman’s Wedding Dress in NBA Film? It’s a ‘Possibility’

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Jonathan Majors is getting ready to star as Dennis Rodman in “48 Hours in Vegas,” Lionsgate’s upcoming film about the former Chicago Bulls player’s infamous weekend trip to Sin City in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. Majors, who stars in the new Korean War drama “Devotion,” says he hasn’t talked to Rodman yet. “It’s on my list,” he told me at the Governors Awards. “I know where he’s at and I think he’s open-hearted and wants to collaborate. I want to do justice by him.” Two years before the story...
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Used New VFX Technology to De-Age Harrison Ford Back to Original Trilogy Indy: ‘It’s a Little Spooky’

Harrison Ford is back in adventure mode in the first images from “Indiana Jones 5,” which debuted exclusively via Empire magazine. Along with some photos comes confirmation that Ford will be de-aged using visual effects so that Indiana Jones appears in the film as his age from the original trilogy. The de-aging technology is only used in the film’s opening scene, which is set in a castle in 1944 and pits Indiana against a group of Nazis. “Then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969,” said director James Mangold, who is taking over filmmaking duties on the franchise from...
Amy Schneider Wins ‘Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions’ and $250,000 Prize

Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, Calif., has won the 2022 “Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions,” it was revealed on Monday. She was the first openly trans contestant to quality for the tournament, and now she’s the first to win the grand prize of $250,000. “I feel amazing,” Schneider said after the win was announced. “Earlier in the finals, I had this sudden moment of seeing myself and being like, ‘I’m on stage in the Tournament of Champions finals,’ and that was crazy. And I won! It’s a great feeling.” The final episode of the tournament aired Monday evening and saw Schneider go...
Reality Star Todd Chrisley Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion

Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of the USA Network’s top-rated original series, “Chrisley Knows Best,” were sentenced to lengthy terms in federal prison on Monday for what prosecutors called a “15-year fraud spree.” Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie was sentenced to seven years, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta. The couple were convicted in June of tax evasion and bank fraud. Prosecutors alleged they used falsified documents to obtain $30 million in bank loans, and then defaulted on more than $20 million in debt when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy in 2012. They also concealed millions of...
The Independent Spirit Awards announced its nominations in film and television on Tuesday morning, where The Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led the tally with eight nominations. Right behind was Todd Field’s “Tár” with seven and Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun” with five. Some of the big surprises were a complete shutout of Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” and its best actor frontrunner Brendan Fraser. Will that hurt his Oscar chances? Notable names like Jake Gyllenhaal from “Brokeback Mountain” were also snubbed by the organization and went on to receive recognition. Other notable omissions were Danielle Deadwyler’s stunning performance in Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till,” in...
Box Office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Rules With $67.3 Million, ‘She Said’ Flops With $2.2 Million Debut

Disney’s comic book sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” extended its reign at the domestic box office. In its second weekend of release, the 30th feature installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe collected $67.3 million between Friday and Sunday. But adult audiences continued to reject films pitched directly at them, steering clear of Universal’s “She Said,” a look at the pair of New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuses. “Wakanda Forever,” which opened to $181 million and has generated $288 million in North America and $546.3 million globally to date. The film’s 63% drop was steeper than expected....
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Empire Is Huge. It’s About to Get Way Bigger

Just after 9 a.m. on an overcast October morning, a line of more than a dozen people has already formed outside Silos Baking Co. in the heart of Waco, Texas. A tiny establishment, the bakery will reach capacity hundreds of times, and not just because of the deliciousness of its Shiplap cupcakes or its thick slices of seasonal pumpkin bread. Customers stand outside on a windy, gray day for the chance to taste the brand that brings tens of thousands of people to Waco each year. Silos Baking Co. is but one of dozens of businesses that are part of...
‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Director Ron Howard ‘Surprised’ by J.D. Vance’s Embrace of Donald Trump During Senate Campaign

“Hillbilly Elegy” director Ron Howard admits he was “surprised” by J.D. Vance’s embrace of Donald Trump and the GOP’s conservative ideology during his recent successful campaign for Ohio senator. “To be honest, I was surprised,” Howard told Variety at the Academy’s Governors Awards Saturday in Los Angeles. “When I was getting to know J.D., we didn’t talk politics because I wasn’t interested in that about his life. I was interested in his childhood and navigating the particulars of his family and his culture so that’s what we focused on in our conversation. To me, he struck me as a very moderate...
Kelly Rowland Praises No-Show Chris Brown on AMAs Amid Boos, Canceled Michael Jackson Tribute Controversy

Amid a controversy over a Chris Brown-helmed Michael Jackson tribute on Sunday’s American Music Awards that reportedly was canceled at the eleventh hour, the singer won Favorite Male R&B Artist trophy and got a shout-out from Kelly Rowland. “Chris Brown is not here tonight, so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” Rowland said, before responding to some booing and unclear shouts from the audience. “Excuse me, chill out,” she continued. “But I want to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great music, and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this...
EURO-UKRAINIAN CO-PRODUCTION SOLIDARITY The Eurimages Co-production Award, presented as part of the annual European Film Awards, will this year be awarded to all the film producers of war-torn Ukraine. Eurimages, a Council of Europe-backed film finance organization described the unusual award “as an expression of strong appreciation for the growing quality of Ukrainian production in the past years, and as a sign of ongoing support now that the infrastructure for production support within Ukraine has collapsed.” The award will be accepted by a delegation of Ukrainian producers who are Academy members at the European Film Awards ceremony on Dec. 10 in Reykjavík,...
Variety

Philippe Le Guay’s “The Man in the Basement” scooped the top prize at the U.K. Jewish Film Festival on Sunday evening. The 2021 film, which stars François Cluzet, Jérémie Renier and Bérénice Bejo, was awarded the prize for best film. Runner-up “Karaoke,” from director Moshe Rosenthal, which had opened the festival earlier this month, was given a special mention. The best film winner was selected by a jury comprised of “Made of Honor” director Paul Weiland, Kefi Chadwick, Liraz Chamami, producer Dominique Green, Sharon Levi and Michael Samuels. “The jury was impressed by this tense thriller, with its strong performances and direction, and bristling...
‘She Said’ Bombs: Why Aren’t Awards Season Movies Resonating With Audiences?

Quentin Tarantino has been blunt about the state of the movie business. On a recent episode of the director’s “Video Archives Podcast,” the man who helped usher in the golden age of indie film with “Pulp Fiction” declared this to be “the worst era in Hollywood history” matched only by other such nadirs as the 1950s and ’80s. “The good thing about being in a bad era of Hollywood cinema is (the films) that don’t conform [are] the ones that stand out from the pack,” he added. And that may be the case. The problem is that this crop of non-conformists...
‘Young Royals’ Director Rojda Sekersöz Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Swedish director Rojda Sekersöz has signed with CAA for representation. The writer and helmer most recently directed the Netflix coming-of-age series “Young Royals,” which debuted in July 2021 and quickly secured a Season 2 renewal just a couple of months later. The second season premiered earlier this month. Positioned as something of a “Heartstopper” in the world of European royalty, “Young Royals” is set at the fictional elite boarding school of Hillerska, and primarily follows Prince Wilhelm, who falls in love with a fellow male student. Sekersöz made her film debut with the feature “Beyond Dreams,” which won the Audience Dragon Award for...
