Evanston, IL

Funeral for slain Uber driver to take place Saturday

By Neshmia Malik
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — The funeral for the 36-year-old uber driver who was shot and killed November 5 took place Saturday morning in Evanston.

Caron Arterberry was driving for Uber when he stopped at 80th and South Jeffery and a car pulled up next to him and two people started shooting.

3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint

Arterberry was killed and the passenger was wounded. Police are still looking for the men responsible.

The service took place at Springfield Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m.

