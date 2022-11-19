Brayden James Binford, age 18, of New Richmond passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 18, 2022. He was born August 19, 2004 in New Richmond the son to Harper Binford and James E. Thompson, Jr. Brayden graduated from New Richmond High School. He had a huge heart and protected the ones that he loved. Brayden loved warm weather, being outside and the beach. He is remembered as an imaginative, talented, creative and intelligent person. He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Curt and Betty Bottolfson, James and Doris Binford, Thelma Trago, Marjorie G. Thompson and great-great grandmother, Lillian McKeever. Brayden is survived by his mother, Harper (Andrew Zywiec) Binford; father, James E. (Andriane Sevelin) Thompson, Jr.; brother, Aidan Anez; grandparents, Matthew and Kathy Binford, James E. and Marjorie L. Thompson, Sr., Mark and Valerie Sevelin, Richard and Loralee Zywiec; great-grandmother, Ann Elfstrom; aunt, Haley (Joseph) Needham and cousins, Graham and Brigham Needham; aunt, Jennifer (Scott Dewlin) Thompson and cousin, Kayla Marie Delaney; uncle, Matthew D. (Jackie) Thompson, Sr.; and cousins, Warryn (Kelly), Matthew Jr., and Victoria Thompson; great aunts, Debbie and John Shattuck and family and Kris and Randy McCann and family; great uncle Mitchell (Diana) Binford and family and great uncle Michael Binford. A Celebration of Brayden’s Life will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 1:00 pm at First Lutheran Church (218 County Road K) in New Richmond. Visitation will also be Tuesday from 11:00-1:00 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to: Halos of the St. Croix Valley. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide or in emotional distress, we encourage you to reach out for help: 1-800-273-8255 (National Suicide Prevention Lifeline). Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

