ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Backup QB Harris leads Ohio past Bowling Green 38-13

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — CJ Harris stepped in for injured star quarterback Kurtis Rourke and ran for three touchdowns and threw for a fourth to lead Ohio to a 38-13 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday night for the Bobcats' seventh-straight win. Ohio (9-3, 7-1) won the Mid-American Conference...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WVNews

Rio men drop Ohio Christian in RSC opener

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — University of Rio Grande men’s basketball head coach Ryan Arrowood will be the first to admit that, given his team’s physical shape and the fact that the Thanksgiving holiday has yet to arrive, he would have been happy with a delayed start to conference play.
RIO GRANDE, OH
WVNews

Rio's Jenkins completes season at NAIA national meet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — University of Rio Grande freshman Tyler Jenkins ran to a 201st place finish in Friday morning's NAIA Men's Cross Country Championship at Apalachee Regional Park. The Barnesville, Ohio native completed the 8k course in a time of 26:24.
RIO GRANDE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy