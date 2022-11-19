Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
River Falls Journal
Gary J. Hanvelt
Gary J. Hanvelt age 73, of River Falls, died Monday November 21, 2022, at his home in River Falls. Gary was born January 15, 1949, in Plum City. He was the son of Lyman and Audrey (Crain) Hanvelt and grew up in the Rock Elm area of Elmwood. Gary graduated from Elmwood High School in 1967. Gary married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Fritz on February 8, 1969, at the Elmwood United Methodist Church, in Elmwood. Gary attended Chippewa Valley Technical School in Eau Claire for auto mechanics and became a GM Certified Mechanic. After marriage they moved to River Falls where they made their home. Gary worked as an auto mechanic for Moodys Chevrolet in River Falls for approximately 15 years. Gary then went to work for Andersen Windows in Bayport, MN, until he retired in 2007.
River Falls Journal
Janet Emerson
Janet Lois Emerson, age 92, of New Richmond, Wisconsin passed away on November 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 24, 1930, to Charles and Mary LaBarre in Little Canada, Minnesota. Janet was a devoted Christian, mother, and lived her life through her faith. She was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Janet was a member of Lay Carmelites and Willowettes singing group. She enjoyed collecting recipes, and cooking for those she loved, she was a great cook. Janet belonged to her local Homemakers group. She was skilled at sewing and embroidery and loved music. In her twenties she was a member of the St. Paul Winter Carnival Marching Band. Janet enjoyed classic movies, the Green Bay Packers and was an avid reader.
River Falls Journal
Brayden Binford
Brayden James Binford, age 18, of New Richmond passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 18, 2022. He was born August 19, 2004 in New Richmond the son to Harper Binford and James E. Thompson, Jr. Brayden graduated from New Richmond High School. He had a huge heart and protected the ones that he loved. Brayden loved warm weather, being outside and the beach. He is remembered as an imaginative, talented, creative and intelligent person. He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Curt and Betty Bottolfson, James and Doris Binford, Thelma Trago, Marjorie G. Thompson and great-great grandmother, Lillian McKeever. Brayden is survived by his mother, Harper (Andrew Zywiec) Binford; father, James E. (Andriane Sevelin) Thompson, Jr.; brother, Aidan Anez; grandparents, Matthew and Kathy Binford, James E. and Marjorie L. Thompson, Sr., Mark and Valerie Sevelin, Richard and Loralee Zywiec; great-grandmother, Ann Elfstrom; aunt, Haley (Joseph) Needham and cousins, Graham and Brigham Needham; aunt, Jennifer (Scott Dewlin) Thompson and cousin, Kayla Marie Delaney; uncle, Matthew D. (Jackie) Thompson, Sr.; and cousins, Warryn (Kelly), Matthew Jr., and Victoria Thompson; great aunts, Debbie and John Shattuck and family and Kris and Randy McCann and family; great uncle Mitchell (Diana) Binford and family and great uncle Michael Binford. A Celebration of Brayden’s Life will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 1:00 pm at First Lutheran Church (218 County Road K) in New Richmond. Visitation will also be Tuesday from 11:00-1:00 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to: Halos of the St. Croix Valley. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide or in emotional distress, we encourage you to reach out for help: 1-800-273-8255 (National Suicide Prevention Lifeline). Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
River Falls Journal
College offers opportunities to explore different fields
Andrew Thayer wants people like him to know that returning to college or starting their higher education journey later in life is worth it. “Not everyone knows what they want to do right out of high school,” he said. “Or maybe they decide later that they’re no longer fulfilled in their current career.”
River Falls Journal
Three games to watch: Big games on tap for openers
A local rivalry is renewed in girls hockey and Hudson begins defense of its boys state hockey title while River Falls boys hoops faces last year’s state runner-up. St. Croix Valley Fusion vs. Western Wisconsin Stars. Big Rivers Conference and local rivals St. Croix Valley and Western Wisconsin face...
River Falls Journal
‘Mental health State of the Union’ returns positive results at school board
The River Falls School Board was presented with a “Mental Health State of the Union” report at their meeting on Nov. 21. River Falls School District Student Services Director Mark Inouye gave the presentation. Four elementary schools, Meyer Middle School and the high school participated in an anonymous...
Comments / 0