Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Backup QB Harris leads Ohio past Bowling Green 38-13
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — CJ Harris stepped in for injured star quarterback Kurtis Rourke and ran for three touchdowns and threw for a fourth to lead Ohio to a 38-13 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday night for the Bobcats' seventh-straight win. Ohio (9-3, 7-1) won the Mid-American Conference...
WVNews
Rio men drop Ohio Christian in RSC opener
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — University of Rio Grande men’s basketball head coach Ryan Arrowood will be the first to admit that, given his team’s physical shape and the fact that the Thanksgiving holiday has yet to arrive, he would have been happy with a delayed start to conference play.
WVNews
Rio's Jenkins completes season at NAIA national meet
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — University of Rio Grande freshman Tyler Jenkins ran to a 201st place finish in Friday morning's NAIA Men's Cross Country Championship at Apalachee Regional Park. The Barnesville, Ohio native completed the 8k course in a time of 26:24.
Comments / 0