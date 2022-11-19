Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 11900 block North Camelot Lane East, Cromwell. Officers investigated a report of domestic battery. 3:16 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 9000 block East Hatchery Road, Syracuse. Ronald S. Goltz reported the theft of a...
inkfreenews.com
County’s Recycling Drop-Off Sites Will Close This Year
WARSAW — All outdoor recycling drop-off stations managed by the Kosciusko County Recycling Depot will close this year. During a Tuesday, Nov. 22 meeting, the Kosciusko County Solid Waste Management District voted to close the sites at Claypool, Leesburg, Mentone, Milford, North Webster, Pierceton, Silver Lake, Syracuse and Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: One Taken To Hospital After SR 19 Crash
MENTONE — A Mentone woman was taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle wreck that occurred on Sunday evening, Nov. 20. It happened at 4:58 p.m. on South SR 19 north of West CR 600S, south of Mentone. According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Joel Ordaz...
inkfreenews.com
Stolen Vehicle Investigation Leads To Drug Charges
MENTONE — A Mentone man was recently arrested after a stolen vehicle report resulted in the discovery of drugs. Arthure Fields Jr., 28, 4265 S. 1150W, Mentone, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances and possession of a narcotic drug with enhancing circumstances, both level 5 felonies; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; sentence enhancement possession of marijuana, a level 6 felony; and sentence enhancement possession of paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from northern Indiana since Nov. 10
ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old missing from northern Indiana is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, says an Indiana Silver Alert issued Tuesday afternoon. Nancy Brown was last seen at 10 p.m. Nov. 10 in Elkhart, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office....
WNDU
Penguin Point closes multiple locations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penguin Point is closing several locations!. That includes the restaurants in Plymouth, Elkhart, and Goshen!. Penguin Point made the announcement on its Facebook page saying it was a difficult decision. However, they gave no reason for the closures. Several other locations will remain open including...
Times-Union Newspaper
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
inkfreenews.com
Lowell Blanchard Dobbs
Lowell Blanchard Dobbs, 80, Pierceton, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement, Winona Lake. Lowell was born April 12, 1942, in Stearns, Ky., the son of George and Dovie (Gregory) Dobbs. He was united in marriage to Betty Hapner. He worked as a CNC machine operator for Zimmer,...
WNDU
Man dead after six hour police standoff in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a police standoff in Elkhart. According to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports that a man had been shot at* by his brother in the 5700 block of Keltner Road on Saturday around 4:18 p.m. The man,...
Times-Union Newspaper
State Shuts Down Phillips 66 Gas Pumps
The state shut down the gas pumps at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2518 E. Center St., Warsaw, on Monday until they’ve been remediated and the state performs another inspection on them. “They’re not allowed to sell gas there,” said Rob Barker, Kosciusko County weights and measures inspector,...
95.3 MNC
Deadly crash in LaPorte County
Snowy weather was a factor in a deadly crash in LaPorte County. The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, on Johnson Road at CR 500 West. A gray 2009 Hyundai, driven by a 65-year-old Michigan City man, was traveling north on County Road 500 West. The driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and the vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle.
abc57.com
Woman injured in shooting at Ox Bow County Park
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Deputies are investigating a shooting at Ox Bow County Park Monday afternoon that left one woman injured, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m., deputies were called to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 for a shooting report. Deputies...
inkfreenews.com
Couple Arrested After One Allegedly Fires Firearm Repeatedly
WARSAW — A Warsaw couple was arrested after an alleged domestic incident involving a firearm. Jamie Michelle McQuiller, 27, 3970 E. 100N, Warsaw, is charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, a level 5 felony; and criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm, both level 6 felonies. Austin Lamarr McQuiller,...
inkfreenews.com
Joy Renier — UPDATED
Joy A. Renier, 91, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement, Winona Lake. She was born March 10, 1931, to Don and Thelma Grable of Columbia City. On June 24, 1950, she married Walter W. Renier, who died on March 3, 2008. Joy lived most of her...
wkzo.com
Injuries reported in 2 vehicle crash in Cass County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries on Tuesday, November 22. Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that it happened on M-60 near Daily Road in Jefferson Township around 8:30 a.m. Deputies say that 71-year-old Gary Schaller of...
abc57.com
Goshen Police investigating reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a male seen in the attached photos in reference to a reported theft on November 20. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661, email at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
inkfreenews.com
One Injured In Three-Vehicle Accident South Of Mentone
MENTONE — One person was injured following a three-vehicle accident on Sunday evening, Nov. 20. First responders were called out shortly after 5 p.m. to the wreck south of CR 500S on SR 19, south of Mentone. According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy, one vehicle crossed the...
2 Anderson teens killed, 2 critically injured after crash with semi
Two teenagers from Anderson were killed and two others were critically injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi in northern Indiana over the weekend.
inkfreenews.com
Fire Damages Hoffman Lake Home and Shed
WARSAW — Fire damaged a home and a nearby shed along Hoffman Lake on Monday morning, Nov. 21. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at 2865 N. Lakeview Drive, Warsaw, on the west side of Hoffman Lake. Firefighters parked two firetrucks in a neighbor’s driveway between the homes...
inkfreenews.com
Connie Solina — PENDING
Connie Solina, 77, Syracuse, died Nov. 21, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Syracuse.
Comments / 0